Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery
A Pattaya area man has scored a 12 million baht win in the national lottery drawn on November 16.
When reporters travelled to Lamung District, Chonburi Province, they met 39 year old Niran Manaram, his mother and daughter, all celebrating. Niran won the lottery on Saturday, with winnings totalling around 12 million baht.
Niran is the owner of an audio equipment rental shop and normally buys tickets for every lottery. He says he’s never won a major prize before and it was a dream come true for him. He still hasn’t fully grasped the reality of the win, he told reporters.
Niran says that he will donate his shop’s current audio equipment to his local temple and follow his dream of paying off all of his debts, expanding his business and buying his mother a new house.
It was reported that Nira didn’t pray to a tree or use any of the superstitious ‘techniques’ to select numbers for his winning lottery ticket.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
Police have confirmed that the former American fugitive, Bart Allen Helmus, who broke out of court and shot himself when confronted by police, died on Thursday evening at 6 pm after falling into a coma at Sa Kaew Hospital. He was taken off life support on Thursday after doctors revealed that he had been ‘braindead’ since admission a week before.
39 year old Helmus and his 30 year old Thai girlfriend Sirinapa Wisetrit were accused of trafficking a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearms.
He could have been be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death penalty for the drug-trafficking offence, according to police.
The couple escaped from the lower floor holding cells at the Pattaya Provincial Court on November 6, armed with a knife and a gun provided by another defendant Ton Ninthet. Helmus stabbed a court official, seriously injuring him before the three fled in a car. Up to 10 other people have been arrested in connection with the escape on charges of aiding and abetting fugitives.
The couple reportedly tried to escape to Cambodia but were tracked down by police, after three days of searching, in the border town of Sa Kaeo.
Police confirmed Helmus’ death with the American embassy to locate and inform his family. They also reported his death to his Thai partner.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Chonburi man high on drugs stabs friend to death with a sword
A man has been arrested in Chonburi province for allegedly stabbing his friend to death while drunk and high on drugs.
The Pattaya News reports that the 21 year old man, named as Paitoon Kaewsanot, was hallucinating at the time of his arrest and so intoxicated he could hardly talk, and was unable to cooperate with police.
He eventually claimed he’d accepted an invitation from the victim, 27 year old Eakkachai Kampanon, to join him for a drink at his home earlier that morning.
While drinking, an argument developed in which Eakkachai threatened to kill Paitoon and his family, causing Paitoon to stab him to death with a sword.
Police and emergency personnel were notified around 5.30am and arrived at the scene to find Eakkachai’s body covered in blood and a blood-stained sword nearby.
Paitoon was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first degree murder.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
PHOTO: Bart Helmus and his Thai wife during an earlier police questioning session in Pattaya
39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus has finally been taken off life support at the Sa Kaeo hospital at 6pm last night. He had been reported to be ‘braindead’ by police sources since his admission to hospital a week ago.
After having been declared braindead by numerous unconfirmed police reports, and having his other major organs being kept alive since a dramatic showdown with police in Sa Kaeo in which he shot himself in the head, Mr Helmus’ condition has deteriorated.
You can read more about the circumstances leading up to Mr Helmus’ shooting himself in a sugar cane plantation near the Cambodian border HERE.
There had been confusion in the Thai media over his death and condition since the shooting, but multiple Thai police officials confirmed he was ‘alive’ but declared braindead by attending doctors. His vital organs had been kept alive on life support and the US embassy had been involved with the situation since he shot himself in a short stand-off with police last Friday.
No official statement has been issued other than saying that Mr Helmus’ organs had stopped responding to treatment.
It wasn’t clear if he was removed from life support before his organs “stopped responding”.
SOURCE: 77kaoded
