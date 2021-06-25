Connect with us

Phuket

A Korean restaurant catches fire at a Phuket shopping centre

Jack Arthur

Published 

14 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Aza W/Flickr

Yesterday afternoon in Kathu, Phuket, a fire erupted in a Korean restaurant that is part of the Central shopping centre. Thai media speculates that the fire broke out in the kitchen of the Sukishi Charcoal Grill Restaurant on the 3rd floor of the shopping centre.

Witnesses told police they saw smoke emerging from the restaurant. Chatri Chuwichian of the Wichit police says witnesses further said they watched the smoke creep from the kitchen into the dining area. At this point, the diners decided to abandon their meals and flee the restaurant.

Then, restaurant staff alerted Centre’s security to the blaze, who then contacted police and firefighters. It is not known why the restaurant staff did not alert the police and firefighters themselves.

Emergency workers, including 5 fire engines arrived around 2:35 pm.

Security staff cordoned off the area around the restaurant allowing firefighters to put out the flames in half an hour. It is reported that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown. However, police think an exhaust pipe from a cooker may have overheated and ignited when it touched oil. Forensic officers have contacted, presumably to investigate further.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Best of37 mins ago

Top 10 Provinces to visit in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)41 mins ago

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for emergency use in Thailand

