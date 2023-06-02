Body found in Thai canal with slashed throat: Locals report suspicious vehicles

Photo from Facebook

A man’s body found in a canal with a slashed throat and bound legs has shocked locals in Thailand’s central Samut Sakhon province. The police are investigating the crime scene and suspect the involvement of three to four pickup trucks, which were detected speeding away from the area earlier that day. Authorities believe the victim was not from the area and are attempting to identify him.

This morning at around 11am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phadungsak Duangdao from Samut Sakhon Police Station was notified of a murder in the Bang Chakreng area. He led a team, including forensic experts and local rescue volunteers, to the scene at a canal, which was located about one kilometre from the main road and another 100 metres from a shrimp pond.

The unidentified man, estimated to be around 30 years old and 170 centimetres tall, was found wearing only jeans and with tattoos on his body. His legs were tied with a white cloth, and there was a deep slash wound on his throat, almost severing it. The police collected a black bag and a white cloth found nearby as evidence.

An eyewitness, 71 year old Chanintorn, reported that he discovered the body while searching for crabs in the canal. Initially, he saw something float on the water and, becoming certain it was a dead body upon spotting the tattoo, rushed to inform the authorities. Information from local residents revealed that earlier that day, around 7am, they had seen three to four pickup trucks speeding away from the area, which they now presume were involved in dumping the deceased.

Initially, the authorities speculate that the perpetrators were acquainted with the locality, as they knew the nearby roads. The victim is likely a non-local, as none of the residents recognised him and no missing person report has been filed. The forensic examination will aid in determining the cause of death, and the police will continue the investigation to apprehend the culprits in accordance with the law.