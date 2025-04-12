Maha Songkran World Water Festival splashes on Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Biz News

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 kicked off with a vibrant atmosphere at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, drawing large crowds to enjoy the festivities. Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event will run until Tuesday, April 15, 3pm to 11.30pm daily.

The festival features various highlight zones, including the Giant Maha Songkran zone, where visitors can capture photos with a landmark offering views of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The five-region identity zone allows attendees to experience Thai cultural traditions from across the country through creative workshops. The Colourful Songkran Fountain zone provides a picturesque backdrop for evening photography, while the Overflowing Water Tank Station offers a refreshing water play area free of charge.

A cultural stage serves as a hub for showcasing cultural performances from the five regions. The Thai Charm zone invites visitors to explore five essential Thai experiences through tasting, trying, buying, seeing, and seeking. Additionally, the sacred water pouring zone offers a chance to participate in a traditional Thai new year blessing ceremony for spiritual merit and well-being.

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

For those interested in traditional Thai fair activities, the Thai Temple Fair zone features attractions such as a haunted house, open-air cinema, and Ferris wheel. The Local Delicacies Market presents a collection of authentic regional cuisine from the five regions, allowing visitors to enjoy traditional flavours.

Today, April 12 and tomorrow, April 13, the festival will feature eight vibrant parades along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, each showcasing the unique cultural identity of different regions, reported KhaoSod.

The parades include the Water of Happiness Parade, Seasonal Colours Parade, Abundance and Flavour Parade, Intelligent Thai Elephants Parade, Thai Betta Fish Parade, Siamese Performing Arts Parade, Tuk Tuk and Mor Lam Sing Parade, and the Youthful Songkran Parade, each filled with cultural vibrancy and lively atmosphere.

In similar news, as Thailand prepares for the Songkran Festival, Pattaya outshines other major tourist destinations. Despite a national decline in hotel bookings and a challenging economic landscape, Pattaya has seen a surge in tourism activity. While global factors impact overall tourism, Pattaya thrives, benefiting from government efforts to boost Songkran spending.

