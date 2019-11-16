Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand | The Thaiger

Business
Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand
The Deputy Thai PM and government ‘Finance Tzar’ Somkid Jatusripitak claims that Amazon and an unnamed American digital company are both keen to invest in the Kingdom.
Somkid says both organisations have enquired about meeting the relevant ministers and have been advised to hold talks with the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
The Deputy PM acknowledges the development as a positive sign following an easing of tensions between the US and Thailand following the March election.
“It is a good sign that global IT giants are showing strong interest in Thailand.”
Yesterday, the Deputy PM met with the Finance Ministry to discuss the downturn in the global economy, saying Thailand must be prepared to handle the repercussions. Thailand currently has one of the best reserves in the region which is one of the reasons the baht is seen as a ‘safe’ currency by investors.
Somkid says domestic spending was up in October and credits the success of the government’s “Eat, Shop, Spend” economic stimulus campaign. Another campaign – Phase 3 – is now running and concentrates on stimulating domestic tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Airways’ losses reach 11 billion baht this year
In the third quarter of 2019, the company and its affiliates generated revenue of 45.016 billion baht, which is 6.1% or 2.937 billion baht lower than last year’s revenue.
In the report to shareholders the national carrier reported the major cause for the dip in revenue was “negative factors in the global economy that have reduced customers’ need to travel and transport products, as well as increased competition from low-cost airlines”.
The company and its affiliates have an accumulated expenditure of 47.858 billion baht, which was 4.029 billion baht lower than last year (7.8%). The report said the saving were due to a 12.2% decrease in fuel costs compared to the same time last year.
In yesterday’s report, the company says it had to set aside 2.689 billion baht as a reserve fund for employees who wished to retire early to be in line with the State Enterprise Labour Committee’s announcement that requires state enterprises to pay early retirement packages equal to 400 days of wages to employees who had been working more than 20 years.
The regulation came into effect at the start of Q3.
In the first nine months of 2019, Thai Airways’ accumulated loss is 11 billion baht.
The airline has posted almost a decade of quarterly losses as it grapples with its outdated aviation model and battles with an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing.
Bangkok’s office rental hot spots
PHOTO: brandinside.asia
And the winner is…?
A survey carried out by Colliers International (Thailand), a global commercial real estate organisation, reveals that the highest office rent in Bangkok is at Gaysorn Tower on Ratchaprasong Road. The Nation reports that premium office space in the building is leased for 1,600 baht per square metre per month. Coming in at slightly less are spaces in the Park Ventures building, which rent for 1,500 baht per square metre a month, or in the Bhiraj Tower, located at the EmQuartier shopping mall, at 1,400 baht a month.
These prices reflect an increase of 3 – 5% from rents last year, but Colliers International points out that they are negotiable based on a company’s needs and the terms agreed.
Gayson Tower and the Park Ventures building are both located in Bangkok’s Lumpini district, while Bhiraj Tower is in Wattana. Both areas are seen as key central business districts with state-of-the-art facilities and, despite the steep rents, all three buildings are currently enjoying 99% occupancy.
Meanwhile, Colliers is predicting a further increase in office rental costs in the last quarter of this year due to high demand coupled with limited supply.
SOURCE: The Nation
China announces policies to lure foreign investors
PHOTO: Shanghai skyline – QANTAS
Are the Chinese removing layers of ‘red’ tape? China is offering 20 new measures friendly to foreign investors, removing business restrictions to encourage a more “fair, transparent and predictable” business environment.
China’s State Council released a guideline pledging to shorten negative lists and eliminate restrictions, opening up more sectors to foreign investors.
The Nation reports that all restrictions on the business scope of foreign banks, securities firms and fund management companies will be lifted, and equal market access will be given to new energy vehicles produced by foreign automakers, according to the document.
The new rules will lower the cost of cross-border spending and make it easier for foreigners to work in China. Foreign businesses will be encouraged to make equity investment in China.
China will also strengthen protection of foreign investors’ interests, fully implementing the Foreign Investment Law, the document said.
Authorities will establish and improve methods of accepting complaints from foreign businesses, improve intellectual property rights protection and strictly ban the forced transfer of technology.
SOURCE: The Nation
