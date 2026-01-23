Golf Excellence at St. Andrews International School, Green Valley

Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions parents have to make for their children. For families with children who love sport, there is often another question sitting in the background. Will the school actually support that passion, or will it remain a hobby squeezed around exams and deadlines?

At St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, students’ passions are taken seriously. Golf is among them. With a proven pathway from school greens to international success, the school has been turning student-athletes into global contenders. Their golf excellence is cultivated with passion, discipline and results.

Personal by design, powerful by results

Green Valley regularly goes up against international schools with far larger student bodies and deeper sports budgets. More often than not, its golf teams hold their own and finish near the top. This is not accidental. Green Valley’s golf programme focuses on technical skill, mental strength, and decision making on the course. Students are trained to compete properly and to handle pressure without losing focus. At the same time, academic standards remain non-negotiable.

The school has a proven record of producing golfers who step straight into competitive university programmes and international amateur events. Podium finishes, scholarships, and major tournament appearances are outcomes that can be measured.

Fifa, an exceptional alumni success

The moment Fifa Laopakdee won the PGA Asia Pacific Amateur Championship . Image via St. Andrews International School, Green Valley

One of the most well known success stories from Green Valley is Fifa Laopakdee, class of 2024. Now studying at Arizona State University on a golf scholarship, he made history in 2025 as the first Thai golfer to win the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship. His comeback from six shots behind, finished in a playoff, earned him invitations to the 2026 Masters Tournament and The Open Championship.

Speaking about the moment, Fifa described the win as deeply personal. “It feels amazing, honestly. To be the first Thai player to win this event just feels special,” he said. He also spoke about the support behind the scenes. “With the support from my parents and from the teachers at St. Andrews as well, it just made my goal a lot clearer, what I want to be when I grow up.”

That same year, he also claimed the individual men’s golf gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games, delivering a performance defined by control and consistency.

Baitoey and the value of consistency

Baitoey, class of 2026, offers another strong example of what the programme produces. She earned a full athletic scholarship to join the University of South Carolina Upstate Women’s Golf Team as a student athlete. This is a significant achievement in Division I collegiate golf, where scholarships are highly competitive and academically demanding.

For parents and students looking for a school that delivers real outcomes in golf, St. Andrews International School Green Valley has already made its case. The pathway is proven, and the results are public. Find out more about the golf programme and its success stories at standrewsgreenvalley.com.

