Thailand investigates mpox case in Chiang Mai amid rising numbers

The Department of Disease Control is actively investigating a mpox case in Chiang Mai, as Thailand reports 40 cumulative cases this year, with a total of 900 cases and 13 deaths since 2022.

Sexual transmission is identified as a primary cause of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, prompting advice to use condoms to mitigate risk. Vigilant monitoring of international mpox cases continues, with screening for travellers from Africa and the Middle East.

Doctor Jurai Wongsawat, a renowned medical expert and spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, commented on the situation, confirming that the patient is currently undergoing treatment and data examination.

From January 1 to the end of June, 39 cases were recorded, with the recent case in Chiang Mai increasing the total to 40. Since 2022, there have been over 900 cases and 13 fatalities, but the current situation remains under control compared to past years, where the majority of infections occurred domestically, with only five cases originating from abroad.

The Department of Disease Control spokesperson highlighted that most patients fall within the 20 to 39 age range, a demographic actively engaged in social activities. People with compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

In Thailand, mpox primarily affects specific risk groups, with reports of three to four cases from other provinces. All cases involve sexual contact, the main transmission route in Thailand.

However, new cases continue to emerge, mainly through unprotected sexual activity and multiple partners, which are significant risk factors in susceptible groups. It is recommended to avoid sexual encounters with strangers and adopt safer sexual practices, such as using condoms, to reduce the risk of monkeypox transmission.

Additionally, this practice helps prevent the spread of other sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV and syphilis, which are increasingly prevalent, reported KhaoSod.

Dr Jurai added that close monitoring of international monkeypox cases is ongoing, with screening measures for travellers from high-risk areas, including Africa and the Middle East.