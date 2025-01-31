What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

Image via TK Park

January felt so long, but finally, the finish line is in sight. And the fact that it wraps up on a Friday? Couldn’t be more fitting. You’ve earned a night out, a toast to surviving the first month of the year (and maybe a quiet moment to reconsider those New Year’s resolutions).

As always, Bangkok is full of things to do! The options to have a fun weekend are endless, and below are the best ways to make the most of it.

Advertisements

Do you want to meet your favourite celebrities? Check out the best meet-and-greet events in Thailand for 2025.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

Night of the Snake at Oskar Bistro

Date & Time: Friday, January 31, from 9pm

Location: Oskar Bistro Bangkok, JJ Mansion, 24 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

There are still plenty of Chinese New Year events in Bangkok, including at Oskar Bistro. And this one’s got a bite to it.

Moody red lights, cheeky beats, and a dance floor that won’t stop moving are just some of the things you can expect. DJ Ino will be spinning all night, with Pulsa on drums. Oskar knows how to throw a party, and this is the perfect way to slink into the Year of the Snake.

Advertisements

Flickerfest at Phenix Auditorium Hall

Date & Time: Saturday, February 1, from 2pm to 3.30pm

Location: Phenix Auditorium Hall, 604/3 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

Price: Free entry

So you love films, and you want to explore something a little different in Bangkok? Here’s something worth your time.

Flickerfest, Australia’s premier short film festival, is making a stop in Thailand. It’s both Academy Award-accredited and BAFTA-recognised, meaning you’ll be watching some of the most creative, innovative, and internationally celebrated short films of the year.

In addition, they will showcase the Best Thailand Entry from the 2024 Focus on Ability Short Film Festival. The films will all be in English with Thai subtitles.

The Catalyst of Change at TK Park

Date & Time: Until Sunday, February 2

Location: TK Park, Central World 8th Floor, Dazzle Zone Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Free

If you love books, creativity, and a bit of inspiration, then be sure to swing by TK Park because they’re celebrating their 20th year anniversary with a special 10-day event.

You can meet creative professionals who will share their stories in a friendly, open chat. Book lovers can also enjoy TK Talksessions, where people discuss books that changed their lives.

Want to get creative? Take part in Art & Craft activities and make your own book-themed souvenirs. If you’re curious about the future of Thai art, the AI x Culture workshop will explore how technology connects the past and future.

There will also be live performances, including a show inspired by Sapiens and a short play based on Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince). You can also join discussions with authors, publishers, and book lovers or enjoy music that blends art and modern technology.

Cross Culture Weekend at The House on Sathorn

Date & Time: Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, from 6pm to 1am

Location: The House on Sathorn, W Bangkok, 106 N Sathon Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

If you’re looking for something special to do in Bangkok this weekend, Cross Culture Weekend: Japan Edition is where you need to be.

At Paii, from 6pm to 11pm, acclaimed Chef Koya Mukoo of 2-Michelin-starred Nikaku (Kitakyushu) will be serving up his signature creations. You can sample refined Japanese cuisine with an emphasis on precision and seasonality.

Meanwhile, at Bar Sathorn from 8pm to 1am, some of Japan’s top mixologists will be taking over the bar. On February 1, you’ll find Manabu Ohtake from Tokyo’s Royal Bar and Yasuhiro Kawakubo from Punch Room, The Tokyo Edition Ginza. On February 1, Kyoto’s Toru Ariyoshi (Bee’s Knees) and Okinawa’s Satoshi Sugiura (El Lequio) will be shaking things up.

Festive Signature Sunday Brunch at Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, February 2, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Location: Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: 3,500++ baht per person

How about welcoming the Year of the Snake with a brunch this weekend? VIU’s Festive Signature Sunday Brunch is going all out with a spread packed with Lunar New Year favourites.

Crispy suckling pig, perfectly roasted Peking duck, and fresh mud crab are just the start. There’s also Yusheng, the colourful prosperity toss that’s as fun to mix as it is to eat.

For dessert, you can enjoy a selection of Chinese-inspired sweets, plus an orange cake giveaway. Morever, a lion dance and a Chinese zither performance will delight you while you enjoy your feast.

A quick overview of 5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

Event Name Location Date & Time Price Night of the Snake at Oskar Bistro Oskar Bistro Bangkok, JJ Mansion, 24 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Friday, January 31, from 9pm – Flickerfest at Phenix Auditorium Hall Phenix Auditorium Hall, 604/3 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400 Saturday, February 1, from 2pm to 3.30pm Free entry The Catalyst of Change at TK Park TK Park, Central World 8th Floor, Dazzle Zone Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Until Sunday, February 2 Free Cross Culture Weekend at The House on Sathorn The House on Sathorn, W Bangkok, 106 N Sathon Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, from 6pm to 1am – Festive Signature Sunday Brunch at Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Sunday, February 2, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm 3,500++ baht per person

So, what’s on the menu this weekend? Visiting an exhibition, having brunch, or maybe dancing all night? Whatever it is, have a great one, everyone!

Bangkok will welcome various international acts. Check out our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.