Where to see the iconic Squid Game ‘Gogowa’ Doll in Bangkok Witness the marketing genius for Squid Game Season 2 in Thailand.

Netflix Thailand is launching “Squid Game” Season 2 with a grand event in Bangkok. The event features the world’s largest “Gogowa” doll sailing along the Chao Phraya River.

The iconic “Gogowa” doll, known as “Younghee” from the series, appears at key landmarks along the river.

Where to see the Squid Game Doll?

The sailing schedule is as follows:

11.30am – 12.30pm: Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

12.30pm – 1.30pm: ICONSIAM

5.30pm – 6.30pm: ICONSIAM

See the Google Map for Wat Arun and ICONSIAM.

After these sailings, the “Gogowa” doll will be docked at ICONSIAM Pier from December 23 to January 2 (excluding December 31), allowing fans to take photos.

Season 2 is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 26. So, best catch up on or rewatch Season 1 now!

For those who haven’t seen Squid Game, here’s what you need to know:

What is Squid Game?

A South Korean survival drama where 456 contestants compete in deadly childhood games for a huge cash prize. Lose a game, and you’re eliminated—permanently.

What is a Gogowa doll?

The “Gogowa” doll refers to Younghee, the giant animatronic doll featured in the globally popular Netflix series “Squid Game.” This iconic character is central to the first game’s challenge in the series, “Red Light, Green Light.” The doll became a symbol of the series due to its eerie presence and unique design, contributing significantly to the suspense and tension of the storyline.

Did you know?

According to the New York Post, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, lost eight or nine teeth due to the intense stress during the production of the first season.