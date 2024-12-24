Where to see the iconic Squid Game ‘Gogowa’ Doll in Bangkok

Witness the marketing genius for Squid Game Season 2 in Thailand.

Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle LimPublished: 11:08, 24 December 2024| Updated: 11:08, 24 December 2024
133 1 minute read
Where to see the iconic Squid Game ‘Gogowa’ Doll in Bangkok
Image Credit: Phyo

Netflix Thailand is launching “Squid Game” Season 2 with a grand event in Bangkok. The event features the world’s largest “Gogowa” doll sailing along the Chao Phraya River.

The iconic “Gogowa” doll, known as “Younghee” from the series, appears at key landmarks along the river.

Advertisements

Where to see the Squid Game Doll?

The sailing schedule is as follows:

11.30am – 12.30pm: Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)
12.30pm – 1.30pm: ICONSIAM
5.30pm – 6.30pm: ICONSIAM

Related news

See the Google Map for Wat Arun and ICONSIAM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

After these sailings, the “Gogowa” doll will be docked at ICONSIAM Pier from December 23 to January 2 (excluding December 31), allowing fans to take photos.

Advertisements

Season 2 is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 26. So, best catch up on or rewatch Season 1 now!

For those who haven’t seen Squid Game, here’s what you need to know:

What is Squid Game?

A South Korean survival drama where 456 contestants compete in deadly childhood games for a huge cash prize. Lose a game, and you’re eliminated—permanently.

What is a Gogowa doll?

The “Gogowa” doll refers to Younghee, the giant animatronic doll featured in the globally popular Netflix series “Squid Game.” This iconic character is central to the first game’s challenge in the series, “Red Light, Green Light.” The doll became a symbol of the series due to its eerie presence and unique design, contributing significantly to the suspense and tension of the storyline.

Did you know?

According to the New York Post, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, lost eight or nine teeth due to the intense stress during the production of the first season.

Latest Thailand News
Surin fire leaves couple homeless, losses over 2.5 million baht Thailand News

Surin fire leaves couple homeless, losses over 2.5 million baht

19 seconds ago
School gardener arrested in Sukhothai for selling illicit videos Crime News

School gardener arrested in Sukhothai for selling illicit videos

4 minutes ago
Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom Crime News

Peeping Tom: Khon Kaen woman filmed in restaurant restroom

21 minutes ago
Drunk Thai man crashes car, killing police and 4 year old boy Road deaths

Drunk Thai man crashes car, killing police and 4 year old boy

28 minutes ago
Thai government to launch digital wallet phase three with 10000 baht aid Thailand News

Thai government to launch digital wallet phase three with 10000 baht aid

33 minutes ago
Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash Road deaths

Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash

2 hours ago
Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video) South Thailand News

Tsunami guardian: How one man guards Thailand from the waves (video)

2 hours ago
Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy Crime News

Husband strangles wife to death in Phuket tragedy

2 hours ago
Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists Business News

Thailand considers Bitcoin payment trial in Phuket for tech tourists

2 hours ago
Phetchabun: Big bike stunt sparks online backlash (video) Central Thailand News

Phetchabun: Big bike stunt sparks online backlash (video)

2 hours ago
Where to see the iconic Squid Game &#8216;Gogowa&#8217; Doll in Bangkok Hot News

Where to see the iconic Squid Game ‘Gogowa’ Doll in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project Business News

Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project

3 hours ago
Bangkok: Car and pickup plunge into canal, five injured Bangkok News

Bangkok: Car and pickup plunge into canal, five injured

3 hours ago
Thailand to revise minimum wage across provinces from January Economy News

Thailand to revise minimum wage across provinces from January

3 hours ago
Pattaya crackdown: over 50 arrested in major anti-drug operation Crime News

Pattaya crackdown: over 50 arrested in major anti-drug operation

3 hours ago
Foreign man assaults Pattaya transwoman over noise dispute Crime News

Foreign man assaults Pattaya transwoman over noise dispute

4 hours ago
Pattaya Beach bags world-class glory with safety and eco awards Environment News

Pattaya Beach bags world-class glory with safety and eco awards

4 hours ago
Pattaya guesthouse horror: Foreign man found with decomposing body Crime News

Pattaya guesthouse horror: Foreign man found with decomposing body

4 hours ago
Russian tourist&#8217;s gold necklace stolen by trans duo in Pattaya Crime News

Russian tourist’s gold necklace stolen by trans duo in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Phuket’s traffic revolution: New roads to transform island travel Phuket News

Phuket’s traffic revolution: New roads to transform island travel

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell and stormy weather Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold spell and stormy weather

4 hours ago
Fire in Bangkok&#8217;s Phetkasem community damages four homes Bangkok News

Fire in Bangkok’s Phetkasem community damages four homes

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn embraces political moniker amid press scrutiny Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn embraces political moniker amid press scrutiny

4 hours ago
Thai father allegedly kidnaps 11 year old daughter for begging Central Thailand News

Thai father allegedly kidnaps 11 year old daughter for begging

20 hours ago
Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket Events

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

20 hours ago
Hot NewsThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Michelle Lim

Michelle Lim

Michelle is an experienced full-time SEO content writer at The Thaiger, writing engaging articles across diverse topics, including travel, lifestyle, sustainability and business. As an alumna of Webster University with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology, Michelle is also an active mental health advocate. She has contributed to scholarly and practical discussions on mental wellbeing, including publications such as 'Leveraging Nature, Activity, and Social Ties for Mental Wellbeing in Modern Society' and 'The Need for Ethical and Multiculturally Competent Practice of Psychology in Myanmar.'

Related Articles

Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024

Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024

Published: 16:53, 22 December 2024
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

Published: 20:36, 20 December 2024
6 festive picks to watch in the final countdown to Christmas!

6 festive picks to watch in the final countdown to Christmas!

Published: 17:29, 20 December 2024
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Published: 16:11, 20 December 2024