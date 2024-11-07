Thailand appetite for exports, food security at key China summits

Photo courtesy of Associated Press

Promoting Thailand’s exports and tackling food security issues have taken centre stage at two significant regional meetings in China, as declared by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday, November 6.

The 38 year old Thai PM is participating in the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation Summit and the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) summit, both held in China’s Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province. These meetings are scheduled to conclude today.

PM Paetongtarn emphasised the strategic importance of this visit, highlighting the opportunity it presents for Thailand to reinforce its partnerships with regional leaders. This initiative aligns with the ongoing discussions from the ASEAN summit in Laos last month, aiming to broaden trade and investment prospects.

“We will seek cooperation to expand our export markets, especially in the food security sector, which is becoming a global concern. Thailand is ready to support food security as it has technology and innovation at its disposal to help.”

The Thai premier also underscored the necessity for regional collaboration to tackle urgent issues such as floods, drought, and air pollution. She conveyed Thailand’s willingness to learn from neighbouring countries regarding disaster prevention and management, as well as their technologies and early warning systems. This knowledge exchange aims to avert future incidents like the recent flooding in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

“We are prepared to engage in discussions with neighbouring countries to find solutions for transboundary haze pollution that recurs almost every dry season.”

The GMS Summit witnessed participation from the president of the Asian Development Bank and representatives of the GMS Business Council, alongside leaders from Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China. The discussions are focused on reducing disparities within the sub-region through three strategic pillars: connectivity, competitiveness, and community, as stated by government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Concurrently, the ACMECS meeting, chaired by Laos, is evaluating the progress of its 2019-2023 master plan. This assessment provides a crucial platform for member countries to ensure that the outlined objectives are on track, further enhancing regional cooperation and development.

Through these high-profile gatherings, Thailand is poised to elevate its role in regional economic dynamics, aiming for robust partnerships and sustained growth in key sectors, reported Bangkok Post.

