Fishermen rescued after going missing in stormy seas off Koh Samui

Fishermen who went missing amidst stormy seas off Thailand’s island of Koh Samui were rescued by fellow fishermen earlier this week. The two men, a 70 year old and a 50 year old, were reported missing near Baan Tai Beach in the Koh Samui district.

The boat capsized that the two men were travelling in as strong wind and waves hit the sea. The crew were about 500 metres away from the shore when the boat capsized. One of the men rescued, 70 year old Aran Eakjcheewa, told The Phuket Express…

“Our fishermen friends who realised that we were not back on time returned to the area they last saw us before they found us.”

The team of officials and fishermen searched for the missing men for about an hour. The team then found Aran and 50 year old Manoo Sripaew floating in the sea.

Luckily, Aran said that he and Manoo were strong swimmers despite their ages. Although they were weak, they were both safe. Both men said they would not be scared from fishing again, and they would return to the sea as soon as they recovered.

Stormy seas in various parts of Thailand have wreaked havoc on fishermen in the past few months. In July, a fishing boat capsized in eastern Thailand’s Trat province, forcing seven crew members to cling to a buoy for about 10 hours before they were rescued.

After the latest incident in Koh Samui, Aran and Manoo are luckily safe.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

