Another jerk steals donation money in Pattaya

Another massive jerk stole donation money in Pattaya after a similar incident happened just last month. The latest thief broke into a woman’s room through her front window.

The burglar stole 1,000 baht that the woman had planned to donate to a local temple. The victim said he also stole two amulets. The incident happened on Soi Krom Tan Man 6 in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung District.

The victim, 42 year old Thatchaphan, said she was sad and disappointed since she had been planning to donate her cash. Nong Prue Police Lieutenant Chatchai said he would review CCTV footage to find the culprit as soon as possible.

In last month’s incident, a thief snatched money off of a donation tree at a Pattaya noodle restaurant. CCTV caught the thief breaking through a thin wall of the restaurant on Monday night, before grabbing the cash from the donation tree worth 2,000 baht. For some reason, the thief left a 20 baht banknote on the tree. The restaurant owner said that from CCTV footage, it looked as though the thief wanted to change his mind for a moment, but “his conscience eventually failed him.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News