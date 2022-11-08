Connect with us

Thailand

Pubs, gas stations, 24-hour stores to close early to save energy

Published

 on 

Photo by Shäng Dì on Unsplash

The Energy Ministry of Thailand plans to close pubs, gas stations, and 24-hour convenience stores early to save energy if the situation gets worse.

The Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, Kurit Sombatsiri, revealed the conclusions from the energy crisis meeting between Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) yesterday.

Kurit explained that the increasing price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the weak baht might affect the cost of energy next year. If this continues the EPPO will ask for cooperation from residents to help save energy and draft measures to handle the energy crisis.

Kurit revealed 11 measures have been prepared, such as searching for more sources of energy from hydropower plants in neighboring countries, supporting the solar cell system, and asking for energy saving cooperation from businesses and industrial departments in the country.

Businesses and industrial departments will be urged to: adjust air conditioning temperatures to 27 degrees Celsius, close gas stations before 11pm, turn off lights that are not necessary on things such as advertising billboards, and control the opening periods of shopping malls and other such buildings and centres.

Service businesses like shopping malls, convenience stores, and entertainment venues will be asked to turn the air conditioning off 30 to 60 minutes before the closing time or, close early.

Industries will be asked to look for energy-saving devices to improve efficiency. The government will support each business with information, recommendations, and some investment costs.

These measures might become mandatory if the spot LNG JKM (Japan Korea Marker) price continues to exceed US$50 per one million BTU for at least 14 days. The price is now about US$28 to US$29 per one million BTU British thermal unit).

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Guest1
2022-11-08 17:58
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The Energy Ministry of Thailand plans to close pubs, gas stations, and 24-hour convenience stores early to save energy if the situation gets worse. My guess, the nightlife businesses could save a lot more, if…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime37 mins ago

Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand44 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Thailand53 mins ago

Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
Sponsored9 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Economy1 hour ago

Over 3 million people in Thailand living below poverty line, census shows
Bangkok1 hour ago

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers 7 days free parking for APEC Summit
Tourism2 hours ago

First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

VIDEO: Bat-eating YouTuber sparks outrage in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Pubs, gas stations, 24-hour stores to close early to save energy
Crime3 hours ago

British man sentenced for rape in UK flees to Thailand
World3 hours ago

What are US midterm elections?
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand pulls the plug on foreign land ownership regulation
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai police accused of using power to get free food & drinks
Lifestyle4 hours ago

The ancient story behind Thai film coming in December
Thailand4 hours ago

Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Technology4 hours ago

Forex lingo you need to know to impress your date – and everybody else
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending