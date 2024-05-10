Best dispensaries in Bangkok 2024

PHOTO: Royal Queen Seeds Thailand

Looking for a place to buy weed in Bangkok? With a significant number of cannabis dispensaries scattered around the city, it can be very overwhelming to choose one. Obviously, quality and variety vary widely among dispensaries, so selecting the right one is vital for a satisfactory experience.

If you wish to have all the time in the world to visit all of Bangkok’s cannabis dispensaries to find the perfect one, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve done the leg work for you. Below, we’ve compiled the top cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok for 2024.

Top 10 cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok for 2024

1. Royal Queen Seeds

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 10.00 to 00.00; Friday to Sunday, 10.00 to 01.00

Location: Royal Queen Seeds Bangkok

If you’re a true cannabis enthusiast, chances are you’re already familiar with the name Royal Queen Seeds (RQS). Born in the Netherlands, Royal Queen Seeds is one of the biggest cannabis seed banks in the world. They brought an extensive catalogue of exquisite genetics to Thailand soon after the plant was decriminalised in the country back in 2022. You can find everything feminised, regular, USA premium, and auto-flowering seeds in their grow room.

At their all-green, Dutch-style coffeeshop, you can find over 100 top-shelf cannabis strains. Plus, you can relax and enjoy your purchase while enjoying organic munchies, sipping on a bottle of beer, playing pool, and connecting with fellow cannabis enthusiasts.

2. Thai Cannabis Club

Opening hours: 24 hours at selected stores (Khaosan Road, Sukhumvit Soi 7, Soi 4 Maison Hotel, Soi 16, and Thonglor). See website for details

Location: Boasting over 16 locations with 11 of these being in the heart of Bangkok.

You’ve probably come across the ubiquitous Thai Cannabis Club scattered around Bangkok. Operating in popular areas like Nana, Asok, Khaosan Road, and Thonglor, this cannabis company has a strong presence in the Thai capital. With 16 locations across Thailand (more on the way!), it proudly boasts of being the largest cannabis company in the country.

What makes Thai Cannabis Club so popular is their top-notch cannabis strains at reasonable prices, thanks to their rigorous quality control process. Their owners actively test and evaluate their products, much like chefs perfecting a recipe in the kitchen. In order to offer only the best of the best, they focus on the flavours, strengths, and experiences that come with a strain. Therefore, you can trust them for all your cannabis needs, whether it is for insomnia, libido, or anxiety.

In addition to quality and affordability, Thai Cannabis Club is also one of the few companies in Thailand that makes all of their own products. When you explore their store, you’ll notice the Thai Cannabis Club branding on almost every item available, from bongs, gummies, handmade Belgian chocolates, papers, CBD oils and inhalers. By manufacturing their own products, they ensure consistency and quality across their entire range.

3. Four Twenty

Opening hours: Varies depending on location. Thonglor branch: Daily, 10.00 to 02.00.

Location: Various locations across Bangkok, including The Loft Sukhumvit 22, Asoke, Thonglor, and Phaya Thai.

Four Twenty is another big player in Thailand’s cannabis industry. Their primary goal is to elevate the cannabis experience by seamlessly integrating their products into customers’ lifestyles. And we say they’re pretty successful at achieving that goal.

Having multiple dispensaries across Bangkok, Four Twenty refuses to be boring. That’s why each store has its own unique atmosphere and vibe. We recommend visiting all outlets to fully appreciate the diverse experiences they offer. Although each store is unique, all of them share a few things in common: a welcoming vibe and expert budtenders who are happy to help you out, as well as a wide range of high-quality strains, all clearly labelled for transparency so you know what you’re getting from the get-go.

Four Twenty is also known for hosting various cannabis events that serve as a platform for everyone who has an appreciation for the plant to come together and have fun.

4. Cloud Nine

Opening hours: Daily, 10.00 to 02.00.

Location: Sukhumvit and Surawong

Cloud Nine is a cannabis dispensary in Bangkok that lives up to its name by delivering an experience of “pure bliss and euphoria.” From the moment you walk inside one of their branches, you are transported into a playful retro-futurist wonderland, all in shades of sky blue and with whimsical clouds hanging from the ceiling.

While the design is undeniably cool and attractive, the carefully curated selection of products makes people return to Cloud Nine. Their attention to detail extends beyond just aesthetics. Every product is hand-picked with quality and functionality in mind, from the range of cannabis strains to paraphernalia. Additionally, their knowledgeable staff are always on hand to guide you and assist you in finding the perfect cannabis strains or even discovering new ways to enjoy your favourite strains.

5. Siam Green

Opening hours: Varies depending on location. Phrom Phong: Daily, from 11.00 to 03.00.

Location: Various locations across Bangkok, including Phrom Phong, Nana, and Chinatown.

Weed shopping at Siam Green Cannabis Co. is always a fun experience from start to finish. The experience starts with the warm smiles of their knowledgeable staff who are passionate about their craft. They’re always eager to share their expertise on everything cannabis-related, and there’s no question too trivial or complex for them to answer.

The shop itself is a minimalist’s dream, with a simple yet aesthetically pleasing layout that makes browsing a breeze. The display of products is truly impeccable. Each cannabis strain is displayed in glass jars, complete with cards detailing all the necessary information. Therefore, you can smell and examine the goods before making a decision. It’s an interactive experience that’s hard to find anywhere else.

In addition to their impressive selection of high-quality cannabis products, Siam Green also offers CBD items, smoking accessories, and even snacks and beverages for those looking to indulge further. And if you’re eager to enjoy your purchase right away, there’s no need to rush off – Siam Green provides private lounges where customers can relax and savour their chosen products in comfort.

6. High Society

Opening hours: Varies depending on location. Sukhumvit 31 branch: Daily, 09.00 to 02.00

Location: Various locations across Bangkok, including Sukhumvit 31, Suan Plu, and Hua Lamphong.

With its premium club concept, High Society offers only locally and internationally top-tier flowers sourced in a refined space. In addition to their premium flower offerings, High Society also provides pre-roll selections for those looking for a hassle-free experience.

High Society currently has three cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok, each boasting unique features that enhance your overall visit. For instance, the SuanPlu branch delights visitors with an onsite cocktail bar called Smalls. It’s the perfect spot to unwind with a refreshing drink post-shopping. On the other hand, the Sukhumvit 31 branch invites you to complement your cannabis experience with delectable doughnuts from Hippo Dough.

7. Cannabis Kingdom

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 07.00 to 23.00; Saturday to Sunday, from 08.00 to 00.00

Location: Silom

Since its inception in 2023, Cannabis Kingdom has become a staple within the local community as a safe and trustworthy source of medical cannabis products. And it’s easy to see why. The cannabis dispensary is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for every customer who walks through their doors. Only organically grown cannabis, free from chemicals and pesticides, is offered to their customers. Plus, every product undergoes rigorous laboratory testing to guarantee purity and potency.

Their location in Silom is truly beautiful. The elegant interior design features floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the space in natural light. The wooden accents add a touch of warmth to the modern decor, and the wide selection of high-quality cannabis products is neatly displayed for easy browsing. No worries if you don’t know the right strain to suit your medical needs; their knowledgeable staff are ready to provide expert recommendations based on your preferences and needs. Additionally, they can roll up the buds so you can enjoy them right away in their on-site lounge area or in your apartment.

8. Golden Hour

Opening hours: Daily, 09.00 to 02.00

Location: Watthana

Golden Hour is a breath of fresh air to Thailand’s cannabis scene. Situated in Watthana, it’s where exceptional cannabis meets gourmet delights. Therefore, in addition to a range of hand-rolled joints, top-quality flower strains, and delectable homemade edibles, they also offer a selection of delicious food and drinks.

Their main draw is, of course, their diverse offerings. However, they also attract visitors with their inviting atmosphere. The open space and comfy chairs are perfect for enjoying your favourite buds and foods.

9. All Time High

Opening hours: Daily, 10.00 to 23.00

Location: Terminal Building, Sukhumvit 24

All Time High will give you an all-time high with their incredible selection of edibles and flowers. It’s the place to go whenever you’re in need of a top-tier cannabis that won’t break the bank.

Conveniently situated next to the Emquartier shopping complex and the Phrom Phong BTS station, access to All Time High is very easy. Plus, they boast friendly budtenders who genuinely know their staff. Tell them what you need, and they’ll assist you in finding the perfect product for your needs.

10. Shanti

Opening hours: Daily, 12.00 to 23.00

Location: Sukhumvit 23

Elegance and sophistication, those are the nouns that will probably come up to your mind as soon as you step inside Shanti. It resembles more of a high-end fashion brand store than a typical dispensary. The open layout makes it feel very spacious, allowing you to comfortably browse through their products displayed neatly on glass shelves. Moreover, the selection of products is extensive and varied, with over 30 strains available and a range of rolling papers. Therefore, you will find the perfect match to your needs here.

The team at Shanti is comprised of expert staff members who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. They’re committed to guiding every customer towards the best product, making it the go-to place for both tourists and locals alike.

So, which one of these cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok will you visit first? Make sure to check them all out whenever you’re in need of a great cannabis experience.

