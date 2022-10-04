Connect with us

Crime

Clumsy burglar injures himself after trying to steal in Chon Buri

Published

 on 

PHOTO: TMN Cable TV Pattaya

In what some might call a major incident of karma, a clumsy burglar injured himself while trying to steal from a room in Chon Buri‘s main city district. 

A witness and neighbour of the victim, Thongchai, said he saw the burglar riding his motorcycle back and forth around the area. Thongchai then called the property owner and went to check the rooms on the second floor. He found the burglar rummaging through the room.

The burglar said he was looking for a water faucet, but Thongchai didn’t buy it. The burglar then bolted for the door and jumped off a second-floor landing. 

But when the burglar hit the ground, he badly sprained his ankle. Whoops. A crowd of Good Samaritans then surrounded the burglar, cornering him until the police arrived. The burglar was found to be 35 years old, according to The Pattaya News. Police reports said he refused to speak.

There have been a few burglaries in eastern Thailand in the past month. Last month, a burglar managed to snatch more than 50,000 baht from a Chinese woman in East Pattaya. The crook smashed the victim’s window and rummaged through the victim’s closet.

Also last month, another burglar stole 1,00 baht of donation money from a woman’s room in Pattaya. 

In August, a thief snatched money from a donation tree at a  noodle restaurant. CCTV caught the thief breaking through a thin wall of the restaurant at night, before grabbing the cash from the donation tree worth 2,000 baht.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World35 mins ago

Europeans arrested in Iran
Thailand37 mins ago

Thai woman charged for selling fake discount vouchers
Crime54 mins ago

Expressway killer reveals 3 month plan to murder girlfriend in remorseless confession
Thailand2 hours ago

Prayut plans to contact citizens hit by power cuts via radio
Thailand2 hours ago

Submarine purchases could sink over engine debate
Guides2 hours ago

Best IB schools in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

VIDEO: Paramedics push patient through Bangkok floods on stretcher
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Schools no longer need to close for Covid outbreaks
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai industries want to produce energy to combat rising costs
Crime3 hours ago

Clumsy burglar injures himself after trying to steal in Chon Buri
Thailand3 hours ago

Mountain B nightclub fire claims 24th life
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand & Australia pledge to stamp out trafficking
Thailand4 hours ago

Jail Term for Carrying Crops & Repossessing the wrong house | GMT
Phuket4 hours ago

Girl sustains head injuries while surfing in Phuket
Press Room18 hours ago

Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending