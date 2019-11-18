Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

Police have arrested a man seven years after he evaded arrest for the alleged rape of a 12 year old girl in the western province of Kanchanaburi. 27 year old Kritsada Moraphad was finally caught at a shopping mall last Friday.

Officers say the man literally “went pale” when Crime Suppression Division officers showed him the warrant, according to Thai media. He’s accused of luring a girl from his village into dating him in June of 2012, then allegedly drugging and raping her.

The charges are “sexually abusing a girl under age 13; indecent assault on a girl under 15, depriving her of parental care and taking illicit drugs”.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with local police after her daughter told her what happened.

The case was cold until CSD investigators learned that Kritsada was staying with a relative in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. They began watching him and arrested him at the shopping mall on Friday.

Kritsada is denying all charges. He claims he can’t remember what happened on the day in question because he was drunk. He told police that he remembered offering to take the girl to her house, and nothing after that.

He claims to have kicked his drug habit long ago. He’s been handed over to Kanchanaburi police for further questioning and processing of charges.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Daily News