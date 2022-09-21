Pattaya burglar snatches over 50,000 baht from Chinese expat

A burglar has managed to snatch more than 50,000 baht from a Chinese woman in East Pattaya on Sunday. The crook smashed the victim’s window and rummaged through the closet of the victim, 40 year old Ming Liang Xu. Her house is located in Siam Royal Hill Village.

The burglar stole 50,000 baht from the pocket of a pair of her trousers, and another 1,000 baht left on a nightstand also was gone, Ming said. The thief appeared to have knowledge about Ming, because they somehow knew which pair of trousers to find the 50,000 baht in. Police are now investigating the incident.

This news comes after another burglar stole donation money from a woman in Pattaya earlier this month. The burglar broke into the woman’s room through her front window, and stole 1,000 baht that she had planned to donate to a local temple.

In another Pattaya burglary incident last month, a thief snatched money off of a donation tree at a noodle restaurant. CCTV caught the thief breaking through a thin wall of the restaurant at night, before grabbing the cash from the donation tree worth 2,000 baht. For some reason, the thief left a 20 baht banknote on the tree. The restaurant owner said that from CCTV footage, it looked as though the thief wanted to change his mind for a moment, but “his conscience eventually failed him.”

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail