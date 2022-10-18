WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand

A prisoner is on the loose after escaping from Fort Surasakmontri in Military Province 32 in Lampang province, northern Thailand, at 6.30am today. The army general was imprisoned for selling methamphetamine. If you see him contact the police right away.

The 26 year old General of the Royal Thai Army, Supawut “Kwan” Sopapeng, escaped while officers were transporting him somewhere for further investigation this morning.

Villagers who live nearby saw the escapee steal a Honda Dream motorbike with Lampang registration plate 1 กฉ 4043 and drive away from the fort. He has very short hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt and boxer shorts when he escaped.

Police Lt. Col. Pirayat Khampien arrested army general Supawut in Mueang Lampang District on October 5, 2022, with 50 methamphetamine pills.

The military court of military province 32 put out a warrant for his arrest on June 1, 2022, for the vague crime of “committing a criminal offence punishable by more than three years imprisonment.”

Police stations in Lampang province have coordinated a search for the fugitive and drug checkpoints have been escaped to keep an eye out for him. Although, he could be anywhere in Thailand or could have crossed over a border into a neighbouring country by now.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recently declared a war on drugs, especially methamphetamine, after a former police officer with a history of methamphetamine abuse committed a massacre of 37 people at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province.