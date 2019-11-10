Officer in krathong copyright entrapment case transferred | The Thaiger

North East
Officer in krathong copyright entrapment case transferred
A police superintendent in the north east province of Nakhon Ratchasima has been transferred after a sting operation in which a 15 year old girl was arrested and fined 5,000 baht for alleged copyright infringement (the original demand by the ‘officer’ was much higher but was negotiated down).
The girl was approached by a man claiming to be a copyright agent for the TAC Consumer (copyright owner). He ordered 136 krathongs, traditional floats, for the Loy Krathong festival, decorated with Japanese cartoon characters from a 15 year old who advertised her services on Facebook.
When she delivered the krathongs, however, the customer/officer showed up with police. She was taken to the police station where the “agent” demanded 50,000 baht for copyright infringement. The case was later settled for 5,000 baht by the girl’s father.
TACC, the Thai copyright holder of the cartoon character franchise, said it had not assigned anyone to take legal action against the teenager.
The case went viral on Facebook, with criticism of the “agent” and police for bullying and entrapping the teenager, who was simply trying to earn some money for her education. Local media now reports that the police superintendent involved has been transferred for 30 days, pending an investigation.
The deputy national police chief said the girl’s krathongs didn’t violate copyright because the cartoon character shown didn’t look enough like the copyrighted version, and the agent and police had no authority to arrest or fine her.
He also ordered police to recheck all previous cases to make sure that copyright was actually violated, otherwise all the fines and compensation would have to be returned to the alleged offenders.
North East
Copyright police sting, arrest 15 year old girl over krathong floats
A 15 year old girl in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima was arrested and fined 5,000 baht for making krathong baskets showing copyrighted cartoon characters. The baskets were ordered by undercover copyright police in, what appears to be, an attempt to lure the girl into infringing copyright laws.
The girl, identified only as “Orm”, says her family was shocked by the planned sting operation.
She had intended to produce flower-patterned floats for this weekend’s Krathong Festival to raise money for her schooling. She offered her services on Facebook.
She had many customers, none of whom ordered a particular pattern, until one customer specifically ordered cartoon characters on the krathong floats. When she delivered them she learned the order came from copyright police, who were waiting for her.
“I made krathong baskets from 8am until 1.30am to fill the order, only to be arrested,” Orm said.
“I don’t usually make baskets with copyrighted characters, but this customer stressed they wanted them. I cried all night because I’ve never faced legal action before. I want to know why they had to do this to me.”
She says she made her krathong from bread and only wanted only to help her family because her father is a low-paid factory worker. Her father said the undercover agent ordered 136 krathong baskets with famous cartoon characters and his daughter delivered only 30. The agent then threatened a 50,000 baht fine. Media report that the girl priced her baskets at 17 baht each.
Her grandfather, a former policeman, later negotiated the fine down to 5,000 baht. Nakhon Ratchasima police confirmed the incident and said copyright agents and police were involved.
The president of the Help Crime Victim Club posted on Facebook saying the girl had been extorted and the club would help her. He cited a ruling that it was illegal to lure someone into violating a copyright.
Crime
Accused Ponzi queen and husband in jail, no bail
Alleged Ponzi-scam scammer Wantanee “Mae Manee” Tippaveth, along with her husband, have been remanded to Udon Thani prison after appearing in court. Police received approval to detain them without bail while the investigation continues into their ‘business’. Additional victims of the scheme are still mounting up and contacting the DSI.
Both of the alleged scheme creators had little to say when approached by the media outside Udon Thani Court.
The Bangkok Post reports that the couple were arrested in Chon Buri province on Saturday and helicoptered to Udon Thani later the same day. Under Thai law, Police can detain suspects for up to 48 hours without a court order.
There was no application for bail, since the couple’s assets have all been frozen and can’t be used as a guarantee.
The couple allegedly defrauded investors in what has become known as the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, luring victims with promises of unusually high returns, reportedly up to 93% a month.
The Department of Special Investigation said last Wednesday that victims lost more than 430 million baht, but police have upped the estimate to around 1 billion baht. The number of direct victims has risen to more than 3,400, and counting. The DSI are encouraging people who had been defrauded in the scheme to contact them.
The couple face charges of public fraud, fraud-related borrowing and entering false data into a computer system. They have denied all charges.
The “Mae Manee” is one of two major Ponzi schemes currently under investigation by the DSI at the moment.
Environment
Top 10 rules to avoid an elephant squishing your car
After the video of a bull elephant sitting on a car whilst it was trying to drive through Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima went viral, officials have come up with 10 rules to follow when confronted by a wild elephant who has an unnatural attraction to your car.
The 35 year old tusked elephant, Duea, was standing beside a car parked on the main road through the park in Pak Chong district on Tuesday. The elephant then started leaning on the car before straddling the rear of the vehicle and lowering its weight. The panicked driver drove away after the car was already damaged.
Park director Kanchit Sarinpawan says that Duea usually likes to come to greet tourists anyway, but he never hurt anyone or any vehicles.
“There were many factors that contributed to this, as we can see in the clip. We can see the drivers were able to drive out, but they may have been too panicked.”
The elephant dented the roof and broke the rear and side windows. The driver and passenger were shaken but not injured.
The following are the 10 rules tourists driving through the park should follow when encountering a wild elephant…
- Stay at least 30 metres away in your car and slowly back up to keep your distance if the elephant approaches.
- No flash photography.
- Do not honk the car’s horn or make other loud noises.
- Do not turn off the engine and be ready to drive away at any time.
- Do not get out of the vehicle to take photos.
- Turn off your headlights if encountering elephants at night. Do not flash headlights or other lights at them.
- If surrounded by elephants circling your car, move towards a spot in the circle with no elephants.
- If the car in front of you backs up, please back up as well, as it might be an emergency situation.
- Do not get out of the car and approach the elephant.
- An elephant’s best senses are hearing, smell, and vision. If you turn off your engine, the elephant will approach and use these senses to investigate, by looking at, smelling, and listening to your car.
