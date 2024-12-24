Phetchabun: Big bike stunt sparks online backlash (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young motorcyclist’s daring stunt on a big bike in Phetchabun province has captured widespread attention on social media. The footage, showing him riding with one foot on the seat and one hand off the handlebar, sparked significant online criticism. The individual involved admitted to the act, claiming ignorance of the potential consequences.

The afternoon of the same day saw law enforcement from Lom Sak Police Station identifying the rider as 35 year old Bie from Lom Sak, Phetchabun. Officers invited him for questioning after the video, recorded on the Saraburi-Lom Sak Road near the Phokhun Phamuang Market, went viral.

Bie confessed during the investigation to being the person in the video. The incident occurred at 5pm on December 21, and he admitted to acting recklessly without considering the dangers involved. His ride, a Kawasaki Z-250, accompanied him to the police station.

“I acted out of excitement and didn’t fully understand the risk.”

Police charged the Thai man with operating a motorcycle in a manner that clearly disregards the safety of others’ lives or physical well-being. Following this, Bie was transferred to the investigators to proceed with the legal process, which includes presenting him to the Lom Sak Provincial Court, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a Dutch tourist found himself in trouble after being caught performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle in Koh Samui. His actions, including popping wheelies and revving loudly, drew the attention of local police, who were not amused by his claim of ignorance regarding Thai laws.

The incident came to light following a Facebook post in a group dedicated to Samui locals. The post included a video showing a foreigner riding a motorcycle at high speed, lifting the front wheel off the ground on a public road.

In other news, a dramatic incident occurred on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok when a big bike was forced off the road by a car and ended up in the median strip’s bushes.