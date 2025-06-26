Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes

Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes

Amnuay Silpa School (ANS), renowned for its outstanding bilingual programme, which incorporates internationally recognised UK curricula leading to the IGCSE and A-Levels, as well as Thailand’s O-NET, has added another prestigious academic award to its growing list of achievements.

This time, Amnuay Silpa School, an independent kindergarten/foundation, primary, and secondary school in Phayathai, Bangkok, Thailand, founded almost a century ago in 1926, has been shortlisted for the prestigious World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives by T4 Education.

The award recognises schools that go beyond academics to actively promote the health and well-being of students and their wider communities. ANS earned its place on the global shortlist thanks to its approach to education, which prioritises both physical and mental health.

Its Thinking School approach equips students with the knowledge, skills, and habits needed for lifelong health, with the school having established a campus-wide culture of care while encouraging healthy habits, emotional resilience, and student wellbeing as core components of its mission.

Organised by T4 Education, the competition showcases innovative and impactful schools making a real difference in the lives of students. Five categories are awarded annually, with Supporting Healthy Lives spotlighting institutions that empower their communities to lead healthier lives.

You can support Amnuay Silpa School by casting your vote online at the World’s Best School Prize voting page. Votes must be confirmed by email to be counted.

Why choose Amnuay Silpa School?

ANS incorporates both Thai and international education in a fully bilingual setting, offering a well-rounded academic and personal development journey from Nursery to Year 13.

Above all is ANS’ world-class academics, where students benefit from small-group tutoring and the Excellerate Scheme, preparing them for top global universities.

This year’s achievements include a full scholarship from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, USA (ranked #56 in the world by Times Higher Education in 2025) and Chulalongkorn University, as well as scholarships from the University of California, George Washington University, Southwestern University, University of Toronto, and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Students also gained admission to elite Thai programmes such as the medicine faculty at Mahidol University.

In addition, ANS’ extracurricular activities and programmes also provide students with an all-encompassing academic journey throughout their tenure in school, which includes:

  • Extracurricular activities: Whether it’s Model United Nations (MUN) or the Duke of Edinburgh Award, robotics or chess, martial arts or music, every child can explore their passions and talents.
  • Sports programme: Students can join competitive teams in the GBAC league and FOBISIA tournaments, with options ranging from basketball to gymnastics. ANS Titans swim team also provides an opportunity to gain experience, build confidence and sportsmanship in the water!
  • Arts and music: Integrated arts education includes Thai and Western music, drama, design, and dance, culminating in performances and exhibitions.
  • Student leadership: Programmes like School Council, Eco Warriors, and Head Students foster leadership, empathy, respect, and teamwork from an early age.
  • Academic inclusive support: A robust system of academic, language, and higher education admission guidance support ensures that every child is valued and empowered to thrive.

Proven academic excellence

ANS students consistently achieve top-tier results across both Thai and British curricula. In the 2024 IGCSE exams:

  • 18% of grades were A*
  • 45% scored A*-A
  • 92% earned A*-C, surpassing global and UK benchmarks

A-level students followed suit, with:

  • 96% pass rate
  • 84% scoring A*-C, and
  • 44% earning top A*-A grades

IELTs

  • Overall score average 7.6 (average score in Thailand is 6.0)
  • Consistently demonstrating proficiency at the CEFR C1–C2 level.

ANS students also rank among Thailand’s top performers in national O-NET exams, showing that the dual-curriculum structure strengthens, rather than complicates, academic success, achieving results far above the national average across four categories.

Amnuay Silpa School’s nomination for the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives by T4 Education is not just a recognition of their excellence, it’s also a crucial opportunity to inspire more schools to prioritise wellbeing.

If you believe in the power of healthy, holistic education, cast your vote today and help ANS share its story with the world.

👉 Vote here and don’t forget to confirm your vote via email so it counts!

