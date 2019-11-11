300 Bangkokians victims of the ‘copyright’ extortion scam | The Thaiger

Bangkok
300 Bangkokians victims of the ‘copyright’ extortion scam
Following last week’s fine from someone calling themselves a ‘copyright agent’ (in that case the use of Japanese cartoons on Krathongs for today’s festival), more than 300 people in Bangkok alone say that have faced payment demands from other alleged “copyright agents.”
Vendors already fined by such agents are seeking the Justice Ministry’s help to countersue and get their fines back. A lawyer has submitted their requests to the Justice Minister, according to the Bangkok Post.
The lawyer claims that many were arrested in sting operations, detained and pressured to pay 30,000 – 100,000 baht each.
“Some were selling genuine products without packaging and others sold secondhand products featuring the Japanese cartoon characters.”
Read more about the original ‘krathong copyright’ case HERE.
The vendors took action after learning about the extortion of a 15 year old schoolgirl (known only as “Orn,”) in Nakhon Ratchasima, by a man and woman who ordered krathong floats online featuring protected characters.
“When they learned that legal loopholes were abused in this case, they got together to file complaints, since they faced similar actions and the people behind it could be connected,” according to the lawyer.
Two complainants who arrived with the lawyer said “agents” had demanded 50,000 baht from each of them, but the fines were later negotiated down to 10,000-15,000 baht.
The teenager in Nakhon Ratchasima was fined 50,000 baht, but relatives reduced it to 5,000 baht. She and her family have received threats since exposing her case. The Justice Minister has promised protection.
The national police chief says Orn’s krathong did not violate any copyright, and the copyright holder has confirmed that the characters on her floats did not resemble theirs.
Even if they had looked alike, the girl would have received notification and warnings before being arrested, according to the police chief.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times
Police arrests forger of fake Thai ID and driving licences in Bangkok
PHOTO: TNA
A special Thai task force has announced arrest of a serial forger, 28 year old Thongchai Apiyangkoon. Thongchai was offering customers fake Thai ID cards for 5,000 baht, fake Thai drivers’ licences for 4,000 and even fake migrant cards for 3,000 baht.
Police raided his room in Ramkhamhaeng in eastern Bangkok after investigating the Facebook site, “Ku Do Kung”.
(Note to would-be scammers: If you post your scam on Facebook the police can see it too. Duh!)
Along with Thongchai, they also found nearly 1,000 items of evidence, including 170 fake Thai ID cards, migrant cards, driving licences, Department of Land Transport stamps, fake annual tax return forms, a computer and copying equipment.
And, in a sign of Thongchai’s business flexibility, police also seized a quantity of crystal meth and drug taking equipment.
Thongchai was named in 13 arrest warrants and police discovered he was mixed up in forgery and the drug trade. At this stage Thongchai as admitted his involvement in the crimes, as alleged. He told police that most of his customers were young people who wanted fake ID to get into clubs.
SOURCE: TNA
Bangkok governor: One krathong per family
With the annual Loy Krathong festival coming up tomorrow, Bangkok’s governor is urging residents and tourists to help reduce the number of discarded krathongs and floating lanterns, according to Thai-language Daily News.
This year’s motto from the governor is “One Krathong, One Family.”
Last year, the Bangkok authorities collected nearly a million discarded krathongs from local waterways. The vast majority were made from natural materials, with only a fraction made of styrofoam, which used to be popular but is now heavily discouraged.
The same message has been echoed around the country with provincial officials urging families to reduce the number of krathongs launched. They are also keen for people to make their own using natural materials and avoid styrene foam materials and steel pins to hold them together. You will find many pre-made krathongs on your way to, or at the entrance of, your favourite waterway. But ask them if they’ve been made from natural materials first.
For tomorrow, happy Loy Krathong.
For launching locations in Bangkok, click HERE.
For launching locations in Phuket, click HERE.
For information about activities in Chiang Mai, click HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Facebook/River Festival 2019
The Loy Krathong festival is on Monday, November 11, and if you’re lucky enough to live in Bangkok, you’ll be spoiled for choice on where to float your krathong.
There is no equivalent word in English for ‘krathong’. You might hear it described as a small boat or vessel. Many shops, market and roadside stalls will display ready-made krathongs, or in parts so you can assemble and decorate as you wish. Try and steer away from the polystyrene ones with bits of plastic and lots of pins. They will end up washed up on some riverbank or lakeside as pollution.
Here’s a useful guide with a few options to launch your, hopefully, environmentally-friendly krathong. How to make a krathong? Below…
The Chao Phraya River (of course!)
Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river is hosting a three-day party starting tomorrow, November 9, with ten piers participating in krathong workshops, arts and crafts, and Loy Krathong rituals at nearby Buddhist temples. A free shuttle boat will connect the different piers. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
The Mall
Head to the new riverside Iconsiam shopping mall to check out the krathongs created by eight Bangkok universities and fifteen foreign embassies. You can also enjoy the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant, or take a selfie with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, in traditional Thai costume – kitch much! Free entry. Link HERE.
Asiatique
If you’re ready to experience Loy Krathong the way the locals do, head to Asiatique, the riverfront night market, which is where you will find the biggest crowds and some impressive shows. Traffic in the area will be very bad and there’ll be long queues to take the shuttle boat in front of Saphan Taksin BTS Station.
The Temple Fair
Head to Wat Saket for its long-running temple fair, popular with Bangkok residents for decades. The Golden Mount Temple Fair runs every evening until November 13, starting at 4pm. Buddhist merit-making rites take place at the top of the hill, while at the bottom, you can enjoy weird and wonderful street food and a carnival-like atmosphere. More info HERE.
The Park
Around 30 of the city’s parks will be open for Loy Krathong but note that alcohol is prohibited. You can float your krathong at Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park or Benchasiri Park among others, from 2 – 11 pm on Monday, November 11, a major park celebration will be held under the east bank of Rama VIII bridge and near the Sam Yot MRT, at Khlong Ong Ang.
The Universities
Chulalongkorn, Thammasat and Kasetsart universities, and others, are holding Loy Krathong celebrations this year. Chulalongkorn will open its pond to the public but note that only small candle krathongs are permitted. The Tha Prachan campus at Thammasat will host a fair from 4.30pm, with participants invited to bring environmentally friendly krathongs. Kasetsart will hold a similar event in the evening. All universities will have food stalls and entertainment on offer. Check university websites for details.
The Romantic Date
Couples who want to avoid the crowds and have a quieter celebration may want to head to the riverside arts centre, The Jam Factory. After setting your krathong afloat, grab some popcorn and enjoy a couple of Thai movies being screened outdoors on a vintage projector. Free entry.
Hotels
Just about every hotel in Bangkok will be hosting some sort of Loy Krathong event. If they’got a pool, be assured the staff will be decked out in traditional Thai finery, and you’ll be invited to float a Krathong. Many of the events will have a charge and include dinner or buffet.
Or make you own and launch it in the bath
Happy Loy Krathong!
SOURCE: Khaosod English
