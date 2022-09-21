Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya burglar snatches over 50,000 baht from Chinese expat

Published

 on 

The victim, Ming Liang Xu, photo by Pattaya Mail.

A burglar has managed to snatch more than 50,000 baht from a Chinese woman in East Pattaya on Sunday. The crook smashed the victim’s window and rummaged through the closet of the victim, 40 year old Ming Liang Xu. Her house is located in Siam Royal Hill Village.

The burglar stole 50,000 baht from the pocket of a pair of her trousers, and another 1,000 baht left on a nightstand also was gone, Ming said. The thief appeared to have knowledge about Ming, because they somehow knew which pair of trousers to find the 50,000 baht in. Police are now investigating the incident.

This news comes after another burglar stole donation money from a woman in Pattaya earlier this month. The burglar broke into the woman’s room through her front window, and stole 1,000 baht that she had planned to donate to a local temple.

In another Pattaya burglary incident last month, a thief snatched money off of a donation tree at a  noodle restaurant. CCTV caught the thief breaking through a thin wall of the restaurant at night, before grabbing the cash from the donation tree worth 2,000 baht. For some reason, the thief left a 20 baht banknote on the tree. The restaurant owner said that from CCTV footage, it looked as though the thief wanted to change his mind for a moment, but “his conscience eventually failed him.”

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Former Thai deputy PM Suthep cleared of corruption charges by Supreme Court
Pattaya58 mins ago

Pattaya burglar snatches over 50,000 baht from Chinese expat
Thailand1 hour ago

THAI expects bankruptcy court to approve revised rehabilitation plan
Sponsored18 mins ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Thailand17 hours ago

US tourist tips Thai woman 100 dollars to thank for her kindness
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai airlines discounts on domestic flights
Guides17 hours ago

15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa17 hours ago

Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Thailand17 hours ago

Woman falls down hole while walking on a pavement near Bangkok
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
Thailand18 hours ago

26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
World18 hours ago

Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Crime18 hours ago

Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Economy19 hours ago

Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Crime19 hours ago

Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Cannabis News19 hours ago

Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending