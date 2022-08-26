Connect with us

Pattaya

Jerk steals donation money from Pattaya noodle restaurant

Published

 on 

Chotika points out how the thief got in, photo by The Pattaya News, edited.

A massive jerk has snatched money off of a donation tree at a Pattaya noodle restaurant this week. CCTV caught the thief breaking through a thin wall of the restaurant on Monday night, before grabbing the cash from the donation tree worth 2,000 baht. The suspect wore shorts and a t-shirt. The disheartened restaurant owner, 36 year old Chotika Chantakot, told The Pattaya News…

“He acted as if he wanted to change his mind for a moment, but his conscience eventually failed him.”

Chotika said she was curious to know why the man left a 20 baht banknote on the tree. She said she couldn’t see the thief’s face because he had seen the camera and put his mask on. Chotika now urges other owners to secure their restaurants, since the crook is still on the loose.

This sadly is not the first time a thief in Pattaya has stolen from hardworking small business owners, many of whom are recovering from Covid-19’s economic devastation. Just last month, a thief in the city stole packs of eggs from several local egg merchants. One egg merchant said the thief had stolen eggs worth over 8,600 baht from her.

Hopefully, the crook who stole Chotika’s 2,000 baht will be caught, and she’ll get her money back.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Press Room1 min ago

Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants 2022 by Koktail to be presented by Siam Paragon
Bangkok23 mins ago

Officer issues arrest threat to security after his bike is clamped
Thailand32 mins ago

Abysmal roads causes woman to give birth inside car in NE Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand52 mins ago

Thailand’s House of Representatives finally passes torture bill
Central Thailand1 hour ago

UPDATE: National park in central Thailand closes 5 waterfalls due to flash floods
Crime2 hours ago

UPDATE: Casino robbery in Bangkok sparks investigation into local police corruption
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

More stormy weather headed for central and eastern Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Official arrested for allegedly bribing Chiang Mai residents
Crime2 hours ago

Man gets scammed by two escorts in one night in NE Thailand
Pattaya3 hours ago

Jerk steals donation money from Pattaya noodle restaurant
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok chief’s 2-year pledge to clean up capital’s cables
Insurgency3 hours ago

3 injured in possible insurgency bomb attack in S Thailand
Myanmar4 hours ago

UPDATE: Burmese junta releases statement on charges for former UK ambassador
Crime4 hours ago

Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in eastern Thailand, 2 relatives injured
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending