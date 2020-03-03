image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus

Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

38 mins ago

 on 

Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Arabian Post
    • follow us in feedly

Across the kingdom people are rattled by shortages of face masks and hand sanitiser amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Public demand has skyrocketed since the announcement of Thailand’s virus-related death. The Private Hospital Association says its medical personnel are being seriously affected by the mask shortage.

A new infection was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. The new patient is a 22 year old Thai woman who worked as a tour guide along with an already infected patient, a driver of foreign tourists.

A survey conducted by The Bangkok Post yesterday of drug stores in several Bangok districts, spoke to pharmacists and owners, all off whom said their stocks ran out nearly a month ago. They say they don’t know when fresh supplies will be available.

“We’re out of stock. We sold out of all kinds of face masks and hand sanitizers in the second week of last month.”

And it isn’t just Bangkok: throughout Thailand netizens are complaining on social media of masks being sold out. In northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city one netizen said she had gone to over 20 pharmacies and all were sold out. She said they couldn’t predict when they would have new stock. Some netizens also say online retailers are exploiting the situation, advertising masks at exorbitant prices.

N-95 protective masks, which normally retail for 80-95 baht, are being sold online for 190-220 baht apiece. Meanwhile, the simple green and blue masks, which cost 4 baht at most pharmacies,are being sold online at 15-20 baht each.

The government has made face masks a price-controlled item, with a fixed price of 2.5 baht apiece. However few people can find them at that price. In reality, most people are paying 15-30 baht for each mask.

The Commerce Ministry has imposed heavy penalties on shops and sellers who jack up the prices of masks for a quick profit. So far, 51 people have been caught selling masks at inflated prices. They face up to seven months in prison and a maximum fine of 140,000 baht.

People who find any vendors selling masks at inflated prices can inform the Commerce Department on 1569.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus

Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

An enterprising junk shop in the Wiharn Daeng district in Saraburi, central Thailand, is being investigated after a raid found tens of thousands of recycled face masks being prepared for packing and re-selling.

According to Somsak Kaewsena, the Wiharn Daeng district chief officer, thousands of used face masks were found in washing machines, thousands more were piled up behind the shop and many more waiting to be packed.

Six men are now being questioned. Some where separating the used masks, other doing the washing and others ironing and packing the recycled masks.

The owner of the junk shop told officials that she had bought the used masks to extract the metal wire for smelting, but police suspect that she was cashing in on the current shortage in the market and panic over the coronavirus.

The Internal Trade Department is warning hoarders of face masks that they face prison terms of up to seven years and/or fines of 140,000 baht if they are caught overcharging for the masks.

The department head, Wichai Potchanakit, says the department receives a quantity of new face masks each day – 150,000 are for state hospitals, 200,000 for the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, 25,000 for the association of drug stores, 18,000 for Thai Airways and 200,000-300,000 for the Commerce Ministry.

The masks for the Commerce Ministry are repackaged in fours, for sale at 10 baht per pack at Blue Flag shops, convenience stores and other retail outlets.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

A new case reported in Thailand, total reaches 43 cases and one death

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

A new case reported in Thailand, total reaches 43 cases and one death | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Doctors at Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok - Khaosod English

Thailand’s reported coronavirus cases has now reached 43, since first appearing in January. The permanent secretary of the health ministry reports that the new case is a 22 year old Thai woman who had been working as a driver for foreign tourists with another Thai patient.

According to the director-general of the Disease Control Department, health officials had located the woman for testing. She was already admitted for treatment at a hospital.

He also said that local transmission remained limited, explaining that local Covid-19 cases fell into two categories – people who contracted the disease outside of Thailand, and people who caught the virus from residents of tourist from inside Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry reported that one more Covid-19 case had fully recovered and was discharged from Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok. The 43 year old Thai woman had returned from a trip in Japan. Her discharge raised the number of fully recovered patients to 31. But 11 other patients remained under treatment at hospitals.

Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Saturday night.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Kunlaphun Siripimamporn/The Nation

Mild panic, and a new raft of precautions pervades the Coronavirus narrative in Thailand as we head into another week. Over the weekend the Health Ministry announced a new range of precautionary measures whilst most of Thailand’s tourist spots remain quiet – a lot quieter than usual. There was also the announcement of the first coronavirus-related death in Thailand over the weekend.

The Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, usually teeming with tourists on the weekends, was mostly deserted yesterday morning as visitors from, principally, China, who come to worship at the Erawan Shrine, stayed away.

Further north, the numbers at Chiang Mai’s international airport are expected to fall 40% to just 3.5 million in the first six months of 2020 if the outbreak of Covid-19 drags on until the middle of the year.

Chiang Mai airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri says that flights to the airport during the period January 1 – February 25 dropped 24% year on year, and passenger numbers fell 40% year on year to 22,000 daily. In the last two years, the airport has catered to 11 million passengers, despite being built for to serve a maximum of 8 million per year.

Meanwhile, Thailand yesterday confirmed its first death from complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement in Bangkok yesterday. The victim was described as a 35 year old who also had complications from dengue fever at the time of his death.

The patient, reportedly a sales consultant who worked directly with Chinese tourists, had been in hospital for around a month and originally tested positive for the coronavirus in early February. The man died of multi-organ failure although doctors had “detected no coronavirus in his body since February 16”.

The man has now been identified as a sales consultant working at a duty-free shop run by King Power at its Srivaree branch in Samut Prakan.

The man had been first treated for dengue fever at a private hospital in late January before being transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province because he had also contracted the Covid-19 virus.

The man died on Saturday evening.

But according to Bangkok Post, his explanation from the Department of Disease Control contradicts information from by Thiravat Hemachudha, the head of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Centre for Emerging Diseases. Posting on his Facebook page yesterday morning, Dr Thiravat said… “His two lungs were affected by pneumonia, which shows he caught Covid-19 from the beginning, not dengue fever.”

“I think the Public Health Ministry probably made some inaccurate assessment of the patient’s conditions and diseases.”

For its part, the Health Ministry says it will make further announcements about the case as soon as results are available from an autopsy.

At the same time the health ministry has now designated Coronavirus Covid-19 as a “dangerous communicable disease”, a designation which took effect yesterday. The announcement gives authorities sweeping powers to contain the spread of the virus in Thailand. The national committee on communicable diseases says they’ve agreed to list Covid-19 as a “dangerous communicable disease” in order to give health authorities opportunities to respond more quickly to any outbreaks or containments.

Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand's first coronavirus death | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย7 days ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 week ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

Trending