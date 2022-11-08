Connect with us

Crime

British man sentenced for rape in UK flees to Thailand

Published

 on 

A British man sentenced to eight years in jail for rape is believed to have fled to Thailand.

A jury found Michael Foster unanimously found guilty of rape in absentia in September, reported Lancashire Police. Yesterday, he was found guilty once more at Preston Crown Court.

The 35 year old man, formerly of Fishwick Parade, Preston, was given eight years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life. He raped his victim in a Preston flat in July 2020.

Foster was arrested and charged and due to appear at Preston Crown Court in December last year, but he failed to turn up for sentencing.

A Lancashire Police investigation revealed he fled England to Thailand and has not returned since.

Lancashire Police reveal that efforts are underway to find Foster and bring him back to the UK.

The rape victim, a woman in her 20s, told the court the attack has almost destroyed her life.

She said the sexual assault set in motion a domino effect on her life plunging her to the very depths of despair.

The victim said lost her friends, job, and self-esteem and gained nothing but the wish to end her life. She added it is a miracle she is still alive.

Det Con Sue Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said…

“Michael Foster’s attack on this vulnerable woman has had an absolutely devastating effect on her life and it is a violation from which she has said she will never fully recover. To compound his crime Foster has failed to take any responsibility for his actions and has fled the country to try and evade justice.

“The substantial custodial sentence imposed by the court today reflects the gravity of the offending and we will now do all we can to find Foster and ensure he is returned to the UK to serve his sentence.”

Foster is described as 6ft 2, of a slight build, with short hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101, Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or email 2126@lancashire.police.uk

 

