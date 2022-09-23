Connect with us

At least 31 dead as Iranian security forces crack down on civilians protesting woman's death

At least 31 civilians have been reported dead after Iranian security forces cracked down on protests over a young woman’s death. The woman, Mahsa Amini, 22, was visiting Tehran with her family last week when the morality police arrested her for violating Iran’s strict dress code for women. The code has been in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in which the morality police have become infamous for arresting those who are deemed to be in violation of the law.

Amini, who is also known by her Kurdish first name of Jhina, reportedly fell into a coma after her arrest, dying on September 16. Protesters say she was allegedly ill-treated while in detention, with many saying she could have suffered a blow to her head. Although authorities have not confirmed the allegations, the protests have grown since her funeral last Saturday.

Iran Human Rights director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, confirmed that Iranian security forces were using fatal means to crack down on the protesters.

“The people of Iran have come to the streets to achieve their fundamental rights and human dignity and the government is responding to their peaceful protest with bullets.”

IHR also confirmed that protests were present in over 30 Iranian cities and other urban centres, with concern over “mass arrests” coming into focus. Images of women setting their headscarves on fire, security forces’ vehicles set ablaze, and officials’ pictures being defaced and burned have been blasted worldwide. Authorities have taken notice by allegedly restricting Internet and social media access, only angering the activists more. Amiry-Moghaddam commented on the news being spread around the world.

“Condemnation and expression of concern by the international community are no longer enough.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

