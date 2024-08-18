Jet ski crash on Chao Phraya River leaves two injured, two missing

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A jet ski collided with a long-tail boat on the Chao Phraya River, leaving two injured and two missing near Bang Krachao pier. The incident occurred around 9pm yesterday, August 17, prompting immediate rescue efforts.

The police reported the accident between the river’s Rama III and Phra Pradaeng sides. Upon arrival, rescuers found the damaged boats docked at Wat Bang Krachao Nok pier in Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan.

Two individuals, a 17 year old girl and her 41 year old mother, sustained injuries from the collision. They were transported to Paolo Phra Pradaeng Hospital with bruises and body pain.

Two people are still missing: a 44 year old woman who was a passenger on the long-tail boat and the 64 year old boat driver. Divers and underwater specialists were mobilised for the search, with the Marine Department advising cargo ships to exercise heightened caution in the area.

Shindanai, an actor who was driving the jet ski, explained the situation. He was riding the jet ski with his girlfriend and her mother, heading from Rama II to Phra Pradaeng for dinner. After dining, he and a friend proceeded to ride back home. Due to the darkness at the time of the accident, he did not see the long-tail boat crossing the river as it had no lights or signals, resulting in an unexpected collision.

Mongkonsawat, the 48 year old husband of the missing woman, recounted his experience. He and his wife were on the long-tail boat crossing from Bang Krachao Nok to Rama III. During the crossing, the jet ski struck their boat, causing his wife and the boat driver to fall into the water. He managed to survive the accident, reported Sanook.

As of 11pm, search efforts for the two missing individuals continued. The strong currents and extensive search area required meticulous planning. Investigators from Phra Pradaeng Police Station have invited Shindanai and his friend for initial questioning at the station, with a detailed investigation and legal proceedings to follow.