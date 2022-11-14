Army officer killed and another injured in southern Narathiwat province roadside bombing

A blast in Thailand’s southern border province of Narathiwat killed an army officer and injured another officer. The roadside bomb went off on the vehicle they were driving in the Chanae district. According to Thai PBS World, military sources say the two officers were on their way to investigate another incident. The earlier incident concerned villagers being attacked by insurgents upon searching for forest produce.

The officers were travelling to investigate the earlier incident when the insurgents reportedly waited in bushes near a rural road and detonated the bomb as the officers approached. The explosion destroyed the officers’ vehicle and sent it into nearby bushes. Captain Shindanai Raethong was killed during the blast, while his subordinate Abhisit Mudsakul sustained severe injuries.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences to the families of the officers after learning of the incident after his return from the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He promised help for the deceased officer’s family and the injured officer.

Since violence resurfaced in Thailand’s “Deep South” in 2004, insurgents in Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani and parts of Songkhla have taken out sporadic violent attacks on state representatives – such as police, government officials, teachers and Buddhist monks.

Some insurgent groups fight for complete independence from the historical Patani kingdom, whereas others demand better living standards and treatment from the Thai government.

The Thai government previously proposed a 108-day ceasefire between August 15 – November 30 in the Deep South to cover Vassa – or Buddhist Lent – which will end on October 10. The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) said they would consider the proposal, but no formal agreement was made.

In April, the BRN and Thai government successfully observed a 40-day ceasefire for the Islamic holiday of Ramadan.

The roots of the Southern Thailand insurgency go far back in history.