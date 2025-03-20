Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
108 1 minute read
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer
Picture courtesy of เจ๊ม้อย v+ Facebook

Over 30 delivery riders reported an alarming incident at the Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station, where a fellow rider threatened them with a knife. The attacks, reportedly without provocation, have left many riders fearful and unwilling to work.

On the evening of March 18, A, a rider, recounted how he and his peers were threatened by a seemingly deranged fellow rider. The aggressor brandished a knife and attempted to stab anyone who made eye contact.

A described how, while waiting for orders at a petrol station, the aggressor began an altercation with a station attendant during refuelling.

The attacker then approached on his motorcycle, demanding to know why A was looking at him, and used offensive language.

Related Articles

Despite A denying any wrongdoing, the aggressor made a gesture of drawing a knife, pursued him, and attempted to stab him.

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of เจ๊ม้อย v+ Facebook

A managed to evade the attack, suffering only a tear to his sleeve, before the assailant fled. It was later discovered that this behaviour was not an isolated incident, with several other riders experiencing similar attacks, accused of staring and threatened with a knife. This has led many riders to fear for their safety, prompting them to report the incidents.

In response, Police Colonel Wanchai Khaoram, head of Mueang Suphan Buri police, instructed the investigation team to locate and apprehend the suspect. The suspect, a 31 year old Pop, was apprehended while making a food delivery.

Pol. Col. Wanchai revealed that during questioning, Pop exhibited high levels of stress due to personal issues. His background check showed no prior criminal record, and drug tests were negative, reported KhaoSod.

The motive behind his actions is believed to stem from stress and emotional distress. The police plan to conduct a thorough investigation into his behaviour, having already gathered initial evidence, and will proceed with legal processes accordingly.

May be an image of 2 people, motorcycle, scooter, street and text

Latest Thailand News
Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores Thailand News

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

2 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

2 hours ago
Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour Thailand News

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

2 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer Crime News

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

2 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO Thailand News

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

2 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

3 hours ago
Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor Pattaya News

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

3 hours ago
Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings Bangkok News

Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings

3 hours ago
Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to &#8216;The White Lotus&#8217; Koh Samui News

Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to ‘The White Lotus’

3 hours ago
Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand&#8217;s provinces Thailand News

Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces

3 hours ago
Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown Phuket News

Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown

3 hours ago
Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident Thailand News

Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident

3 hours ago
Bangkok chokes its way into world&#8217;s top 10 most polluted cities Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes its way into world’s top 10 most polluted cities

3 hours ago
Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear Crime News

Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear

4 hours ago
3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror Pattaya News

3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror

4 hours ago
Foot the bill: Smelly foreigner limps away from Thai massage tab Thailand News

Foot the bill: Smelly foreigner limps away from Thai massage tab

4 hours ago
Phuket’s alcohol-free Songkran festival returns Phuket News

Phuket’s alcohol-free Songkran festival returns

4 hours ago
Drug trafficker killed, 300,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Drug trafficker killed, 300,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
British jumper&#8217;s Pattaya video sparks call to shut down site Pattaya News

British jumper’s Pattaya video sparks call to shut down site

4 hours ago
Thai man finds body in abandoned house after nature calls Thailand News

Thai man finds body in abandoned house after nature calls

4 hours ago
Philippine couple busted in Thailand over investment scam Thailand News

Philippine couple busted in Thailand over investment scam

5 hours ago
Sinful: Abbot defrocked, arrested for assaulting boy in Udon Thani Crime News

Sinful: Abbot defrocked, arrested for assaulting boy in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Park life: Thailand eases alcohol rules for officials, not tourists Thailand News

Park life: Thailand eases alcohol rules for officials, not tourists

5 hours ago
Chinese dating scammer arrested for targeting foreign men in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Chinese dating scammer arrested for targeting foreign men in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Chinese man assaults staff at Mahidol University, visa revocation urged Crime News

Chinese man assaults staff at Mahidol University, visa revocation urged

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
108 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

2 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

2 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

3 hours ago
Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

3 hours ago