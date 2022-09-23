Japan to welcome visa-free tourists from October 11

Japan announced it will resume visa-free entry for all travellers from October 11 and scrap the arrival cap of 50,000 visitors per day.

Before the pandemic Japan allowed travellers from 69 countries to enter without visas and visitors could stay between 15 to 90 days, according to the conditions of each country.

Japan had over 32 million arrivals in 2019 but the number of people entering the country was heavily reduced after the pandemic. Thai media reported that only 246,000 travellers entered the country last year.

Japan reopened its border to tourists again in June, but tourists were required to buy a tour package from a Japanese agency, and their trips had to be accompanied by a Japanese tour guide too.

According to a report in Japanese media outlets Nikkei Asia, and Japan Times, that has all changed. The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, announced in New York that individual travellers will be allowed to enter the country without visas from October 11 this year.

Kishida said…

“I hope many people will utilise it. I want to support travel, entertainment, and other industries that have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The PM added that the arrivals cap of 50,000 per day will be also cancelled. Travellers will be allowed to travel on their own and there is no need for visitors to book a tour package.

Visitors should ensure they have three Covid-19 vaccine shots and a negative Covid test before they travel just to be on the safe side. Kishida made no reference to this in the press conference despite many expecting these two measures to be waived. More information HERE.

The PM also revealed that Japan will offer discounts on accommodation and flights to boost the country’s tourism and draw more tourists.

The media reported that Japan’s yen had weakened beyond 142 yen per dollar after the US issued a financial measure to cope with inflation.

The reopening of Japan to visa-free tourists is one step forward to the recovery of the Japanese economy.

SOURCE: Thairath | Prachachart | Japan Times

