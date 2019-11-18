Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run | The Thaiger

Crime
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
PHOTO: Daily News
Police have arrested a man seven years after he evaded arrest for the alleged rape of a 12 year old girl in the western province of Kanchanaburi. 27 year old Kritsada Moraphad was finally caught at a shopping mall last Friday.
Officers say the man literally “went pale” when Crime Suppression Division officers showed him the warrant, according to Thai media. He’s accused of luring a girl from his village into dating him in June of 2012, then allegedly drugging and raping her.
The charges are “sexually abusing a girl under age 13; indecent assault on a girl under 15, depriving her of parental care and taking illicit drugs”.
The girl’s mother filed a complaint with local police after her daughter told her what happened.
The case was cold until CSD investigators learned that Kritsada was staying with a relative in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. They began watching him and arrested him at the shopping mall on Friday.
Kritsada is denying all charges. He claims he can’t remember what happened on the day in question because he was drunk. He told police that he remembered offering to take the girl to her house, and nothing after that.
He claims to have kicked his drug habit long ago. He’s been handed over to Kanchanaburi police for further questioning and processing of charges.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Daily News
Chiang Mai
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Authorities find it almost impossible to patrol the thousands of kilometres of highland border in northern Thailand
Soldiers in Chiang Mai, acting on a tip off, have seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village, local media report. The drug haul was not big, considering many of the recent seizures amount to millions of methamphetamine tablets in a single shipment.
Acting on information from a border patrol network, three teams of soldiers were sent to Ban Arunothai village yesterday morning (Sunday). At about 5am, one team spotted about 10 men in civilian clothes approaching the village. The soldiers signalled for a search, but the men fled, leaving behind three fertiliser sacks containing about 380,000 meth pills. The soldiers are hunting the suspects in the area.
The northern border with Myanmar is almost impossible to patrol with the region north of the border one of the world’s largest ‘meth labs’ that use the remote area and canopies of dense tropical forest, and corrupt officials, to protect the billion dollar industry.
The general business plan is to move vast amounts of ‘meth’ pills south across the Thai border, for shipment to countries beyond. The cartels figure they will lose 5-10% of their shipments to drug detection whilst the other 90% evades detection and is successfully delivered. There appears to be no shortage of drug ‘mules’ who are attracted to the money on offer for their delivery services
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand’s Cyber Police have arrested two hackers who stole personal data from Facebook and conned victims out of money. The scammers posted ads for jobs to entice victims into applying and divulging data from their ID cards, their phone numbers and other personal information.
The scammers got close to 34 million baht.
Complaints from Facebook users over unauthorised access to accounts led cyber police to arrest Wuthiwat Chuenmano and Chawankorn Ra-ngapphai on fraud charges.
Victims’ information was used to open e-wallet accounts. The scammers then scammed the victims’ Facebook friends by asking for loans and selling them fake products.
Police advise people, who seek jobs online never to share personal data, and to choose internet passwords of a complex nature.
“Don’t use your telephone number, pet’s name or anything obvious that people may be able to work out.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer
A 34 year old Bangkok Bank clerk has been sacked amid claims she stole millions of baht from a wealthy customer. The woman denies the charge and says she plans to fight the matter in court.
Earlier in the week Hia Maa, the owner of a well known restaurant in Samut Prakan province, south east of Bangkok, went to the police to report 5 million baht missing from his account, which had been locked. Local media reports at the time say that he was hopitalised due to the stress of the case. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
A senior official of the bank went to the Bang Poo police station, where Hia Maa was compensated in full, plus interest. Documents were handed over by the bank, which claims the clerk skimmed off 2.5 million baht for herself. The bank asserts the woman was sacked on the spot and it will pursue the case to its conclusion
Hia Maa said that he was satisfied with the bank’s actions but it remains to be seen if he will continue to bank with them in the future.
Referring to his hospital visit he joked… “If they are only going to pay for that I would say don’t bother. I have enough money for that.”
SOURCE: Sanook.com
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
Thailand and the US sign new defence treaty
Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
More rare and endangered species found in southern Thailand
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Two killed, granddaughter wounded, in southern Thailand drive-by shooting
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer
French tourist dies taking selfie in Koh Samui – VIDEO
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
Police raid Sukhumvit ‘hookah’ establishment, seize barakus
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life21 hours ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok1 day ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Expats4 days ago
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
- Bangkok2 days ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Bangkok2 days ago
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
- Bangkok1 day ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report
- Bangkok2 days ago
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019