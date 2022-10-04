Thailand
Thai industries want to produce energy to combat rising costs
A survey by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) revealed that Thailand’s industrial sector wants to produce its own electricity to combat the rising cost of energy but they need government support to make it work.
The Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission announced in August this year that the fuel adjustment rate for electricity would be raised to about 0.93 baht per unit from September to December. The increasing fuel adjustment rate put the electricity price at 4.72 baht per unit, up from the former price of four baht per unit.
For example, a householder that uses about 72 units of electricity per month used to pay 264 baht but now has to pay 313 baht while someone who uses about 332 units per month now has to pay 1,645, while before it was about 1,418 baht.
The Vice President of the FTI, Montri Mahaphrukpong, revealed last Friday, September 30, that the 21st CEO survey of the federation was out. The main topic discussed was “The Industrial Perspectives on the Liberalisation of Alternative Energy.”
The survey was distributed among the FTI’s 220 members, made up of executives from 45 different industries and 76 provincial industrial councils across the country.
The poll revealed that most industry executives wanted to generate electricity for their own use and that solar energy would be a perfect choice for the industrial sector.
Most executives also agreed that the government should improve energy liberalisation measures to make it more convenient for the private sector to generate its own energy.
They suggested the government allow each industry to sell its excess power to the government. The industry believes that this measure would encourage them to generate electricity and help reduce greenhouse gases.
The executives also urged the government to immediately set up a one-stop service department to take care of the registration and permission for electricity generation.
The members of FTI predict that the energy demand for 2023 will increase by 10% because of the post-pandemic economy, increasing foreign tourists, and expanding exports.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Europeans arrested in Iran
Thai woman charged for selling fake discount vouchers
Expressway killer reveals 3 month plan to murder girlfriend in remorseless confession
Prayut plans to contact citizens hit by power cuts via radio
Submarine purchases could sink over engine debate
Best IB schools in Thailand
VIDEO: Paramedics push patient through Bangkok floods on stretcher
Schools no longer need to close for Covid outbreaks
Thai industries want to produce energy to combat rising costs
Clumsy burglar injures himself after trying to steal in Chon Buri
Mountain B nightclub fire claims 24th life
Thailand & Australia pledge to stamp out trafficking
Jail Term for Carrying Crops & Repossessing the wrong house | GMT
Girl sustains head injuries while surfing in Phuket
Best island boat tours from Phuket – must-visit islands and unforgettable experiences you should not miss out on
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Canadian gangster in Phuket killing faces death penalty in Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand4 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Environment1 day ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand4 days ago
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
-
Thailand21 hours ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
-
Cambodia4 days ago
Cambodian delegation in UK to search for stolen treasures
-
Chiang Mai20 hours ago
River in Chiang Mai overflows, floods spread