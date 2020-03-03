Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Across the kingdom people are rattled by shortages of face masks and hand sanitiser amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Public demand has skyrocketed since the announcement of Thailand’s virus-related death. The Private Hospital Association says its medical personnel are being seriously affected by the mask shortage.
A new infection was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. The new patient is a 22 year old Thai woman who worked as a tour guide along with an already infected patient, a driver of foreign tourists.
A survey conducted by The Bangkok Post yesterday of drug stores in several Bangok districts, spoke to pharmacists and owners, all off whom said their stocks ran out nearly a month ago. They say they don’t know when fresh supplies will be available.
“We’re out of stock. We sold out of all kinds of face masks and hand sanitizers in the second week of last month.”
And it isn’t just Bangkok: throughout Thailand netizens are complaining on social media of masks being sold out. In northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city one netizen said she had gone to over 20 pharmacies and all were sold out. She said they couldn’t predict when they would have new stock. Some netizens also say online retailers are exploiting the situation, advertising masks at exorbitant prices.
N-95 protective masks, which normally retail for 80-95 baht, are being sold online for 190-220 baht apiece. Meanwhile, the simple green and blue masks, which cost 4 baht at most pharmacies,are being sold online at 15-20 baht each.
The government has made face masks a price-controlled item, with a fixed price of 2.5 baht apiece. However few people can find them at that price. In reality, most people are paying 15-30 baht for each mask.
The Commerce Ministry has imposed heavy penalties on shops and sellers who jack up the prices of masks for a quick profit. So far, 51 people have been caught selling masks at inflated prices. They face up to seven months in prison and a maximum fine of 140,000 baht.
People who find any vendors selling masks at inflated prices can inform the Commerce Department on 1569.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus
Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks
An enterprising junk shop in the Wiharn Daeng district in Saraburi, central Thailand, is being investigated after a raid found tens of thousands of recycled face masks being prepared for packing and re-selling.
According to Somsak Kaewsena, the Wiharn Daeng district chief officer, thousands of used face masks were found in washing machines, thousands more were piled up behind the shop and many more waiting to be packed.
Six men are now being questioned. Some where separating the used masks, other doing the washing and others ironing and packing the recycled masks.
The owner of the junk shop told officials that she had bought the used masks to extract the metal wire for smelting, but police suspect that she was cashing in on the current shortage in the market and panic over the coronavirus.
The Internal Trade Department is warning hoarders of face masks that they face prison terms of up to seven years and/or fines of 140,000 baht if they are caught overcharging for the masks.
The department head, Wichai Potchanakit, says the department receives a quantity of new face masks each day – 150,000 are for state hospitals, 200,000 for the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, 25,000 for the association of drug stores, 18,000 for Thai Airways and 200,000-300,000 for the Commerce Ministry.
The masks for the Commerce Ministry are repackaged in fours, for sale at 10 baht per pack at Blue Flag shops, convenience stores and other retail outlets.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
A new case reported in Thailand, total reaches 43 cases and one death
Thailand’s reported coronavirus cases has now reached 43, since first appearing in January. The permanent secretary of the health ministry reports that the new case is a 22 year old Thai woman who had been working as a driver for foreign tourists with another Thai patient.
According to the director-general of the Disease Control Department, health officials had located the woman for testing. She was already admitted for treatment at a hospital.
He also said that local transmission remained limited, explaining that local Covid-19 cases fell into two categories – people who contracted the disease outside of Thailand, and people who caught the virus from residents of tourist from inside Thailand.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry reported that one more Covid-19 case had fully recovered and was discharged from Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok. The 43 year old Thai woman had returned from a trip in Japan. Her discharge raised the number of fully recovered patients to 31. But 11 other patients remained under treatment at hospitals.
Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Saturday night.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death
Mild panic, and a new raft of precautions pervades the Coronavirus narrative in Thailand as we head into another week. Over the weekend the Health Ministry announced a new range of precautionary measures whilst most of Thailand’s tourist spots remain quiet – a lot quieter than usual. There was also the announcement of the first coronavirus-related death in Thailand over the weekend.
The Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, usually teeming with tourists on the weekends, was mostly deserted yesterday morning as visitors from, principally, China, who come to worship at the Erawan Shrine, stayed away.
Further north, the numbers at Chiang Mai’s international airport are expected to fall 40% to just 3.5 million in the first six months of 2020 if the outbreak of Covid-19 drags on until the middle of the year.
Chiang Mai airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri says that flights to the airport during the period January 1 – February 25 dropped 24% year on year, and passenger numbers fell 40% year on year to 22,000 daily. In the last two years, the airport has catered to 11 million passengers, despite being built for to serve a maximum of 8 million per year.
Meanwhile, Thailand yesterday confirmed its first death from complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement in Bangkok yesterday. The victim was described as a 35 year old who also had complications from dengue fever at the time of his death.
The patient, reportedly a sales consultant who worked directly with Chinese tourists, had been in hospital for around a month and originally tested positive for the coronavirus in early February. The man died of multi-organ failure although doctors had “detected no coronavirus in his body since February 16”.
The man has now been identified as a sales consultant working at a duty-free shop run by King Power at its Srivaree branch in Samut Prakan.
The man died on Saturday evening.
But according to Bangkok Post, his explanation from the Department of Disease Control contradicts information from by Thiravat Hemachudha, the head of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Centre for Emerging Diseases. Posting on his Facebook page yesterday morning, Dr Thiravat said… “His two lungs were affected by pneumonia, which shows he caught Covid-19 from the beginning, not dengue fever.”
“I think the Public Health Ministry probably made some inaccurate assessment of the patient’s conditions and diseases.”
For its part, the Health Ministry says it will make further announcements about the case as soon as results are available from an autopsy.
At the same time the health ministry has now designated Coronavirus Covid-19 as a “dangerous communicable disease”, a designation which took effect yesterday. The announcement gives authorities sweeping powers to contain the spread of the virus in Thailand. The national committee on communicable diseases says they’ve agreed to list Covid-19 as a “dangerous communicable disease” in order to give health authorities opportunities to respond more quickly to any outbreaks or containments.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
