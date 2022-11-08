Pubs, gas stations, 24-hour stores to close early to save energy

The Energy Ministry of Thailand plans to close pubs, gas stations, and 24-hour convenience stores early to save energy if the situation gets worse.

The Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, Kurit Sombatsiri, revealed the conclusions from the energy crisis meeting between Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) yesterday.

Kurit explained that the increasing price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the weak baht might affect the cost of energy next year. If this continues the EPPO will ask for cooperation from residents to help save energy and draft measures to handle the energy crisis.

Kurit revealed 11 measures have been prepared, such as searching for more sources of energy from hydropower plants in neighboring countries, supporting the solar cell system, and asking for energy saving cooperation from businesses and industrial departments in the country.

Businesses and industrial departments will be urged to: adjust air conditioning temperatures to 27 degrees Celsius, close gas stations before 11pm, turn off lights that are not necessary on things such as advertising billboards, and control the opening periods of shopping malls and other such buildings and centres.

Service businesses like shopping malls, convenience stores, and entertainment venues will be asked to turn the air conditioning off 30 to 60 minutes before the closing time or, close early.

Industries will be asked to look for energy-saving devices to improve efficiency. The government will support each business with information, recommendations, and some investment costs.

These measures might become mandatory if the spot LNG JKM (Japan Korea Marker) price continues to exceed US$50 per one million BTU for at least 14 days. The price is now about US$28 to US$29 per one million BTU British thermal unit).