Best weed shops in Chiang Mai [2025]

Image via Haze Buds

Chiang Mai’s love affair with cannabis is growing stronger by the day, with weed shops popping up across the city. In true Chiang Mai fashion, the dispensaries here are unpretentious, welcoming, and full of character. Some feel like stylish coffee shops, while others have a chill, backpacker-friendly vibe. Many also double as social hubs and creative spaces, so it’s easy for you to connect with the local community while scoring some of the best cannabis in town. Here are the best ones. 10 best cannabis dispensaries in Chiang Mai

To create this list, we looked at things like the range of products, how good the customer services is, and the overall atmosphere. We also love it when cannabis is all about community, so we made sure to include places that host events and bring people together.

1. Flying Tiger

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 11pm

Location: Flying Tiger, 29 kotchasarn Road, Tambon Chang Khlan, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai 50100

Contact: +66 95 409 4482 | Facebook

Flying Tiger is quite possibly the most iconic weed shop in Chiang Mai. Aside from being one of the first legal cannabis dispensaries in the city, it has also built a reputation for stocking the freshest buds in Thailand.

Every strain on their shelves is 100% locally grown, so your purchase directly supports Thai farmers and the country’s thriving cannabis industry. You can find everything from sun-grown organic outdoor or precisely controlled hydroponic indoor strains, and, of course, quality is a given.

If those phrases sound alien to you, no problem. The staff at Flying Tiger are as knowledgeable as they are welcoming, so ask away, and they’ll gladly guide you to the perfect pick.

Flying Tiger’s shop on Kotchasarn Road is homely and artsy, with a small lounge for you to while away the hours. But if you don’t have time to visit, you’ll be happy to know that they also offer a speedy delivery service.

2. Haze Buds

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Locations:

Sunday Walking Street Market , 145/7 Rajadamnern Rd, Phrasing Subdistrict, Mueang, Chiang Mai 50200 Chiang Mai Gate , 18 Rat Chiang Saen Rd, Haiya Sub-district, Mueng, Chiang Mai 50100



Contact: Instagram | Facebook | Website | +66 96 696 2874

Haze Buds has a dual location in Chiang Mai, one in Sunday Walking Street Market and another at Chiang Mai Gate, so they’re very easy to find. Sure, the foot traffic means plenty of tourists drop in, but that’s no reason to overlook them. As one of the city’s top health and wellness brands, they offer some of the finest cannabis around.

Inside each of their shops, you’ll find premium strains, pre-rolls, edibles and topicals, all neatly organised and easy to browse. In addition to their curated selection of cannabis products, Haze Buds also provides a holistic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAZEBUDSCNX (@hazebuds.cnx)

Right next door, their sister business, C&R Thai Massage, pairs traditional healing with the benefits of cannabis, offering exclusive package deals that turn relaxation into a full-body experience.

Service is always friendly, unpretentious, and welcoming. The staff are always eager to have a chat with you, whether you know exactly what you want or just want to explore. Moreover, the shops themselves are comfortable, inviting, and worth spending a little extra time in.

Visit Haze Buds on The Thaiger

3. Green Dog Cannabis Dispensary

Opening hour: Monday to Thursday, 11am to 9pm / Friday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm

Location: Green Dog Cannabis Dispensary, Unit 1, Lansieow Freeative Art Space, 175, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

There are plenty of weed shops in Chiang Mai offering premium products, but few nail the balance between top-shelf bud and hippy-vibes quite like Green Dog.

Located inside Lansieow Freeative Art Space, this dispensary is the kind of place where you can lounge for hours, playing chess or board games over a drink, all while sampling the finest strains in town and being serenaded by live music. Plus, you can meet Rocky, a Chihuahua mix who doesn’t exactly fit the ‘green’ theme but makes up for it in sheer cuteness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Dog (@greendog.th)

The community feels here is real. From chess tournaments and board game nights to cornhole showdowns and even a furry friends market, there’s always something going on. Therefore, it’s a great place to make new friends, hang out with old ones, or simply enjoy a relaxing day.

And yes, the cannabis holds up. Great selection, even better prices, and a team that knows their stuff. You can always expect to have a great time at Green Dog.

4. Smile Culture Dispensary

Opening hour: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: Smile Culture Dispensary, 200 Ban Tamnak Soi 8 Mae Hia, Muang Chiang Mai 50100

Contact: Instagram | +66 96 879 3646

Smile Culture Dispensary in Chiang Mai is a hidden gem that deserves far more recognition.

From the outside, it doesn’t resemble the typical dispensary with neon green lights and a reggae-Rasta aesthetic. Instead, it features warm brick walls and sleek glass exteriors, while the interior boasts earthy green walls accented with subtle lighting. It feels more like a polished boutique than a run-of-the-mill weed shop.

But aside from the design, Smile Culture Dispensary delivers where it truly matters. Quality is a priority here, with a curated selection of 12 to 15 potent, well-priced, and expertly sourced strains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smile Culture (@smileculture.official)

CBD products, medical cannabis essentials, and a solid lineup of accessories (rolling papers, cones, grinders, bongs) round out the offering. Therefore, you can consider it a one-stop shop for all things cannabis.

The experience is further improved by the staff, who are friendly, knowledgeable, and always ready to guide you through their selection. And since it’s located just 13 minutes from the airport, it’s an ideal first stop when you touch down in Chiang Mai.

Visit Smile Culture Dispensary on The Thaiger

5. Treehouse Dispensary Chiang Mai

Opening hour: Daily, 9am to 1am

Location: Treehouse Dispensary Chiang Mai, 142 Loi Kroh Rd, Tambon Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

Treehouse Dispensary really lives up to its name with an effortlessly chic, wooden aesthetic. From the walls to the tables and counters, every detail will make you feel like you’ve just climbed up into a tree house. Well, a very sophisticated one.

A true farm-to-table operation, they cultivate their own strains, so you know you’re getting some of the best weed in Chiang Mai every time. Plus, they have a network of organic farms to make sure everything is fresh, pure, and packed with potency.

Their cannabis has even earned them some serious street cred, being recognised as Cannabis Champions by Dutch Passion, as mentioned in their website. In addition to the strains, their cookies and drinks are a fan favourite, drawing loyal customers back time and time again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Treehouse Thailand (@treehousethailand)

And no worries if you’re new to cannabis. The owner and staff are very passionate, friendly, and more than happy to share their knowledge with you.

The shop itself is a great spot to hang out. It’s air-conditioned and has comfy sofas where you can kick back and enjoy your purchase right there. You can find everything you need for a good session, including trays, bongs, and grinders. They even have a Ninetendo Switch and a TV to keep you entertained.

6. Thai Top Shelf

Opening hour: Daily, 10am to 12am

Location: Thai Top Shelf Cannabis Dispensary, 40, 1 Nimmanhaemin Soi 17, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

If you’ve been asking around for the best weed shop in Chiang Mai, chances are you’ve already heard the name Thai Top Shelf more than once. And there’s a good reason behind their popularity.

Their clients have consistently praised them for their rare, hard-to-find cannabis strains. Quality? Always top-tier. Their hybrid selections, in particular, have developed a cult following. And the staff? Enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and ready to roll. Literally. They’ll offer to hand-roll your selection on the spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Top Shelf (@thai.top.shelf.th)

Don’t be surprised if you find the shopping experience at Thai Top Shelf to be exceptionally pleasant. Their setup is sleek and organised, so it’s easy to browse their offerings.

As for legitimacy, no need to second-guess because licences are displayed in-store for full transparency. And if you’re in the mood to kick back, their in-house lounge is the perfect spot to spark up and unwind.

7. The Dispensary Nimman

Opening hour: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: The Dispensary Nimman, FREITAG Store by Pronto Chiang Mai, B107, 1, Section B3, Unit, 3 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Suthep, Chiang Mai 50200

Contact: +66 93 592 5247 | Facebook | Instagram

For those in the know, The Dispensary Nimman is the spot in Chiang Mai. This GACP-certified cannabis boutique has a lot to offer. From premium, lab-tested strains to smoking accessories, they have everything a discerning connoisseur (or a curious first-timer) could ask for.

Yes, the prices lean toward the premium side, but there’s a reason for that. Every batch is organically grown indoors and tested for THC, CBD levels, and terpene profiles. In simple words, you’re getting nothing but the finest.

If you’re unsure where to start, go for their Pineapple Express 2.0 (a GHC competition winner) or the crowd-favorite Cherry Gas. And don’t be shy to ask the staff for recommendations. They know their strains inside and out and will help you find the perfect strain.

The Dispensary Nimman also hosts exclusive events now and then, so keep an eye on their socials.

Visit The Dispensary Nimman on The Thaiger

8. Green Ganesha Cannabis Shop & Wellness Centre

Opening hour: Daily, 10am to 1am

Location: Green Ganesha Cannabis Shop & Wellness Centre, 4 Moon Muang Rd Lane 6, Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Contact: +66 94 739 9633 | Facebook

Green Ganesha is a female-owned and operated weed shop, and it’s cool in all the right ways. It’s the go-to spot for a genuine local experience, with every strain cultivated exclusively on its own farm in Chiang Mai.

If their staggering selection of over 100 strains feels overwhelming, start with their best-selling strains, such as Pineapple Express, Jelly Breath, and Apples and Bananas. And if you need a little guidance, you can always count on the staff. They have your back with solid recommendations to match your mood.

In addition the products, Green Ganesha offers a laid-back atmosphere. Sink into their lounge with a board game, fire up the console, or stream your own soundtrack through the speakers. There’s also free Wi-Fi if you just want to kick back and scroll through social media on your phone.

Visit Green Ganesha on The Thaiger

9. PrikPot

Opening hour: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm

Location: PrikPot, 135, 11 Chonprathan Rd, Mae Hia, Amphur Muang, Chiang Mai 50100

Contact: Facebook | Instagram

We can’t talk about the best weed shops Chiang Mai without mentioning PrikPot. Reliable, consistently high-quality, and staffed by some of the friendliest budtenders in the game, this shop has everything you want in a dispensary.

For the best bang for your baht, buying in bulk or signing up for their membership program is the way to go. That said, even without the discounts, their pricing holds up well against the competition.

Not in Chiang Mai? No problem. PrikPot delivers. Their online ordering system is seamless, and the team ensures every detail is spot on before dispatching your order.

Visit PrikPot Cannabis on The Thaiger

10. TopGenetics

Opening hour: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Location: TopGenetics Weed Shop and Cannabis Dispensary, 22/1 Siri Mangkalajarn Rd Lane 3, Suthep, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50200

Contact: Facebook | Website

TopGenetics has no trouble fitting in the local cannabis scene with it reasonably priced products and chill out vibes. The green signage welcomes you in, but it’s the energy that keeps you there.

Their shelves are stocked with top-shelf strains at prices that undercut many competitors. There’s a selection of edibles, too, which is great for those who prefer a different kind of high.

You don’t need to know anything about cannabis to enjoy this shop. The owners genuinely know their stuff and take the time to help you find what works for you.

One happy customer shared in a Google review, “the owners are super knowledgeable about strains and terpenes. I have intense bouts of insomnia, and Stanley helped me find the perfect strain. No other dispensary got it right.”

Moreover, the space of this weed shop in Chiang Mai feels more like a friend’s loft than a retail shop. Their spacious lounge features leather recliners, a big-screen TV, and even a PS5 if you’re in the mood to game. Plus, they offer drinks, smoothies, and snacks to keep you going.

Choosing just ten wasn’t easy. We’re sure we’ve missed some favourites. But if you’re looking for a great place to start your (pun intended) trip in Chiang Mai, these 10 spots won’t disappoint.

Are you in Phuket? Check out our list of the best cannabis dispensaries in Phuket.