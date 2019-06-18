British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand

A convicted rapist and former member of the British armed forces, involved in the death of a Thai woman in Pattaya, will be sentenced for the “sale and distribution of crack cocaine and heroin” on July 8 in a UK court. 27 year old Reece Vella was released from prison in Thailand and pleaded guilty to the charges on June 4 in a UK court.
He was deported from Thailand after fleeing to Pattaya in 2017 to evade arrest, has admitted drug charges on his return to the UK.
The British man has pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying Class A drugs at a hearing at the Worcester Crown Court. In January 2018, he was arrested in connection with the death of a bar girl in Pattaya.
The naked body of 26 year old Wannipa Janhuathon, described in thaiexaminer.com as a ‘prostitute’, was found outside Cosy Beach View Condominium in Pratumnak, Pattaya. She’d ‘fallen’ from the balcony of Vella’s fifth floor condo – she was naked when her body was discovered on the ground. Wannipa was still alive but succumbed to her head injuries shortly after arriving at the local hospital.
Vella told police that Wannipa fell while they were having sex on his balcony. Following his arrest in connection with the death of Wannipa, Vella was also found to have overstayed his visa by 59 days and stolen a motorcycle. He was charged with causing death by “negligent or reckless behaviour, theft and visa overstay”.
In 2012 Vella was sentenced to four years and nine months at a young offenders institution in the UK for the rape and assault of a teenager. At the time it was reported that the young Mr Vella became “angry and jealous” while attending a party. He was later arrested for drug distribution by police in the UK. In 2017, he appeared at Worcester Crown Court where was charged with supplying Class A drugs but never faced those charges, instead fleeing to Pattaya.
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai woman shot in market car park by spurned ex-lover

A 27 year old Thai woman, Sawitree Phromwong, was allegedly murdered last week by a scorned ex lover after he confronted the woman and her new boyfriend at the Pa Sak market in Chaing Rai. She was sitting in the back of a car when shot. The man then jumped back into his car, along with the shotgun he used to kill his former girlfriend, and fled the scene.
The incident follows weeks of online media exchanges on social media between the pair, according to police. Last Thursday Thai police sought an arrest warrant for the Chiang Mai man living in the province over the murder of his ex girlfriend while she visited a popular market with her new lover.
Chiang Rai police report that the woman had been engaged in an online spat with her ex boyfriend, identified by police as 31 year old Ek Udom. The man was already known to Chiang Rai police and had an extensive criminal history.
The woman’s new boyfriend was waiting for police with the injured Sawitree. Emergency services tended to the woman but she died on the way to hospital as a result of head injuries. He briefed police on the background to the incident, the social media messaging and the events that had led to the fatal shooting.

Bangkok
Seven arrested over trafficking of Burmese migrants into Thailand
by Suriye Patathayo
Police have arrested seven Thai and Burmese suspects for allegedly luring at least nine Burmese nationals into forced labour in Thailand. The suspects ages ranged from 27 to 61.
The first five face several charges including human trafficking, while a Thai couple have been charged with sheltering and helping illegal migrants evade arrest.
Pol Lt-General Sanchai Sunthornburana, who leads the police Information and Technology Office, said the nine illegal migrants had been forced to work under slave conditions at sugarcane plantations between August and September 2017.
“They each paid the traffickers between 20,000-25,000 baht to enter Thailand, but found themselves in jobs that were very different from what they had been promised.”
The victims told police that they were intimidated into staying at the sugarcane plantations.
“In the end, they managed to escape and came to the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok to seek help.”
The embassy then contacted the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, which put the victims under protection at a facility in Pathum Thani in late 2017. Based on the victims’ complaints, investigators were led to CBS World Company in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, where fake passports and fake visa stamps were found and seven suspects arrested.

Bangkok
Arrests over weekend’s taxi gang violence in Bangkok, two dead – VIDEO
Two people are dead following the weekend’s violence between rival motorcycle taxi thugs. More video has emerged showing a man on the ground with others beating him with metal bars and other weapons.
Police say the violent battle was between the “Udomsuk 1” and “Udomsuk Rungruang” taxi ranks, one aggrieved that the rival gang had started up close to their ‘turf’.
In this video a man is being beaten whilst on the ground by, apparently, rival motorcycle gang members, whilst others are trying to cool the situation down calling ‘enough, enough!’ Three shots are heard nearby which appears to draw the men’s attention away from the beating of the man. One of the three bullets missed its intended target and hit an innocent young courier who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Blood is seen pouring from one man’s head.
The Nation reports that police have arrested three men over the deadly brawl which involved up to 100 men and stopped traffic to a standstill at Sukhumvit Soi 103 in Udomsuk around lunchtime on Saturday.
Police say 20 year old Weerawat Pheungkrut, a courier with Kerry Express, was killed when a bullet struck him in the left eyebrow. If was later revealed that the young man’s wife was four months pregnant.
Watcharin Nga-chalao, one of the taxi-motorcyclists involved, was also shot and injured and taken to a nearby hospital where he died soon after. Police say that 20 year old Thaweekiart Sutthisanong was also injured with a knife to the head and was rushed to hospital.
Yesterday’s report with more video HERE.

