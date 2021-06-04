Best of
Top 10 most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand
Looking for a new destination to visit in the Land of Smiles? Consider visiting the beautiful waterfalls in Thailand!
It’s no secret that Thailand is home to pristine beaches and lively nightlife. However, this beautiful Southeast Asian country offers more than just the typical holiday destinations you see on the news or social media.
If you want to take a different route on your holiday around Thailand, you should consider visiting its countless waterfalls. While it might not receive as much attention as the beaches, the waterfalls in Thailand are some of the most wonderful in the world.
Nearly every province in the country has a waterfall worth visiting, which can be hard to know which ones are worth your time. Also, most of them are located in national parks. So, to make it a little easier for you, here are 10 of the most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand that will hopefully guide you toward some of the country’s lesser recognized but are equally worthy attractions!
10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s waterfalls, listed below.
1. Erawan Waterfall
Erawan Waterfall is possibly the most beautiful and most famous waterfall in Thailand. It consisted of several waterfalls, most of which offer the potential for a swim or a quick dip to cool off from the humid jungle weather.
This seven-tier waterfall flows straight through the jungle down on the east side of Erawan National Park. Between each cascade is striking emerald green ponds, making the falls simply magical to look at. From photographers to sightseers, visitors of the national park flock here to admire its beauty or to escape the heat.
Location: Erawan National Park, Kanchanaburi Province, around 200 km northwest of Bangkok.
2. Mae Ya Waterfall
Located in Doi Inthanon National Park, just an hour away from the historical city of Chiang Mai, is Mae Ya Waterfall. The location of this jaw-dropping waterfall is quite isolated, far from other tourist attractions, so it’s often relatively free from tourists. However, those who make an effort to visit are sure to be delighted with the perfect view of this natural wonder.
Mae Ya Waterfall is one of the tallest waterfalls in Thailand. Standing at 260 meters tall, and it falls in layers. In the rainy season, when the flow of the fall is at its fullest, you can hear the roar well before you see it.
Location: Doi Inthanon National Park, Ban Luang, Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai.
3. Koh Luang Waterfall
Amidst the scenic Mae Ping National Park in northern Thailand, you will find the Koh Luang waterfall. This multi-tiered waterfall cascades down limestone rock into a clear emerald pond, offering mesmerizing views ready to be captured and explored.
Although the fall is a 3 to 4-hour drive away from Chiang Mai and is hidden deep in the wild, it is well worth the trip. It is a great place to swim and appreciate Mother Nature.
Location: Mae Ping National park, Tambon Ko, Amphoe Li, Chang Wat Lamphun.
4. Bang Pae Waterfall
Phuket is famous for many things, from stunning beaches to energetic nightlife. Added to the list of fantastic places to visit in Phuket is the Bang Pae Waterfall, found within Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, around an hour outside the city. This waterfall provides a nice change of pace from the crowded popular tourist destinations on the island.
Thanks to its tiny, beautiful pools that flow with freshwater, Bang Pae waterfall is a favourite spot for locals who want to cool off during hotter weather. The waterfall itself is not very dramatic, especially compared to some of the others on this list. However, it is still worth a visit. The thick jungle surrounding the waterfall will make you feel like you are farther away from civilization than you actually are.
Location: Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket.
5. Sridit Waterfall
Located in the charming city of Phetchabun, the Sridit waterfall offers a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. The drop from this single-level waterfall is not very high. However, the constant curtain of water that fills the pool below makes it a great place to spend the day swimming and enjoying Thailand’s tropical heat.
Like many waterfalls in Thailand, Sridit waterfall is best to visit during the rainy season. Due to its simplicity and clear view, this small but fascinating waterfall is also a popular photography spot.
Location: Nong Mae Na, Khao Kho District, Phetchabun.
6. Ton Nga Chang Waterfall
Also known as Elephant’s Tusks Waterfall, Ton Nga Chang Waterfall is another seven-tier waterfall in Thailand. It owes its nickname to the way the stream splits and separates into two in its third tear, making it look like two elephant tusks.
Ton Nga Chang Waterfall is located in Hat Yai province in southern Thailand. It boasts superb scenery and numerous beautiful ponds to cool off in. the lower parts from the first level are impressive. However, make sure to walk up the trail beside the falls if you can. From above, you can see a more complete view and how different each of the tiers is.
Location:Hat Yai Province, Southern Thailand.
7. Khlong Lan Waterfall
Set in the UNESCO-recognized Khlong Lan National Park, Khlong Lan Waterfall is another waterfall in Thailand that is too beautiful to be missed. Surrounded by lush forests and mountains, this waterfall offers a dazzling view. It begins humbly as numerous smaller streams merge and create a forceful water flow. Then it descends more than 100 meters from top to bottom. The water’s fall is split mid-flight by a few fantastic terraces, creating dramatic and mystic scenery.
Location: Khlong Lan National Park, Kamphaeng Phet Province.
8. Khlong Chak Waterfall
Enticingly hidden amidst stunning forests and geological features on the largest island of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Khlong Chak waterfall is a must-visit if you happen to find yourself on Thailand’s Andaman coast. Although reaching it requires a decent, 30-minutes hike through the local rainforest, it offers scenic beauty with cool, clear waters. Besides, the hike itself is delightful, thanks to the surrounding dense jungle. You might even capture the sight of elephants and monkeys in the sanctuaries!
It is best to visit Khlong Chak waterfall during the rainy season, from April to October. In the dry season, the falls can disappear.
Location: Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Koh Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi.
9. Haew Suwat Waterfall
The phenomenal Haew Suwat Waterfall is located within the beautiful Khao Yai National Park. It is the park’s best-known waterfall, as well as its easiest to reach. It is only a 5-minute walk from the parking area, and it has numerous spots where you can sit and relax after a swim. The waterfall boasts a stream of crystal clear water that free flows from the 20-meter high ledge.
Besides its beauty, Haew Suwat waterfall is also famous because it’s been featured in well-known movies. One of the most famous is the iconic film The Beach, where Leonardo Di Caprio jumped from the cliff into the water below.
Location: Na Hin Lat, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok 26130
10. Phliu Waterfall
Within the Namtok Phlio National Park, about four hours from Bangkok, is the wonderful Phliu Waterfall. This three-tier waterfall boasts plenty of swimming holes filled with fish that you can swim amongst. You can also have a picnic along the banks of the waterfalls.
The Phliu Waterfalls also have a unique history. Where King Rama V built a laterite Alongkorn Pagoda in 1876 to commemorate Queen Sunantha Kumariratana’s visit in 1874, as well as a small Pyramid dedicated to His love and sorrow for The Queen’s untimely death by boat capsize in 1881.
Location: Phlio, Laem Sing, Chanthaburi.
These waterfalls are proof that Thailand has many destinations waiting to be explored. While it will take a great effort to see all of these beautiful waterfalls in Thailand, it can be a fun way to spend your time!
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Best of
8 national parks in Thailand
Thailand is truly the land of wonders, as its many national parks clearly don’t disappoint even the most experienced travellers. With caves, waterfalls, jungles, lakes, and wildlife, anyone can take part in a journey to see the country’s natural environment. Spanning from all part of the nation, each national park has something different to offer. For those wanting a bit more water, try the marine parks in southern Thailand.
For tourists who want to experience the nightlife set amidst a vast array of wildlife, camping at these national parks offers an incredible experience. From elephants to leopards, travellers can try out their luck in seeing these beautiful creatures that grace the parks with their existence. Trekking up a hill, only to take a dip in emerald green pools, is surely to spice up your schedule, as hot jungle day trips are sure to be rewarded with some rest and relaxation.
Please note that due to COVID, some national parks may be closed or have different opening hours. Please double-check before making any plans.
8 Best National Parks in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s national parks, listed below.
1. Namtok Phlio
Just outside the eastern province of Chanthaburi, lies Namtok Phlio National Park. Here, you will most definitely find emerald green pools and jungles featuring plenty of wildlife. The park is popular among locals, without many foreigners. Don’t forget, however, to bring your swimsuit as you will find many Thais taking a dip in one of the many pools available to cool you off.
On your way to the park, you will see many food stalls in which you can stock up on some yummy treats for your journey. Bungalows are also available to rent if you want to really experience nature at nightfall. Other things to enjoy include the many stupas and chedis from King Rama V. The park’s main attraction is the waterfall, Phlio, in which many carp can be found.
Locations: Namtok Phlio National Park, Tambon Phlio, Amphoe Lam Sing, Chanthaburi, Thailand
2. Tha Pom Khlong Song Nam
Located near Krabi Province in southern Thailand, is where Tha Pom Khlong Song Nam National Park can be found. The name, which means, “Two Water Canal” in English, features crystal-clear canals along a wooden path, complemented by mangrove trees, that takes visitors deeper into the park.
The meaning of the park’s name is due to the seawater mixing with freshwater flowing from the mountains nearby. Its emerald green water can be seen during high tide, while low tide brings clear water. The coolest activity in this park is to take the 700-metre walking trail in which you can see 4 different types of forests.
Locations: Tha Pom Khlong Song Nam, Moo 2 Ban Nong Chik, Khao Khram, Thailand
3. Khao Sam Roi Yot
Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is definitely one for adventure seekers, as climbing a cliff is the only way to see its stunningly beautiful views. So, put on your hiking boots and get ready for a challenge. Don’t worry, however, if you aren’t into steep trekking, as a boat will take you to the Phraya Nakhon Cave’s opening. The cave marks the beginning of the park and is covered in striking stalagmites. With trees grow from their core, making it a breathtaking experience.
As the national park’s name means a mountain with 300 peaks, it was the first coastal national park in Thailand. The marine park has splendid, panoramic sea views along with limestone hills. Located about 3 hours from Bangkok, the park doesn’t disappoint, even for avid hikers.
Locations: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
4. Khao Yai
Locations: Tambon Mu Si, Chang Wat Nakhon Ratchasima, 26000, Thailand
5. Pha Taem
This national parks border the neighbouring country of Laos and are a great place to view the Mekong River. The view of the river is spectacular, along with the natural beauty adorning the park. If you are looking for a bit of history, this park has designs, handprints, and animals drawings that are thought to be around 3,000 years old. The designs tell a story, making the experience quite unique.
The park is in Ubon Ratchathani Province, in northeast Thailand and is situated across the river from the Phou Xieng Thong National Protected Area in Laos. Pha Taem is famous for its Dipterocarp forest cover, mushroom rocks, and the largest flower field in Thailand. Moreover, the park is a popular destination in which to see the New Year’s first sunshine to fall on the country.
Locations: Huai Phai, Ubon Ratchathani, 34220, Thailand
6. Khao Sok National Parks
Located on the mainland between Phuket, Khao Lak, Krabi and Koh Samui, this park is one of the most popular destinations due to its convenient location. Additionally, the park features limestone cliffs, a more famous feature of Thailand’s landscape. But, that’s not all the park has to offer. With thick rain forests, lakes, waterfalls and an abundance of sightseeing, there are many activities that can entertain visitors for days.
With jungle trekking, canoeing, camping, and up-close elephant encounters, the park offers some of the more exciting experiences when travelling. Floating raft houses can be found in the park’s magical Cheow Larn Lake, located in the heart of the park. With plenty of things to do and see, make sure you plan at least a couple of days to take in Khao Sok National Park.
7. Erawan
Located about an hour outside of Kanchanaburi city, Erawan National Park is not one to be missed. As its name means a 3-headed white elephant of Hindu mythology, its 7-tiered falls are said to resemble the erawan. The park has 4 caves, along with emerald green pools. As it is one of the more popular parks to visit, it is best to visit the park during the week to avoid crowds.
However, if you are looking to stay more than 1 day at the park, bungalows are available to rent, making it possible to take in the sights at night. Many types of mammals can be seen at Erawan, and it is a good idea to bring hiking boots for more treacherous trails and caves. Another notable feature of the park is the breast-shaped hill, named Khao Nom Nang.
Locations: Tha Kradan, Si Sawat District, Kanchanaburi 71250
8. Kaeng Krachan National Park
This national park sits along with the Tanintharyi Nature Reserve along the Myanmar border, in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan Provinces. Interestingly, both the Pran Buri and Phetchaburi rivers start from within the park. Kaeng Krachan offers, perhaps, the most diverse wildlife, including elephants, leopards and monkeys. That being said, the park is very popular for those wanting to experience its wildlife, along with camping and hiking. Furthermore, it boasts spectacular viewpoints for sea of mist.
The park offers a few medium size waterfalls and some smaller caves, with travel being possible by minivan. Its recommended to hire a guide or minivan to take you deep into the park where the most beautiful scenery lies. There, you can go camping at the Baan Krang or Phanoen Thung campsites, where your experience is likely to be unforgettable.
Locations: Kaeng Krachan, Kaeng Krachan District, Phetchaburi 76170
Thailand definitely features some of the most beautiful national parks in the world, offering memorable experiences of wildlife, flora, and fauna. If you are lucky, viewing some of the world’s endangered species, like the elephants, and leopards, will grace your itinerary. As the parks consist mostly of jungles, caves, and waterfalls, pack lightly as your treks will be challenging, but also absolutely amazing!
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Best of
Top 10 family-friendly things to do in Thailand
Families seeking fun and excitement in Thailand will be spoiled for choice, as the country’s culture contains many special places for children. Even taking a trip to the local shopping mall will provide family-friendly activities for children while parents shop. At many of Thailand’s large mega malls, there is usually an arcade or children’s event that keeps little ones entertained.
In big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, family-friendly activities are plentiful, as there are even free activities for everyone to enjoy. From beautiful parks to free children activity museums, finding something to do that’s appropriate for kids isn’t hard. And, if you are in the south, Thailand’s majestic beaches will certainly serve as a backdrop for some family fun in the sun.
10 Best Family-Friendly Things To Do In Thailand
Best of Thailand’s family-friendly things to do, listed below.
1. Phuket
As Thailand’s largest island, Phuket’s beautiful beaches aren’t the only thing that families can enjoy, It features Splash Jungle Water Park and the Phuket Aquarium as some of its larger attractions. Go-karting, wakeboarding, wildlife-spotting, sports activities, and other things make this island a winner for families. The Trickeye Museum and Baan Teelanka Upside House are also fun options with exciting photo ops.
Siam Niramit and Phuket FantaSea also offer more cultural experiences for the whole family. Moreover, if you decide to stay in Phuket, you may take advantage of the family-friendly resorts. Here, kids can enjoy their own pool. While parents can take advantage of nanny services. Regardless of the activities, you find on this resort island, there is surely something to keep everyone entertained on your visit.
2. Bangkok
What is more exciting than visiting Thailand’s capital and finding a plethora of activities? Well, finding activities for the whole family, of course! Bangkok, clearly, is the mecca of amazing experiences for the family looking for some organised fun. Families can plan an entire trip to Bangkok and never run out of things to do in this vibrant and cosmopolitan city. Dream World and Safari World are one of the most popular activities for children, as well as the aquarium. But, of course, there’s more than just these adventures that will keep your young ones entertained.
The capital has many free parks, featuring children’s playground equipment and some, like Lumpini, have monitor lizards! Surely to catch your little one’s attention, such parks offer cycling, picnics, and other activities. Families can also take a ride on a long-tail boat through one of the many khlongs, or canals, in Thonburi. Buddhist temples, such as the Grand Palace, are also an amazing cultural experience that is sure to delight the whole family. Free museums are also available, such as the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Museum of Siam for a bit of light and fun education along the way. One thing’s for sure, Bangkok doesn’t disappoint when it comes to family-friendly activities.
3. Krabi
Much like Phuket, Krabi’s beautiful beaches and lush islands are a great choice for families wanting a bit of an outdoor adventure. With boat trips offered to many of its islands, like Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, a fun water ride is just what kids want. If the family is looking to relax after a day of sightseeing, Railay Beach and Ao Nang Beach offer sandy, white shores, with plenty of room for your beach towels.
Ao Nam Outdoor Aquarium is another great place to learn more about the ocean, as well as spending a day at Khao Phanom Bencha National Park. Thung Teo Forest Natural Park is another attraction where families can go hiking or cool off in the hot springs or waterfalls. For a bit of culture, try out Susan Hoi for prehistoric landscapes, as well as the beautiful temples along the way. Krabi, clearly, is meant for fun, and the family can all play together!
4. Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai is considered the capital of northern Thailand as it resembles a much more laid-back, family-friendly city. The area is set against a natural backdrop, offering plenty of activities for families who love the great outdoors. Families can even take advantage of jungle trekking by contacting many of the area’s operators. With incredible views of hills and waterfalls, taking part in the natural delights of the city can bring loads of clean fun.
Rafting, kayaking, and ziplining can also be found in Chiang Mai, as well as enjoying activities at Chiang Mai X Centre. But, perhaps, one of the coolest things in which to see, is the many ethical elephant sanctuaries. These sanctuaries offer an emotional connection to the many elephants who have been saved from a lifetime of hard labour. The Chiang Mai Zoo also can be visited, along with the Siam Insect Zoo, for those who like such things. Lastly, taking a trip to the ethnic hill tribes can also provide a bit of education, while buying souvenirs helps support the displaced families. Don’t forget, however, to stock up on everything at the Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, which surely is an experience all in itself!
5. Kanchanaburi
Kanchanaburi is in the western part of Thailand, offering a quaint, more local riverside experience. With amazing nature and fascinating historical bits, the province features the Death Railway, along the famous River Khwai. Kids are surely to be excited about taking a scenic ride along the railway while learning a bit about the area’s history. The province also features glistening waterfalls like Sai Yok Noi and Erawan National Park, which are some of the areas’ most famous attributes.
Families can explore caves filled with rock formations and trek through jungles. Ethical elephant camps are also featured in the province, where visitors contribute to their care by purchasing tickets. Although there are many types of accommodations available, staying the night on a floating raft house is sure to make it to your photo albums. Temples like Wat Tham Sua, water parks, and a huge raintree in Dan Makham Tia District are other ideas for family-friendly fun in this beautiful province.
6. Chiang Rai
Often thought of as a miniature Chiang Mai, this province is even more of an off-the-beaten-track type of experience that offers opportunities to take in the natural environment. With natural springs and geysers, as well as the pristine, gleaming White Temple, or Wat Rong Khun, travellers can be sure to enjoy some unique sightseeing.
Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbour, Chiang Rai is perfect for families who like an adventure in a slower-paced environment. With jungle trekking and hill tribe families, trips are up to you and how you want to design them. Chiang Rai also hosts the Golden Triangle, in which Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet. To top it all off, families can opt to stay in a rustic homestay or cute guesthouse, to sample the Thai way of life.
7. Prachuap Khiri Khan
This province, located between the south of Thailand and Bangkok, is most noted for its seaside town of Hua Hin. With many expats and no shortage of accommodations, people of all ages can enjoy the surrounding sights at the comfort of a home base. Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle and Black Mountain Water Park offer a refresher day from the tropical climate.
Locals and tourists can get close to dusky leaf monkeys at Khao Lommuak, who will kindly accept food from the palm of their hands. Kids, surely, will love that the leaf monkeys’ babies are a bright yellow in colour! A boat ride to Khao Sam Roi Yod National Park is also something to experience, along with the diverse park itself. Here, your family can take an elephant-spotting trip to Kui Buri National Park, with an almost 99% chance of being able to see the large creatures.
8. Trat
Trat is one of the southern provinces, boasting many idyllic islands with stunning beaches. Situated along the Gulf of Thailand and near the border with Cambodia, the area is most famous for its tourist-laden island of Koh Chang. Here, you will find white-sand beaches, with a surrounding jungle-clad interior. Kids can enjoy bird farms, and other animal sightings along with some cultural sites as well.
Neighbouring Koh Mak is also another island that has a more remote and serene atmosphere. The entire family can take part in swimming and sunbathing in a moment of relaxation. The island has snorkelling and boat trips to see even more of the marine area, surely delighting those wanting to connect more with nature. And, a bit of history can be seen at the Ao Salat sea gipsy community in the neighbouring island of Koh Kut. Here, the family can see what it is like to live, what is likely to be, a totally different way of life. And, the entire experience features an exceptionally fresh seafood dining experience!
9. Nakhon Ratchasima
As Thailand’s largest province its located in the northeast. Nakhon Ratchasima is famous for being home to the country’s first national park. Khao Yai National Park is, perhaps, the most popular out of all the national parks. Due to its features including a wide array of wildlife, flora and fauna. The park’s main features are easily accessible by road and offer trails for people of all abilities.
Waterfalls and lookout points certainly add to its authenticity, while taking part in an overnight camping experience is sure to delight the entire family. Other attractions include the working Farm Chokchai, which features a wild west type of atmosphere. The adventure park of Thongsomboon Club is also worth visiting. Moreover, the Scenic World waterpark is sure to help your family cool off after a long day of trekking!
10. Chon Buri
The eastern side of the Gulf of Thailand features this adventurous province, which hosts the world’s famous town of Pattaya. Although this may not be a place for families at night. It does host a lot of family activities during the day. Beaches, nearby islands, and a large selection of water sports are the more family-friendly activities you can find, as well as the famous Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!
Other sites include the majestic Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which features huge hippos and tiger feeding. The Chonburi Flight of the Gibbon is another exciting eco-adventure that is fun for the entire family. For more of a relaxing experience, try visiting the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, in which its mere fragrance can put your body at ease. With beautiful flowers, water, and statue features, a bird zone and petting zoo is sure to impress your kids. The province has a variety of water parks. Along with floating markets and the Underwater World exhibit, where the littles can learn more about the ocean.
Your family is sure to find something amazing in Thailand, as every area offers its own unique, enchanting culture. From shopping malls to the highly-respected elephant sanctuaries, travelling around the country offers one of the most delightful experiences.
With a great combination of indoor and outdoor activities. Tourists can be sure to see the best of both worlds while cooling off from a hot day at one of Thailand’s pristine beaches. Whether you want a city-like feel or a beachside holiday. Thailand’s culture and hospitality are unparalleled, making visitors feel genuinely welcomed.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Best of
Top 10 Must Visit Destinations in Thailand
Who hasn’t longed for a getaway to escape the trials and tribulations of everyday life? We’ve all done some armchair travel, and for many of us, Thailand is the first place our wanderlust takes us. For the time being, fantasy trips will have to suffice. But if conditions allow for safe travel once again, we’ll be sure to visit one of Thailand’s top 10 destinations listed below.
10 Best Destinations to Visit in Thailand
Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia for a reason. What’s not to appreciate about its scenic landscapes, sites imbued with years of history and delicious cuisine. In no particular order, listed below are the top 10 destinations in Thailand.
1. Bangkok
Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city is a bustling metropolis with plenty of things to see and do. It is a juxtaposition of modern and historic sights where high-rise skyscrapers and glitzy nightclubs lie in contrast to ornate palaces and ancient temples. When it comes to spending, the city is ready to sell. There are busy marketplaces of all kinds (such as the floating variety, which is a top attraction in the city) giant malls, and streets bordered with vendors selling souvenirs as well as tasty food and drinks. However, if you don’t fancy street food, indulge in the thousands of gourmet and upscale restaurants instead. Arguably, the city is most alive at night – spectacular rooftop bars, live music and trendy nightclubs are in abundance or alternatively, raise your adrenaline by watching a Muay Thai fight.
Moving around in Bangkok is quick and easy due to the BTS sky train, MRT metro, countless buses, taxis or tuk-tuks that are located at every corner. But most importantly, you’ll be guaranteed to find accommodation to fit your needs, regardless of your budget. In summary, as the saying goes “one night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster!”.
Best features: We recommend visiting Khao San Road, a hotspot for bars, clubs, street eats and cafes. Additionally, do some sightseeing at the Grand Palace to marvel at the spectacular temples or the sacred Wat Phra Kaew to take in the Emerald Buddha.
2. Phuket
Phuket is the largest of Thailand’s 1400-plus islands, as well as one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations outside of Bangkok. It’s best known for its tropical beaches that have white sands and blue lagoons. Patong Beach is popular amongst first-time travellers who visit for the nightlife and water sports. However, beyond this, there are plenty of other beaches to explore. Embark on a speedboat to the tranquil Freedom Island, catch a long-tail boat to James Bond Island, or finally relax and have a beach massage during sunset at Bang Tao. At these beaches, don’t forget to partake in some of the best snorkelling and diving in the world.
Aside from this, hiking, white water rafting, jungle trekking and jet skiing are some of the other activities you can enjoy. Or walk down Phuket Old Town and revel in its beautifully painted shophouses and old “neoclassical” buildings. Finally, there is plenty of entertainment after dark with lots of buzzing nightclubs, bars and pubs to party the night away in.
Best features: Two popular tourist attractions in Phuket (aside from the beaches) are arguably Wat Chalong and The Big Buddha. We also recommend visiting the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, where you can interact with the elephants ethically by feeding and playing with them in the mud baths.
3. Chiang Mai
Located in the North of Thailand, Chiang Mai is packed with culture and history. This is evident by the 500 plus temples that scatter the region, including one of the most renowned temples in Thailand, the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Travellers come here to explore the lush landscapes and mountain scenery but it also has plenty of exhilarating outdoor activities such as rock climbing, white water rafting and jungle hiking. If you fancy, travel to Doi Inthanon to visit ethnic hill tribes, take in the waterfalls or interact with elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
Another key feature in Chiang Mai is the Northern Thai Food. This food is unlike Thai food found in the South in the sense that it has strong Burmese, Chinese and Laos influences. Some examples of the most famous dishes are Gaeng Hang Lay (Northern Thai curry) and Sai Ua (Northern Thai sausage). However, best of all is the price. Most meals cost under a dollar, thus making Chiang Mai one of the most budget-friendly and affordable cities in Thailand.
Best features: As mentioned above, the mountainside temple known as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is a must-see for visitors. Other noteworthy temples to explore in Chiang Mai are Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh.
4. Koh Pha-Ngan
Koh Pha-Ngan is best known for its wild parties and nightlife, with its Full-moon celebrations as its claim to fame. These parties attracted thousands pre-COVID and transformed the beaches into lively nightclubs with an atmosphere similar to a festival, great music and lots of booze. They were held each month at locations such as Sunrise Beach at Haad Rin.
Despite this, Koh Pha-Ngan is also recognized for its nature and has a lot to offer in terms of adventure travel. In fact, the island is actually a designated “ecotourism zone” and a huge percentage of its land consists of protected national parks. The island’s eastern shore has a variety of well-established trekking routes, while the Phaeng and Than Sadet waterfalls excellently exhibit the island’s natural beauty. Furthermore, the beaches are unmissable, Bottle Beach, Haad Yao and Haad Salad are all well known yet not overly busy.
Best features: Visit the Thong Sala Night Market to get a taste of the local culture; the seafood dishes stand out due to their mouth-watering flavour and freshness. If you want to experience nature, spend the night camping at Ranger’s Island in Ang Thong National Park which is only a short boat ride away.
5. Khao Yai National Park destinations
Not only is Khao Yai National Park Thailand’s oldest and 3rd largest park, but it is also one of the most popular due to its population of around 300 wild elephants. Located in the San Kamphaeng Mountain Range, it spans over 2,000 square kilometres and is home to a mix of evergreen rainforests, mountains and open savannahs. Due to its diverse terrain, the park is rich in flora and fauna. It has around 2,000 species of plants and is home to gibbons, tigers, jackals and bears. As it’s only a few hours from Bangkok, it’s a great option for a day trip if you’re in the city.
Best features: For some breath-taking views, hike to the Pha Diao Dai aka the “Lonely Cliff” for an overview of the forests and mountains. Alternately, The Haew Suwat Waterfall is another notable attraction; this waterfall is famous for its debut in Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie “The Beach”.
6. Koh Samui
Koh Samui is Thailand’s 3rd largest island located in the Surat Thani province in the Gulf of Thailand. It is one of the most popular Thai islands due to the fact that it has its own airport and thus is easy to access. The island features a variety of beautiful sandy beaches such as Chaweng, Lamai, Taling Ngam and Natien but is also home to mountainous forests and temples, such as the Wat Phra Yai, a Big Buddha statue that’s 12 metres high. In addition, the island is also a hotspot for luxury resorts, high-end spas and excellent golf courses. There is a great selection of places to eat, particularly at Nathon that is full of lively restaurants and bars.
Best features: Go to the centre of Koh Samui to the mountainous forests where several waterfalls can be found. One example of this is the Na Muang Waterfalls that cascades into a pool perfect for a swim. Besides this, Koh Samui’s mummy is an obscure tourist point. Located in Wat Khunaram, the body belongs to the monk, Luong Pordaeng, who died in 1894. It’s considered an “important cultural site” and is an exhibition for visitors to pay their respects.
7. Ayutthaya
Ayutthaya is a UNESCO World Heritage site located on the Chao Phraya River valley. It is another popular destination in Thailand and is situated about 80 kilometres north of Bangkok. Here, ancient remains offer a glimpse into Siam’s golden age. Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon is especially photogenic, featuring tall stupas that you can climb. Other relics such as Buddist temples, monasteries and statues of Wat Mahathat, Wat Na Phra Men, and Wat Lokayasutharam are also available to visit. In total, the park has around 50 relics and temples.
Best features: The temple Wat Mahathat is known for its Buddha’s Head, which is surrounded by a tree trunk and roots. While Wat Lokayasutharam houses Ayutthaya’s largest reclining Buddha, measuring 42 meters in length and 8 meters in height.
8. Sukhothai
Similar to Ayutthaya, Sukothai is another one of Thailand’s ancient capitals. It’s a small UNESCO listed town that houses the ruins of the 13th-century Sukhothai kingdom (the 1st capital of Thailand). The park contains a total of 193 ruins that are spread out across the region. Each site has varying levels of preservation and display temples, palaces and monuments all surrounded by ancient walls. Perhaps the most impressive of them all is the Wat Mahathat with its “standing Buddha relics and lotus-shaped stupa”. Additionally, exhibited in the middle of the park is the Wat Si Chum – a pavilion where a 15 meter tall standing Buddha resides. If you want to learn more about the park’s past, head to the on-site Ramkhamhaeng National Museum that displays a small collection of antiques.
Best features: Some temples that are worth visiting are the Noen Prasat, an old palace and the Wat Si Sawai which is the oldest temple in the area. The Wat Sa Si, located in the middle of a lake is also another well-liked temple. These relics lie in contrast to lakes, moats and gardens that are scattered throughout the park, creating a beautiful disparity.
9. Krabi
Situated in the South, Krabi is another one of Thailands most popular beach destinations. Often regarded as the most “picturesque” province it has beautiful landscapes both inland and at sea. In total, it has 150 islands off its 150-kilometre long coastline so there are many beaches to explore. In addition, it has a great selection of natural assets such as a “jungle-covered interior, towering limestone cliffs, caves, waterfalls and exotic wildlife”. With a range of accommodation from budget to deluxe, Krabi is the ultimate getaway.
Best features: The Phi Phi islands have a reputation for beautiful beaches (head to Maya Bay and Phi Phi viewpoint to find out why). However, for something more laid-back, Koh Lanta is ideal. Its long sandy beaches lined with beach bars are the perfect way to pass the time. Finally, Railay Beach (only accessible by boat) is not only renowned for its white-sand shores but its rock-climbing as well.
10. Kanchanaburi
Kanchanaburi is one of the most popular historical destinations in Thailand. The province has a fascinating history but is best known for its dark connection to WWII. For example, it’s “Death Railway”, which is an infamous site. Built in 1712, it was originally assembled with the intention to connect Thailand to Burma. However, its construction caused the deaths of 12,500 soldiers and 85,000 Asian labourers instead. This is not the only wartime relic; the Bridge Over the River Kwai located near the Myanmar border is another famous site. Finally, if you want to delve deeper they also have multiple museums dedicated to Kanchanaburi’s local history.
Kanchanaburi is not only filled with historical sites but is abundant in nature as well. In particular, Erawan National Park is definitely worth a visit. Here, explore the multi-level Erawan Falls or the Phra That Cave. Aside from these, a more secluded yet scenic spot is Huay Mae Khamin. Kanchanaburi is only about 2 hours from Bangkok and thus is accessible by train, bus or private taxi if you’re in the city.
Best features: The climate of Kanchanaburi, “cooled by the altitude, forest and rivers, is a welcome respite from the heat and congestion of the nearby capital city”. In addition, compared to some of the other destinations like Bangkok, Kanchanaburi is relatively quiet. Due to this, it’s the perfect place for a peaceful weekend getaway.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Top 10 most beautiful waterfalls in Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly smuggling durian into Thailand
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Siam Bioscience delivers 1.8 million local AstraZeneca vaccines
Taxi driver/alleged drug dealer takes police on chase before being arrested
Covid UPDATE Friday: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths, provincial totals
Scrutiny over public and media idolising of suspect Uncle Phol
India places order for 300 million doses of unapproved vaccine
US President Biden pledges vaccines donation, 25 million to start
Missing man’s body found in pond in Phuket
Pro-PM Prayut public relations campaign draws criticism
Good Morning Thailand | The man behind the Sandbox, vaccine roll out, 1000s of restaurants suffering
Train accident kills 9 in China
Chulabhorn Royal Academy receives no vaccines from government, postpones first doses
Car accident leaves woman in critical condition
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- World2 days ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Drugs3 days ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- Phuket2 days ago
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
- Business1 day ago
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government unsure if local administration budgets can be used to buy vaccines
- Phuket2 days ago
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules