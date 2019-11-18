Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery | The Thaiger

A Pattaya area man has scored a 12 million baht win in the national lottery drawn on November 16.

When reporters travelled to Lamung District, Chonburi Province, they met 39 year old Niran Manaram, his mother and daughter, all celebrating. Niran won the lottery on Saturday, with winnings totalling around 12 million baht.

Niran is the owner of an audio equipment rental shop and normally buys tickets for every lottery. He says he’s never won a major prize before and it was a dream come true for him. He still hasn’t fully grasped the reality of the win, he told reporters.

Niran says that he will donate his shop’s current audio equipment to his local temple and follow his dream of paying off all of his debts, expanding his business and buying his mother a new house.

It was reported that Nira didn’t pray to a tree or use any of the superstitious ‘techniques’ to select numbers for his winning lottery ticket.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News