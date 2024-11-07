Top 5 universities in Chiang Mai to study at

Chiang Mai is a top destination for higher education in northern Thailand, offering a range of universities for both local and international students. The city provides diverse business, science, social sciences, health sciences, and technology programmes, making it ideal for those seeking undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Chiang Mai’s universities create a supportive and vibrant environment for students, making it an excellent choice for higher learning.

The top 5 universities in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai offers a diverse range of universities for students, catering to both local and international students. These institutions provide various programmes and opportunities to suit different academic interests.

Advertisements

1. Chiang Mai University

Address: 239 Huay Kaew Rd, Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Chiang Mai University (CMU) was founded in 1964 under a Royal Charter by King Bhumibol Adulyadej. It was the first university established outside of Bangkok, Thailand. CMU was created to be a centre for learning and practical skills, supporting both the northern region and the entire country.

CMU focuses on research, education, and preserving cultural heritage. It values academic freedom and aims for high-quality education. The university’s goal is to prepare students to be knowledgeable, practical, and socially responsible, with strong ethics for leading and working well with others. CMU helps students build skills and make positive contributions to society.

Ranking of Chiang Mai University

THE World University Rankings (Published on 09 October, 2024)

Advertisements

#4 in Thailand

#1001 in global

QS World University Rankings (Published on 04 June, 2024)

#3 in Thailand

#567 in global

The international programmes of Chiang Mai University

Bachelor of Accountancy (ACC)

Bachelor of Science in Modern Management and Information Technology (MMIT)

Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering (SE)

Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology (FST)

Bachelor of Science in Integrated Design in Emerging Architecture (IDEA)

Bachelor of Economics (ECON)

Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering (CE)

Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Smart Grid Technology (EESG)

Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering and Logistics Management (IEL)

Bachelor of Engineering in Information Systems and Network Engineering (ISNE)

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Project Management (MEPM)

Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and Sustainability (HS)

Bachelor of Arts in Thai as a Foreign Language (TFL)

Bachelor of Nursing Science (NSC)

Bachelor of Science in Sustainability (STB)

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science (ES)

Bachelor of Arts in Social Science and Sustainable Development (SSSD)

Bachelor of Science in Digital Innovation (DIN)

The average cost range of studying at Chiang Mai University

55,000 to 100,000 Thai baht per semester

Pros Cons Strong international presence

Wide range programmes

Multiple campuses The large campus can be overwhelming

Higher tuition fees for some programmes

Limited housing on some campuses

Scholarship opportunities at Chiang Mai University

Chiang Mai University’s main scholarship programme is the CMU Presidential Scholarship. Each year, this scholarship provides 200 full scholarships for graduate students—100 for master’s degrees and 100 for doctoral degrees. It’s open to both Thai and international students who show strong academic potential and meet the required criteria.

Besides the Presidential Scholarship, CMU also offers Teaching Assistant (TA) and Research Assistant (RA) scholarships for graduate students. These scholarships give financial support and let students gain experience in teaching or research while they study.

2. Payap University

Address: 272 Village No. 2, Super Highway Road Chiang Mai-Lampang San Phranet, San Sai District, Chiang Mai 50000

Payap University is known for its focus on international education, offering a wide range of programmes for both undergraduate and graduate levels. The International College at Payap University has been providing international degrees since 2003, with a mission to create global citizens through interdisciplinary learning and career-focused curricula. The university attracts students from all over the world with its diverse academic offerings and supportive environment.

Ranking of Payap University

Webometrics Ranking Web of Universities (Published on 12 July, 2024)

#66 in Thailand

#8007 in global

The international programmes of Payap University

Bachelor of Arts in English Communication

Bachelor of Arts in English for Career Development

Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Industry Management

Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business Management

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Average cost range of studying at Payap University

55,000 to 100,000 Thai baht per semester

Pros Cons Strong emphasis on international programmes

Comprehensive support for international students

Modern facilities Limited on-campus housing

Smaller campus size

Higher tuition fees compare to other universities

Scholarship opportunities at Payap University

Payap University offers several scholarships for new students:

Early Applicants

Regular Applicants

Late Applicants

Payap University also collaborates with charity organisations to provide scholarships for students with special qualifications, such as academic excellence, students from Southeast Asia, or those with exceptional sports abilities. Scholarships are reviewed on a case-by-case basis to ensure fair evaluation.

3. Chiang Mai Rajabhat University

Address: 202 Changpuak Rd, Tambon Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300

Chiang Mai Rajabhat University is a well-known university in northern Thailand. It offers different programmes for students, focusing on practical education and community work. The university aims to help students learn skills they can use in real life and encourages students to work with the local community to solve problems. CMRU’s goal is to support sustainable growth and produce graduates who are responsible and ready to contribute to society.

The international programmes of Chiang Mai Rajabhat University

Aviation Business Management, B.A.

International Business Management, B.B.A.

English for International Communication, B.A.

Business Chinese, B.A.

Thai for Business Communication, B.A.

Average cost range of studying in Chiang Mai Rajabhat University

17,000 to 40,000 Thai baht per semester

Pros Cons Focus on practical education

Strong community ties

Affordable tuition fees Limited international programmes

Fewer research opportunities

Smaller international student body

Scholarship opportunities at Chiang Mai Rajabhat University

Chiang Mai Rajabhat University (CMRU) offers a variety of scholarship opportunities for both local and international students to support their academic pursuits. These include merit-based awards for outstanding academic performance and financial assistance for students in need. Notably, CMRU provides specific scholarships for exchange students, aimed at facilitating their studies abroad and enhancing their educational experiences.

4. North Chiang Mai University

Address: 169 Village No. 3 Nong Kaeo, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230

North Chiang Mai University is a private institution in Thailand, established in 1999, that focuses on sciences and technology. The university emphasises the values of honesty, diligence, and justice, aiming to cultivate graduates who are skilled in information and communication technology (ICT) and equipped with practical work experience.

NCU’s mission includes providing quality education through teaching, academic services, research, and cultural conservation, all aligned with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The university promotes a collaborative and ethical learning environment, preparing students to adapt to the challenges of globalisation while fostering moral integrity and community engagement.

The international programmes of North Chiang Mai University

Management Professional Direction: Training business management professionals, B.B.A.

Aviation Business and Hospitality Management, B.B.A.

Software Engineering, B.E.

The average cost range of studying at North Chiang Mai University

40,000 to 55,000 Thai baht per semester

Pros Cons Emphasis on vocational training

Strong industry connections

Competitive tuition fees Limited research facilities

Smaller campus community

Fewer international courses

Scholarship opportunities at North Chiang Mai University

North-Chiang Mai University (NCU) does offer scholarship opportunities, including merit-based scholarships for students who demonstrate high academic performance. The university also provides financial assistance for students in need, particularly for those involved in exchange programmes. While specific details about the types and amounts of scholarships may vary, NCU is committed to supporting both local and international students in their academic pursuits.

5. Maejo University

Address: 63, Nong Han, San Sai District, Chiang Mai 50290

Maejo University, located in Chiang Mai, Thailand, was originally founded in 1934 as the Northern Agricultural Teachers Training School before gaining university status in 1996. Known for its emphasis on practical education and research, MJU aims to equip graduates with skills relevant to various industries. With campuses in Chiang Mai and Phrae, MJU offers a comprehensive educational environment supported by modern facilities and a commitment to cultural and community development.

Ranking of Maejo University

THE World University Rankings (Published on 09 October, 2024)

#8 in Thailand

#1201 in global

Scimago Institutions Rankings (Published on 06 March, 2024)

#10 in Thailand

#2050 in global

The international programmes of Maejo University

Master of Business Administration Programme in Digital Economics and Management Innovation

Doctor of Philosophy Programme in Digital Economics and Management Innovation

Master’s Degree in Tourism Management

The average cost range of studying at Maejo University

18,000 to 25,000 Thai baht per semester

Pros Cons Strong agricultural focus

Practical learning

Community engagement Limited programme variety

Rural location

Infrastructural issues

Scholarship opportunities at Maejo University

Maejo University offers several scholarship opportunities to support students, especially those from low-income families. About 34.6% of students receive financial aid, with around 194 million baht allocated for scholarships and loans in the recent academic year. The university also provides specific scholarships for students involved in projects related to agriculture and food security.

Chiang Mai is a vibrant hub for higher education, home to several universities offering diverse academic programmes tailored to both local and international students. From the extensive offerings to the specialised focus and the practical education , students have access to quality learning experiences. The affordable living costs, scholarship opportunities, and dynamic environment make universities in Chiang Mai a great choice for anyone looking to pursue higher education in Thailand.