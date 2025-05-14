Chiang Rai massage parlour busted for illegal activities

Police in Chiang Rai arrested a massage parlour operating as a front for prostitution, utilising undercover agents to confirm illegal activities. The establishment charged between 1,000 and 3,000 baht per hour, depending on the employee’s age and appearance.

Yesterday, May 13, Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk, alongside Police Major General Manop Senakul, the Chiang Rai Provincial Police chief, and Police Colonel Sophon Muangfuang, Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station superintendent, led a team to investigate the Nareseth Massage for Health parlour in Rob Wiang subdistrict, Mueang district. This operation followed reports of illegal prostitution and underage service provision.

The police deployed undercover agents posing as clients to gather evidence of the establishment’s illegal activities. Once sufficient proof was collected, they signalled the arrest team to proceed.

Upon inspection, the premises, a three-storey commercial building, were found to be adapted for illegal activities. The first floor served as a reception area where clients could drink alcohol and converse with masseuses. The second and third floors contained seven small rooms used for massage services.

The establishment employed 17 female workers, of whom 15 were stateless people, one was Thai, and one was from Myanmar. Among them were two underage workers, both under 18 years old. Nisa, a 40 year old woman, identified herself as the manager of the parlour.

It was discovered that the massage parlour workers were involved in providing sexual services to clients, with charges based on age and appearance. Consequently, charges were filed against the manager and the caretaker of the parlour, reported KhaoSod.

Police have coordinated with multidisciplinary professionals to separate and identify victims of human trafficking for further assistance.

