What to do in Bangkok this weekend (2-5 June)

Want to do something fun in Bangkok this weekend? Get ready to celebrate Pride Month with a rainbow parade, a concert by a Japanese artist, and visits to interesting art galleries. With a diverse range of events and attractions, Bangkok offers something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (JUNE 2-5)

1. RBSO 2023 : Rachmaninoff Celebrates 150

The Royal Bank Symphony Orchestra’s (RBSO) music is so beautiful and moving that it casts an aura over anyone who hears it. On the magnificent concert stage, world-class artists and musicians are creating breathtaking works of art. Those with a refined musical palate will be impressed by the music’s beautiful quality.

Remark

Please arrive at the auditorium at least one hour before the start of the performance.

All audiences should be fully vaccinated including a booster shot.

All audience must wear a face mask at all time

Change of seat is not permitted.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the Auditorium.

Entrance fee: 600 – 3,000 baht

Date: June 2

Time: 19:30

Location: 6th floor, Grand Studio, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Google map: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

NOA, the talented Japanese artist, is set to dazzle fans in Bangkok with his electrifying concert, NOA 1st LIVE “NO.A” ASIA TOUR. With a passion for music since the age of 5, NOA’s journey as an artist began as a trainee under YG Entertainment. Now, at 23, he has released his debut album, “NO.A,” filled with over 14 quality songs including chart-toppers like “TAXI” and “Purple Sky.” NOA’s popularity continues to soar as he ventures into acting, starring in the series “Kimi no Hana ni Naru” (I Will Be Your Bloom) on NETFLIX. Don’t miss this rising star!

Entrance fee: 2,500 baht

Date: June 3

Time: 18:00

Location: Lido Connect Hall 2

Google map: Lido Connect

3. Pride Parade

On the first Sunday of June, Bangkok will come alive with a vibrant and extravagant spectacle. Naruemit Pride and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are planning a stunning parade. This year’s pride parade theme, “Beyond Gender,” promises exciting new highlights. The procession begins at the BACC at Pathumwan intersection at 14:00. It will colour Rama 1 Road with every step, leading to centralworld’s vibrant heart. The grand finale will feature exciting events and parties. Sit on either side of the road and watch the magic arise.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 4

Time: 14:00

Location: From BACC, Pathumwan intersection to Centralworld

Google map: Bangkok Art & Culture Centre

4. Taladsode MADE WITH PRIDE

SPICYDISC, in collaboration with Tinder, the world’s hottest dating app, presents “MADE WITH PRIDE Singles Market.” Join us at the heart of the city to meet other singles at the Flea Market, specially curated for individuals like you. It’s the one-and-only hangout spot where you can get your horoscope read while enjoying delicious food, trendy clothing, and lively music. Also, there are 32 shops from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 1-4

Time: 15:00-22:00

Location: Centralworld

Google map: centralwOrld

5. YAMADA SHOW

If you’re a fan of art gallery, visit YAMADA SHOW, the artist YAMADA’s first solo exhibition. Step into a nostalgic world where art brings things to life like short films playing at the same time. YAMADA remakes the past and blends it with the present in a way that makes people feel connected across generations. Feel the magic as the images on your screen come to life and can be seen and touched. Time goes back and forth between the past and the future, making for a fun and thought-provoking trip.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: May 13-June 18

Time: 08:00-20:00

Location: 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Google map: River City Bangkok

