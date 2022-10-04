Mountain B nightclub fire claims 24th life

The death toll from the fire at Mountain B nightclub in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, on August 5 has risen to 24. The 24th victim, a navy officer, died from his injuries in hospital last night after fighting for his life for two months in the ICU.

Lawyer Ronnarong Kaewpetch said on Facebook yesterday…

“#RIP the 24th victim of the Mountain B tragedy. The 24th victim was navy officer Pattarakit Suwanchim who died this evening at Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital.”

The news comes one month after the 23rd victim of the fire, a 27 year old army officer, died at Rayong hospital. He suffered burns on 60% of his body and spent one month in the ICU before succumbing to his injuries.

Initially, 13 people died inside the nightclub in the Sattahip district on the night of the fire and 41 were injured, many were put on ventilators to breathe. In the two months to follow, 14 more people died in hospital. It’s unclear exactly how many people injured in the fire are still in hospital.

The 27 year old nightclub owner, Sia B, was released on bail for 300,000 baht shortly after the fire. Police later found evidence that the real owner of the nightclub was Sia B’s father, Sia Yot, who was also released on bail.

The nightclub was open without a license, had only one small exit which was locked, and was lined with cheap, flammable soundproofing panels which fell onto people as they tried to escape out of the cramped door.

Among the dead and injured include several minors, who shouldn’t have been let into the nightclub in the first place as they were underage.

Lawyers have assisted victims and their families to file negligence cases against Sia Yot but so far, not much progress has been made.