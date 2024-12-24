Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 11:05, 24 December 2024| Updated: 11:05, 24 December 2024
128 1 minute read
Thai Oil may replace contractors over unpaid wages in fuel project
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Oil Plc is contemplating altering the contractors for its Clean Fuel Project (CFP) due to unresolved disputes over unpaid wages to construction workers, potentially causing further delays. This development marks a significant moment for the country’s largest oil refinery by capacity.

Unincorporated Joint Venture (UJV), which includes Petrofac South East Asia Pte Ltd, Saipem Singapore Pte Ltd, and Samsung E&A (Thailand) Co Ltd, was commissioned for the project. Despite Thai Oil’s compliance in transferring wages to UJV, the contractors have not compensated their subcontractors, resulting in protests at the Chon Buri refinery.

Advertisements

“It must be clear next year whether the construction will be complete,” stated Bandhit Thamprajamchit, Thai Oil’s chief executive and president.

If these wage issues persist, adversely impacting the CFP’s progress, Thai Oil may replace the constructors and pursue legal action to seek compensation for the project’s delays.

Related news

“We will make sure everything will be done under conditions stated in the construction agreement,” Bandhit asserted.

Originally slated for completion in 2023, the CFP’s timeline was extended to 2025 due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which first struck Thailand in 2020. The ongoing conflict between UJV and its subcontractors has further hindered the project as subcontractors halted work during protests, pushing the commercial operation date to 2028.

Thai Oil has previously appealed to the parent companies of the construction firms to resolve the prolonged wage payment delays and has requested governmental intervention to mediate the discussions.

Advertisements

Financially, Thai Oil’s board has sanctioned an additional US$1.7 billion (63 billion baht) to bolster the CFP, which is currently 90% complete. The board has also approved an interest payment of US$505 million accrued during construction.

This financial provision is crucial as the company braces for possible further setbacks in the project timeline, reported Bangkok Post.

Situated in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, the CFP began with an initial investment budget of US$4.8 billion. The project is designed to enhance the refinery’s capacity and produce high-value oil products such as diesel and jet fuel.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents Thai Law News

Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents

8 hours ago
Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband Bangkok News

Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband

8 hours ago
Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China China News

Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China

8 hours ago
Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks Crime News

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

8 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion Environment News

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

8 hours ago
&#8216;Sober up or pay&#8217;: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos Bangkok News

‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

8 hours ago
Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles Bangkok News

Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

9 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

9 hours ago
Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport Crime News

Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport

10 hours ago
Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok Bangkok News

Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok

10 hours ago
Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs Politics News

Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs

10 hours ago
Missing 11 year old Thai girl found after alleged abduction by father Central Thailand News

Missing 11 year old Thai girl found after alleged abduction by father

10 hours ago
Royal milestone: Thai king celebrates with ceremony on January 14 Politics News

Royal milestone: Thai king celebrates with ceremony on January 14

11 hours ago
Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, Class Bespoke makes the choice easy Thailand News

Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, Class Bespoke makes the choice easy

11 hours ago
Thai man fatally attacks wife in alleged menstrual blood prank Crime News

Thai man fatally attacks wife in alleged menstrual blood prank

11 hours ago
Man arrested for defrauding tourists in Maharaj café scam Crime News

Man arrested for defrauding tourists in Maharaj café scam

11 hours ago
Illegal health products worth 220 million baht destroyed Crime News

Illegal health products worth 220 million baht destroyed

11 hours ago
Tsunami survivor’s story: A journey from chaos to hope Thai Life

Tsunami survivor’s story: A journey from chaos to hope

11 hours ago
Phuket tackles homelessness and begging with new initiative Crime News

Phuket tackles homelessness and begging with new initiative

11 hours ago
Innocent Thai couple killed in shooting by military volunteer Crime News

Innocent Thai couple killed in shooting by military volunteer

11 hours ago
Man dies as pickup truck plunges into Pasak River after collision Road deaths

Man dies as pickup truck plunges into Pasak River after collision

12 hours ago
Chon Buri pyramid scheme fraud costs victims 40 million baht Crime News

Chon Buri pyramid scheme fraud costs victims 40 million baht

12 hours ago
Gold scam: Thai police and bank recover 1.8 million baht for victim Crime News

Gold scam: Thai police and bank recover 1.8 million baht for victim

12 hours ago
Surin fire leaves couple homeless, losses over 2.5 million baht Thailand News

Surin fire leaves couple homeless, losses over 2.5 million baht

12 hours ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Published: 16:30, 20 December 2024
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

Published: 16:20, 20 December 2024
Thailand&#8217;s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years

Thailand’s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years

Published: 16:05, 20 December 2024
Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025

Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025

Published: 15:15, 20 December 2024
Check Also
Close