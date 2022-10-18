Connect with us

Crime

WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand

Published

 on 

A prisoner is on the loose after escaping from Fort Surasakmontri in Military Province 32 in Lampang province, northern Thailand, at 6.30am today. The army general was imprisoned for selling methamphetamine. If you see him contact the police right away.

The 26 year old General of the Royal Thai Army, Supawut “Kwan” Sopapeng, escaped while officers were transporting him somewhere for further investigation this morning.

Villagers who live nearby saw the escapee steal a Honda Dream motorbike with Lampang registration plate 1 กฉ 4043 and drive away from the fort. He has very short hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt and boxer shorts when he escaped.

Police Lt. Col. Pirayat Khampien arrested army general Supawut in Mueang Lampang District on October 5, 2022, with 50 methamphetamine pills.

The military court of military province 32 put out a warrant for his arrest on June 1, 2022, for the vague crime of “committing a criminal offence punishable by more than three years imprisonment.”

Police stations in Lampang province have coordinated a search for the fugitive and drug checkpoints have been escaped to keep an eye out for him. Although, he could be anywhere in Thailand or could have crossed over a border into a neighbouring country by now.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recently declared a war on drugs, especially methamphetamine, after a former police officer with a history of methamphetamine abuse committed a massacre of 37 people at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Fanta
2022-10-18 18:29
27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The 26 year old General of Royal Thai Army Are the terms “General of the RTA” and “criminal” officially interchangeable now? 
Vigo
2022-10-18 19:01
Would it be possible to verify the translation of the story, in particular the escapee's rank. As incompetent and corrupt as the Thai Army is alleged to be, I am not aware of any 26 year old generals. Look closely,…
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-18 19:22
26 years old General of Royal Thai Army?....Mr.Google might have made some mistakes when translating from Thai to English.....🤣

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Philippines37 seconds ago

Silly anti-cheating masks in university go viral
Thailand1 hour ago

Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs
Crime1 hour ago

WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | TAT Governor: Save on Electric Bills, Fly to Thailand Instead
Pattaya1 hour ago

5 men allegedly open fire at Pattaya pool villa
Transport2 hours ago

Change in plane direction surprises Bangkok residents
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

The truth behind ‘rental guaranteed returns’ in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies
Thailand2 hours ago

Plan to push Pattalung into world’s top green destinations
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya’s latest gold thief flees to Sri Racha
Thailand3 hours ago

50,000 chickens drown in flood at farm in central Thailand
World3 hours ago

Australia flip-flops on past decision around Israel’s capital
China3 hours ago

China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
Health4 hours ago

UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending