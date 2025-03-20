Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour
Photo courtesy of Postjung

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has stepped forward to address recent rumours surrounding a 26.44 million baht diamond necklace, after reports suggested it was in the possession of a high-ranking government minister with the initial “P”.

The necklace, a stunning piece from Lotus Arts De Vivre, is the Zambian Emerald & Diamond Necklace, valued at 26.44 million baht, and was reportedly borrowed by actress Arisara Thongborisut from businesswoman May Vasana Intasang.

In an interview on March 20, Pichai categorically denied any connection to the necklace or the individuals involved.

“It is definitely not me and it has nothing to do with me, as I have no knowledge of this incident and have never met the people mentioned in the news.”

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Nation TV

The speculation arose when media outlets linked the necklace, belonging to Dr May Vasana, to a minister from a top-tier ministry in the current government, identified only by the initial “P”. However, Pichai has now dispelled the rumours, making it clear that he has no involvement in the matter.

Adding to the intrigue, May Vasana has taken legal action against Arisara, accusing her of secretly pawning assets worth a total of 62 million baht.

Further reports have revealed that May has shared instances where Arisara borrowed money and assets, claiming it was to prevent her husband from finding out about financial issues.

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour | News by Thaiger

The ongoing investigation has garnered widespread attention, with legal proceedings now unfolding as all parties involved seek a resolution. While the details of the case continue to develop, one thing is certain: Pichai Naripthaphan has cleared his name and distanced himself from the scandalous rumours surrounding the luxurious diamond necklace, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai couple filed a complaint at Rattanathibet Police Station on February 23, accusing a Bangkok gold shop of selling them a fake gold necklace. The couple bought the necklace for 69,000 baht in 2023 from Yaowarat Krungthep, a gold shop in a local shopping mall.

Rungroj, who wore the necklace daily, became concerned when it lost its shine. When he tried to clean it with dishwashing liquid, parts of the necklace began to peel away, revealing a greyish-silver material beneath. However, they later discovered their son had swapped the genuine necklace with a fake one.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

