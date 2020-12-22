Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Crime

Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
PHOTO: Thairath
A driver may face serious charges after he allegedly cut in front of and stopped an ambulance that was rushing to pick up a patient who later died on the way to a local hospital.

Emergency responders received a call to pick up a patient who was in critical condition and being given CPR at his home in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok. They turned on their siren and emergency lights, hurrying to the scene.

As they rushed to the home, a car cut in front of the ambulance, blocking the lane and causing it to stop. The driver, 38 year old Samrit Maneerit, then allegedly got out of his car and walked over to the ambulance to berate the emergency responders. A nurse video recorded the incident on her smartphone.

Samrit drove off and the ambulance rushed to the patient’s home where 46 year old Pracha Boribun was suffering from a seizure along with trouble breathing. He died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospial.

Police found the driver at his home and say he had a blood alcohol level of 190 milligrams per decilitre of blood. The legal limit is 50. Samrit was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing an ambulance. Samrit allegedly told police that the ambulance was following close behind his car and he got angry.

Pracha’s family say they plan to file a criminal complaint against the driver for committing an act intentionally causing death.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

By

2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
PHOTO: Thairath

The Samut Prakan police chief fired 2 officers for allegedly planting methamphetamine pills on a woman and extorting her for 25,000 baht, then later demanding sex. The sacked police officers may also face criminal charges.

The 34 year old woman sought help from the “Help Crime Victim Club,” claiming that the 2 police officers in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok, searched her at a police booth and planted 2 methamphetamine pills on her, known as “ya ba” which is Thai for “crazy drug.”

A 51 year old senior police sergeant, named by Thai media as Wongchaiyaphat, allegedly demanded the woman pay a 50,000 baht bribe to avoid arrest. The woman says she was able to bring down the bribe to 25,000 baht. She claims that the sergeant later called her and demanded sex, saying he would arrest her if she couldn’t find someone to satisfy him.

Provincial police chief Chumphon Phumphuang transferred both Wongchaiyaphat and another sergeant allegedly involved in the case during an investigation into the woman’s claims. Yesterday, he fired both of the officers. Criminal charges may follow.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Crime

Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, December 21, 2020

By

Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
PHOTO: Kapook

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a Bangkok city employee was found shot to death in her car in the Southern province Surat Thani.

A resident noticed a Toyota Yaris was parked along a road in the Phun Phin district for 3 days. Yesterday evening, the resident decided to check it out and saw a woman’s body in the front passenger seat, still buckled up.

Police say 30 year old Thitirat Seeharat, who worked at the office of the permanent secretary Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official, was shot 3 times in her stomach. There were also bruises on her face.

The woman’s relatives told police that Thitirat was in the South to visit her boyfriend, but they didn’t know the details about her trip. Thitirat’s body was sent to the Phun Phin Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, December 21, 2020

By

Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
PHOTO: Siamrath

A patient allegedly shot and killed a doctor for overcharging him. When police arrested 22 year old Denphum “Phum” Sangthong and took him back to the doctor’s office to reenact the crime, a regular practice in Thai law enforcement, a crowd of around 300 people gathered at the scene, some calling for Phum to be executed. 40 police officers were deployed to guard the crime scene while Phum wore a motorcycle helmet and a bulletproof vest for protection during the reenactment.

Phum allegedly told police he was sick and couldn’t get in contact with the staff at the Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi to make an appointment, so he scheduled a visit at the hospital director’s private practice. Police say Phum claims he was charged 130 baht for a consultation rather than the 30 baht fee he would’ve been charged at a public hospital. Phum then allegedly lost his temper and shot 58 year old Chumphon Dechamphai 7 times.

Before going to the appointment, Phum spent 1,000 baht on amphetamines, he allegedly told police. Phum was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the shooting took place.

Phum was arrested at a hotel in Samut Songkhram on murder and weapons possession charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

