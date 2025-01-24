7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

Photo via Chiang Mai News

Yesterday, January 23, police arrested seven suspects, aged between 16 and 20 years old, for abducting a 25 year old woman from a condominium in the northern province of Chiang Mai, brutally assaulting her, and stealing her cash and mobile phone.

The 25 year old victim, Worrada, filed a complaint against seven suspects at Mae Ping Police Station. The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on January 16, when the gang confronted Worrada outside her condominium.

Worrada explained that she listed her mobile phone for sale on the Facebook application. One of the suspects contacted her and expressed interest in purchasing the phone. They arranged to meet outside her condominium to complete the transaction.

Upon meeting, four suspects restrained Worrada and demanded that she repay a debt of 6,600 baht. Worrada admitted that she owed the money but stated she was unable to pay it back, prompting the gang to physically assault her.

Channel 7 reported that Worrada previously rented a dormitory while studying nursing in the province. However, she failed to pay a dormitory deposit of 6,600 baht to Worranan whom she shared the accommodation with. It was reported that she blocked Worranan’s contact details to avoid paying the debt.

Gang of seven brutally assaulted Thai woman and stole from her
Photo via Chiang Mai News

After the assault, the gang forced Worrada into an SUV and drove to a nearby ATM. The suspects coerced her into providing her debit card PIN and withdrew 10,000 baht from her account.

Worrada was then taken to a community event venue, where two additional suspects were waiting. The group brutally beat her with iron rods and later abandoned Worrada at the Chiang Mai Bus Terminal.

Seven suspects abduscted Thai woman, assaulted her, and stole her cash and phone
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Before leaving, the suspects forced her to log out of her iCloud account on her iPhone and fled with her phone.

Police identified the suspects as three women, one transgender woman, and one man, all aged between 16 and 20. It was revealed that the 18 year old transwoman had been previously charged with physical assault on three occasions.

Seven suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai
Photo via Chiang Mai News

The seven suspects face charges including:

  • Section 299 of the Criminal Law: Conspiring from at least three people to engaging in a physical assault. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 340 of the Criminal Law: Conspiring from at least three people to commit theft using violence. The penalty is life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

