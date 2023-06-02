Shock and pasture: Lightning claims eight cows, local Thais fear supernatural shockwave

Photo from Facebook

A lightning strike in Kalasin province killed eight cows sparking concerns among local villagers that it may have been caused by supernatural forces. In response, District Chief Aekarat Misa warned of the dangers of lightning and shared information on safety measures during a recent meeting.

Following the incident on Monday, May 29, residents speculated on the cause, saying that, apart from being a natural disaster, it was related to the supernatural. They gathered at the Yung Daeng meeting room in Yang Talat Witthayakhan School to hear District Chief Aekarat address the issue. He emphasised the importance of caution and shared knowledge on relevant laws and assistance for public disasters during the meeting. KhaoSod reported.

Follow us on :













According to 60 year old Wan Hemkhun, the area where the cows were struck is prone to frequent lightning strikes, causing fear among villagers. Last year, a cow belonging to Pranee Phujomkaew died due to a lightning strike. This troubling incident led locals, such as former village head Nak Hemkhun, to combine natural precautions, like not standing in open areas during storms, with rituals to counteract the supernatural influence. They plan to carry out a ceremony to ward off future incidents. The 62 year old Nak said…

“The belief in supernatural forces is because the old materials that were used in the construction of the cow pen had been struck by lightning before; they might carry static energy. Generally, villagers believe that objects or trees struck by lightning should not be used again, as they are considered inauspicious.”