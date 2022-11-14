Connect with us

Hot News

Army officer killed and another injured in southern Narathiwat province roadside bombing

Published

 on 

A blast in Thailand’s southern border province of Narathiwat killed an army officer and injured another officer. The roadside bomb went off on the vehicle they were driving in the Chanae district. According to Thai PBS World, military sources say the two officers were on their way to investigate another incident. The earlier incident concerned villagers being attacked by insurgents upon searching for forest produce.

The officers were travelling to investigate the earlier incident when the insurgents reportedly waited in bushes near a rural road and detonated the bomb as the officers approached. The explosion destroyed the officers’ vehicle and sent it into nearby bushes. Captain Shindanai Raethong was killed during the blast, while his subordinate Abhisit Mudsakul sustained severe injuries.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences to the families of the officers after learning of the incident after his return from the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He promised help for the deceased officer’s family and the injured officer.

Since violence resurfaced in Thailand’s “Deep South” in 2004, insurgents in Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani and parts of Songkhla have taken out sporadic violent attacks on state representatives – such as police, government officials, teachers and Buddhist monks.

Some insurgent groups fight for complete independence from the historical Patani kingdom, whereas others demand better living standards and treatment from the Thai government.

The Thai government previously proposed a 108-day ceasefire between August 15 – November 30 in the Deep South to cover Vassa – or Buddhist Lent – which will end on October 10. The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) said they would consider the proposal, but no formal agreement was made.

In April, the BRN and Thai government successfully observed a 40-day ceasefire for the Islamic holiday of Ramadan.

The roots of the Southern Thailand insurgency go far back in history.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hong Kong2 mins ago

Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
Pattaya17 mins ago

British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Transport23 mins ago

Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
Sponsored7 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Thailand27 mins ago

3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
Pattaya38 mins ago

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
Thailand2 hours ago

SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Thailand2 hours ago

Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Bangkok3 hours ago

Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Visa3 hours ago

Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
Tourism3 hours ago

TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Bangkok4 hours ago

Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Health4 hours ago

UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending