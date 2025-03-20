Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

Over 30 delivery riders reported an alarming incident at the Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station, where a fellow rider threatened them with a knife. The attacks, reportedly without provocation, have left many riders fearful and unwilling to work.

On the evening of March 18, A, a rider, recounted how he and his peers were threatened by a seemingly deranged fellow rider. The aggressor brandished a knife and attempted to stab anyone who made eye contact.

A described how, while waiting for orders at a petrol station, the aggressor began an altercation with a station attendant during refuelling.

The attacker then approached on his motorcycle, demanding to know why A was looking at him, and used offensive language.

Despite A denying any wrongdoing, the aggressor made a gesture of drawing a knife, pursued him, and attempted to stab him.

A managed to evade the attack, suffering only a tear to his sleeve, before the assailant fled. It was later discovered that this behaviour was not an isolated incident, with several other riders experiencing similar attacks, accused of staring and threatened with a knife. This has led many riders to fear for their safety, prompting them to report the incidents.

In response, Police Colonel Wanchai Khaoram, head of Mueang Suphan Buri police, instructed the investigation team to locate and apprehend the suspect. The suspect, a 31 year old Pop, was apprehended while making a food delivery.

Pol. Col. Wanchai revealed that during questioning, Pop exhibited high levels of stress due to personal issues. His background check showed no prior criminal record, and drug tests were negative, reported KhaoSod.

The motive behind his actions is believed to stem from stress and emotional distress. The police plan to conduct a thorough investigation into his behaviour, having already gathered initial evidence, and will proceed with legal processes accordingly.