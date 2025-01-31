Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found
Photo via Channel 8

A Russian man crashed his sedan into a tree at the side of the road in the southern province of Phetchaburi, sustaining serious injuries. A packet of white powder, suspected to be a drug, was found in his possession.

A video shared by Channel 8 shows rescuers, police officers, and residents in Phetchaburi attempting to retrieve the 38 year old Russian driver, whose name has not been disclosed, from the wrecked vehicle. The grey sedan was seen toppled beneath a large tree, with its front bumper heavily damaged.

One of the rescuers was heard in the video saying…

“The driver is a foreigner. He is alive and conscious. I heard him groaning.”

A police officer was seen using an axe to cut a large branch from the tree while rescuers and locals broke the car window to free the man.

According to media reports, the Russian man had blood flowing from his mouth, and a shard of fractured glass was embedded in his neck. He was rushed to Cha-am Hospital in serious condition. No updates on his condition have yet been provided by the police or medical team.

Russian man crashes car into tree
Photo via Channel 8

During the journey to the hospital, police searched the foreign man and found a small zip-lock plastic bag in his trouser pocket. The bag contained a white powder, suspected to be a drug. Officers have yet to confirm the substance.

As no brake marks were found on the road, police suspect the Russian man may have fallen asleep at the wheel and failed to realise he veered off the road until the crash occurred. The impact was hard and caused the tree to collapse on top of the car.

Russian driver crashes into tree leading to serious injuries
Photo via Channel 8

Another recent road accident involving Russian nationals was reported on Wednesday, January 29, when a Russian man lost his life on a road in Pattaya.

A speeding foreign motorcyclist, whose nationality remains undisclosed, crashed into him and his girlfriend while they were crossing the road. The motorcyclist and the Russian woman reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Russian man seriously injrued after car crashes tree in Phetchaburi
Photo via Channel 8

Four days before this incident, another Russian tourist lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The crash occurred on a road in Phuket when the Russian motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle while navigating a curve and collided with a traffic barrier.

