Start small, Think big with XM’s bonus promotion to brings bigger possibilities

For many young professionals, especially those starting their first jobs, financial independence is an exciting milestone, but it also comes with new responsibilities. From saving for future goals to managing rising living costs, it’s no surprise that more people are looking for flexible, smart ways to grow their income beyond their main job.

That’s why XM, one of the world’s leading online brokers with over 15 million clients globally, is marking its 15th anniversary with something truly rewarding: a limited-time US$35,000 deposit bonus promotion. Running from October 15 to November 11, this campaign gives traders, both new and existing, the chance to unlock weekly bonuses simply by participating in the markets.

But beyond the numbers, this is more than just a celebration. It’s an open door for anyone, including Thailand’s first jobbers, to explore the world of online trading in a safe, transparent, and supportive environment.

Why trading bonuses matter for first jobbers

For newcomers, the idea of trading might sound complex or risky. However, XM’s bonus structure is designed to make it easier to start with less pressure and more potential. A deposit bonus means you receive extra trading credit based on the amount you fund—allowing you to open larger positions or explore more market opportunities without adding financial risk to your own capital. [Sign up here]

In this 15th-anniversary promotion, traders can start earning weekly bonuses by trading as little as 2 lots per week, with potential rewards of up to US$8,750 weekly and a total of US$35,000 throughout the four-week campaign.

It’s a simple, transparent system that benefits both casual and active traders. For first jobbers who are just learning about financial markets, it’s a great way to experience real trading conditions with added flexibility and lower entry barriers.

A celebration of loyalty, innovation, and growth

As Panos Lamprakos, XM’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, explains…

“We wanted to celebrate 15 successful years by giving something valuable back to our global community. This promotion is not just about rewards, it’s about helping traders everywhere make October their most successful trading month yet.”

This spirit of giving back reflects XM’s long-standing mission: to empower traders at every level. Over the years, XM has earned its reputation for being transparent, reliable, and deeply client-focused. Its global expansion, advanced platforms, and education-first approach have made it one of the most trusted brokers worldwide.

In celebration of this milestone, XM has also rolled out new innovations across its trading environment. Its platform has been completely redesigned to offer a seamless experience across web and mobile, featuring enhanced analytics tools, faster execution, and the introduction of XM AI, an intelligent trading assistant built to support decision-making with confidence and clarity. Try XM AI Now

From first job to first trade: Turning curiosity into opportunity

Many first jobbers today are financially aware, tech-savvy, and eager to take control of their money. Online trading offers a way to do just that by learning how markets move, building analytical skills, and creating a disciplined approach to investing.

Unlike speculative games, trading with XM comes with structure, risk management tools, and educational support. XM provides free learning resources, webinars, and strategy guides that help beginners understand how to read market trends, manage positions, and plan their trades effectively.

By combining this with the current bonus promotion, new traders can maximise their learning and potential returns with added financial flexibility. It’s not about luck; it’s about learning how to think and act like a trader, step by step.

Built on trust, designed for success

Over the past 15 years, XM has received numerous awards for excellence in execution, education, and client service. Its commitment to transparency and fairness has earned it the trust of millions of traders worldwide.

This US$35,000 anniversary promotion is another example of XM’s philosophy in action, putting traders first. With minimal entry requirements and generous weekly rewards, XM continues to make professional-level trading benefits accessible to everyone.

Don’t miss the moment

Opportunities like this don’t come often. The US$35,000 deposit bonus is available for a limited time only, and participation is easy:

Log in to your XM account (or register if you’re new). Trade eligible assets during the promotion period. Unlock weekly bonuses based on your trading volume.

With the right strategy and consistency, you could make October your most rewarding month yet , both financially and personally.

For Thailand’s first jobbers ready to explore a smarter second income stream, this isn’t just a bonus—it’s an invitation. An invitation to learn, grow, and unlock your potential in a world where opportunity never stops moving.

Discover more at XM’s official website and start your trading journey today. Because your first job might pay the bills, but your second opportunity could build your future.

Get this opportunity with XM

Open an account today to seize the opportunity to gain more with award-winning services from leading institutions worldwide. XM offers a choice of over 1,400 instruments and 10 feature-rich trading platforms, including the XM app for iOS and Android, as well as the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Join 15 million clients who trust XM, a multi-regulated, all-in-one, world-class Broker. Enjoy instant withdrawals and stay informed by following XM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Visit their website for more information.

Risk warning: Services involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. *T&Cs apply.

