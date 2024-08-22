Education system in Thailand: what you need to know

Thailand hosts over 30,000 schools, nurturing more than 20 million students through a well-organised framework. Education here spans 12 years and is compulsory for nine of those, divided into two main phases: primary and secondary education. The primary level runs for six years (Prathom 1-6), and the secondary splits into lower (Mattayom 1-3) and upper (Mattayom 4-6) levels, each lasting three years. Since 2003, finishing Mattayom 6 has become a national mandate, reflecting the government’s push for advanced educational attainment.

Your journey into the Thai education system overview will show it’s free for the compulsory phases, ensuring basic education is accessible to all. This is a sign of Thailand’s commitment to building a foundational step for every student. Whether your focus lies in academic tracks or vocational training, the system’s structure caters to a diverse set of needs and aspirations.

The Thai education system

Exploring the Thai education system unveils a landscape shaped by its rich history and socio-cultural evolution. If you’re an expat navigating this terrain, understanding the educational structure is paramount.

Vocational education plays a critical role, equipping learners with skills tailored for specific careers. Meanwhile, higher education offers an avenue for academic and professional growth, supported by the Thailand Qualification Framework (TQF). This ensures standardised qualifications across the board, drawing inspiration globally to maintain educational excellence.

Languages of instruction

The primary language of instruction in Thailand is Thai. English is taught as a second language from primary school onwards. Some international schools offer bilingual or English-only instruction, catering to expatriates and those seeking global education.

The education system in Thailand blends cultural heritage with modern teaching methods, providing a comprehensive approach to learning.

Education levels

Understanding education levels in Thailand can help you navigate the system more effectively. From pre-primary to tertiary, each level builds on the last, aiming to equip students with the knowledge and skills for success. As you plot your child’s educational journey, keeping these levels in mind will serve you well.

Education levels in Thailand

Level Age Range Curriculum Focus Assessment Methods Pre-School 3-5 Early childhood development, numeracy, literacy, social skills Observation, play-based activities Primary 6-12 Thai language, mathematics, science, social studies, English Quizzes, mid-term tests, final exams Secondary (Lower) 7-9 Advanced Thai language, mathematics, science Quizzes, mid-term tests, final exams Secondary (Upper) 10-19 Specialised subjects, preparation for higher education or vocational training Quizzes, mid-term tests, final exams Tertiary Varies Undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in various fields Assignments, research papers, exams, dissertations

Vocational education

Type Key Features Benefits Dual Vocational Training (DVT) Combination of in-class learning and hands-on experience Practical skills, industry relationships, job-ready graduates Post-Secondary Vocational Education Advanced skills training in specific fields Specialized expertise, better job prospects, higher salaries

Primary School (Prathom Suksa)

Understanding education in Thailand, especially for expats, means grappling with its structured phases. Primary education stretches over six years, from Prathom 1 to Prathom 6, keeping your child engaged until they turn 12. It’s then that the leap to secondary education occurs.

Dividing the primary stage, the Thai education system overview reveals two segments: lower and upper elementary. Lower elementary covers the first three years, Prathom 1 to 3, introducing students to fundamental concepts. The following years, Prathom 4 to 6, encompass the upper elementary, where the curriculum advances in complexity, paving the way for secondary education.

Thai primary schools adhere to a comprehensive curriculum designed to foster well-rounded students. The core subjects taught include:

Art

Foreign languages

Health and physical education

Mathematics

Occupation and technology

Science

Social studies, religion, and culture

Thai language

Public Primary Schools

Public primary schools, funded and regulated by the government, play a vital role in Thailand’s education system. They offer a curriculum designed by the Ministry of Education, which includes subjects like Thai language, mathematics, science, social studies, and health education. All schools follow a standardised set of guidelines to ensure quality education across the country.

Accessibility : Public schools are widespread, making them accessible to most children.

: Public schools are widespread, making them accessible to most children. Teachers : Public school teachers are required to possess qualified teaching credentials and engage in continuous professional development.

: Public school teachers are required to possess qualified teaching credentials and engage in continuous professional development. Facilities: Basic facilities include classrooms, libraries, computer labs, and sports facilities.

Private Primary Schools

Private primary schools provide an alternative to public education, often offering a different curriculum or specialised programmes. They receive funding through tuition fees and, in some cases, supplementary government support.

Curriculum : Private schools may incorporate international programmes, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), alongside the national curriculum.

: Private schools may incorporate international programmes, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), alongside the national curriculum. Class Size : Typically, they offer smaller class sizes, fostering more personalised attention.

: Typically, they offer smaller class sizes, fostering more personalised attention. Extracurricular Activities: Emphasis is placed on extracurricular activities such as arts, sports, and languages.

Secondary School (Mathayom Suksa)

Secondary education is split into two tiers: lower and upper. The lower tier caters to students up to the age of 15 and is compulsory. It continues the educational foundation laid during primary school, focusing on a broad curriculum designed to equip students with a well-rounded knowledge base.

It’s divided into lower (Mathayom 1-3) and upper (Mathayom 4-6) segments.

Attendance is mandatory up until the end of lower secondary.

Thai secondary schools offer a comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare students for higher education and the workforce. The core subjects include:

Arts, careers, and technology

Foreign languages (i.e., English or French)

Health and physical education

Mathematics

Religion and culture

Science

Social studies

Thai language

Public Secondary Schools

Public secondary schools offer education free of charge. The curriculum follows guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, with core subjects including Thai language, mathematics, science, and social studies. Schools also provide extracurricular activities like sports and arts to promote holistic development.

Accessibility : Public schools are widespread, making them accessible to most children.

: Public schools are widespread, making them accessible to most children. Teachers : Public school teachers are required to possess qualified teaching credentials and engage in continuous professional development.

: Public school teachers are required to possess qualified teaching credentials and engage in continuous professional development. Facilities: Basic facilities include classrooms, libraries, labs, and sports facilities.

Private Secondary Schools

Private secondary schools adhere to the national curriculum but often incorporate additional programs. Many private institutions offer specialised tracks.

Curriculum : Private schools may incorporate international programmes, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), alongside the national curriculum.

: Private schools may incorporate international programmes, such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), alongside the national curriculum. Class Size : Typically, they offer smaller class sizes, fostering more personalised attention.

: Typically, they offer smaller class sizes, fostering more personalised attention. Extracurricular Activities: Emphasis is placed on science or language-focused courses, to cater to students’ interests and career aspirations.

For expats, it’s vital to grasp that the Thai academic year begins in May and ends in March. School hours typically run from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. This might differ from what you’re used to, so planning your schedule accordingly is wise.

Government bodies involved in Education in Thailand

The Ministry of Education oversees Thailand’s education system, setting policies and standards. They ensure that both public and private institutions meet the criteria to deliver quality education. Being familiar with their regulations can offer peace of mind about your child’s schooling.

National educational tests

National educational tests in Thailand assess students’ proficiency across different educational stages. These exams ensure students meet academic standards and are prepared for higher education or vocational paths.

TGAT – Thai General Aptitude Test

The TGAT, or Thai General Aptitude Test, measures students’ general reasoning, problem-solving, and comprehension skills. Conducted by the National Institute of Educational Testing Service (NIETS), this test evaluates abilities essential for university admission. The TGAT covers three main areas:

Verbal reasoning: Language comprehension and logical analysis

Numerical reasoning: Mathematical skills and data interpretation

Analytical reasoning: Critical thinking and problem-solving

TPAT – Thai Professional Aptitude Tests

The TPAT, or Thai Professional Aptitude Tests, cater to students pursuing specialised fields. These tests assess subject-specific knowledge and professional skills relevant to various disciplines. Administered by NIETS, TPAT exams vary depending on the academic or vocational course:

Engineering: Technical and practical engineering concepts

Medicine: Biological sciences and clinical aptitude

Teaching: Pedagogical skills and educational knowledge

Science and Mathematics: Advanced theories and problem-solving in STEM fields

Humanities and Social Sciences: In-depth analysis of historical, cultural, and social concepts

Business and Economics: Applied knowledge in finance, management, and economic principles

Additional considerations

When evaluating the education system of Thailand, several additional factors need attention to gain a comprehensive understanding.

Cost of education

In Thailand, public education is free for nine years, spanning primary and lower secondary levels. For upper secondary education, costs can range from THB 3,000 to THB 30,000 annually for government schools, depending on location and facilities. Private institutions often charge higher, with fees starting at THB 100,000. Higher education costs vary significantly, with undergraduate programmes at public universities averaging THB 20,000–THB 30,000 per year. For international schools and universities, fees can exceed THB 500,000.

Education Level Estimated Cost (Annual) Primary and Lower Secondary Free Upper Secondary (Government) THB 3,000 – THB 30,000 Upper Secondary (Private) THB 100,000 and above Undergraduate (Public) THB 20,000 – THB 30,000 International Schools/Universities THB 500,000 and above

School calendar and hours

The Thai school calendar starts in mid-May and concludes in late March. The academic year is divided into two semesters. The first lasts from May to October and the second from November to March. Students typically attend school from Monday to Friday, beginning at 8:00 AM and ending at 3:30 PM. Extra hours may apply for tutoring or extracurricular activities.

Parental involvement

Parental involvement is crucial in Thailand’s education system. Parents participate in school activities and parent-teacher meetings. Schools often encourage parental feedback to improve educational outcomes. Volunteering in school events and contributing to decision-making processes fosters a collaborative environment.

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Scholarships and financial aid can reduce your educational expenses significantly.

Government Scholarships: The Thai government offers scholarships for exceptional students, including Royal Thai Scholarships and The King’s Scholarships. These cover tuition, living expenses, and educational materials.

The Thai government offers scholarships for exceptional students, including Royal Thai Scholarships and The King’s Scholarships. These cover tuition, living expenses, and educational materials. University Scholarships: Many Thai universities provide scholarships for both local and international students, covering full or partial tuition. Check specific university websites for detailed scholarship programs.

Many Thai universities provide scholarships for both local and international students, covering full or partial tuition. Check specific university websites for detailed scholarship programs. Private Scholarships: Organisations like the Thai International Education Consultants Association (TIECA) offer scholarships specific to certain fields of study. These might cover part of the tuition or provide living stipends.

Organisations like the Thai International Education Consultants Association (TIECA) offer scholarships specific to certain fields of study. These might cover part of the tuition or provide living stipends. Need-Based Aid: Some institutions offer financial aid based on your family’s economic situation. It requires thorough documentation but can substantially reduce costs.

By understanding the costs and exploring financial aid options, you can better navigate the Thailand Education System and make informed decisions.

Benefits of studying in Thailand for international students

Thailand offers international students a unique and affordable educational experience. With lower living costs and world-class universities, it’s a great place to study. You’ll immerse yourself in a vibrant culture, gain hands-on experience through internships and fieldwork, and have the opportunity to explore Southeast Asia. The friendly Thai people and thriving job market make Thailand an excellent choice for international students seeking a rewarding academic journey. Cons of studying in Thailand for international students Studying in Thailand offers a unique cultural experience and affordable education, but it’s important to be aware of both pros and cons that international students may face. While the language barrier, cultural adjustments, and academic recognition issues can be significant, careful planning and preparation can help mitigate these difficulties.

