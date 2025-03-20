Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has stepped forward to address recent rumours surrounding a 26.44 million baht diamond necklace, after reports suggested it was in the possession of a high-ranking government minister with the initial “P”.

The necklace, a stunning piece from Lotus Arts De Vivre, is the Zambian Emerald & Diamond Necklace, valued at 26.44 million baht, and was reportedly borrowed by actress Arisara Thongborisut from businesswoman May Vasana Intasang.

In an interview on March 20, Pichai categorically denied any connection to the necklace or the individuals involved.

“It is definitely not me and it has nothing to do with me, as I have no knowledge of this incident and have never met the people mentioned in the news.”

The speculation arose when media outlets linked the necklace, belonging to Dr May Vasana, to a minister from a top-tier ministry in the current government, identified only by the initial “P”. However, Pichai has now dispelled the rumours, making it clear that he has no involvement in the matter.

Adding to the intrigue, May Vasana has taken legal action against Arisara, accusing her of secretly pawning assets worth a total of 62 million baht.

Further reports have revealed that May has shared instances where Arisara borrowed money and assets, claiming it was to prevent her husband from finding out about financial issues.

The ongoing investigation has garnered widespread attention, with legal proceedings now unfolding as all parties involved seek a resolution. While the details of the case continue to develop, one thing is certain: Pichai Naripthaphan has cleared his name and distanced himself from the scandalous rumours surrounding the luxurious diamond necklace, reported KhaoSod.

