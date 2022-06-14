Connect with us

The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022

Cita Catellya

PHOTO: Sam's Steaks and Grill

Laid-back tropical vibes, beautiful beaches, and breathtaking natural beauty are always a given in Phuket. And so is mouthwatering food! This island is home to a plethora of amazing restaurants that serve delectable cuisine in a relaxed setting. You may find practically anything here, whether you want to try authentic Thai cuisine or popular international fare. However, with so many options, deciding which restaurant is worth your time and money can be difficult. Thus, to help you with your search, here are some of restaurants you must try in Phuket!

Top 8 Must Try Restaurants in Phuket

From fine dining restaurants to quaint local shops, here are some of the best restaurants in Phuket you have to try.

1. Blue Elephant Phuket

Blue Elephant is one of the most well-known names in Thai cuisine. They offer a rich and exotic combination of flavours once uniquely created for the Royal Palace. Each dish in the restaurant’s vast and original menu is richly flavoured and wonderfully presented. Make sure to try their Seng Wa Goong Pla Duk Foo, which is a Royal Thai dish with shrimp as the main ingredient. Besides the food, the design of the restaurant is beautiful as well. It’s based in a splendid old Phra Pitak Chinpracha Mansion that used to belong to a governor. This adds a new dimension to fine dining, as the opulent old mansion adds a luxurious touch. Finally, Blue Elephant offers cooking classes, allowing you to learn more about the art of Royal Thai cuisine.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 96 Krabi, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Blue Elephant Phuket

2. Sam’s Steaks and Grill

Sam’s Steaks and Grill is a classy steakhouse that offers some of the best steaks and grilled meats in Thailand. The menu includes a wide range of delicacies and classic European dishes that are prepared by a professional chef and his team. Besides the top cuts of Wagyu beef and prime steaks imported from Australia, there are also racks of lamb, salmon, and lobster on the menu. You should also try their popular dessert, crepes Suzette with vanilla ice cream, which is prepared and cooked at your table. The restaurant has classy decor, refined ambience, and fantastic service, making it the perfect place for a special dinner.

Opening Hours: Open from Wednesday to Sunday 18:00 – 23:00.

Address: Holiday Inn Phuket Resort, 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

Best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Sam’s Steaks and Grill

3. Black Ginger

Set in the middle of a small lake inside the Slate Resort on Bangtao beach, the Black Ginger is an excellent Thai restaurant with a magical setting. Once you arrive in the area, a raft will take you across flame-lit waters to the restaurant, where you can enjoy mouthwatering traditional Thai dishes with modern twists. We recommend the Tom Yum, Som Tam, Panaeng curry and Crispy Prawns with battered cha-plu leaves. Black Ginger’s speciality, Poh Pia Sod Phuket is another must-try. The design of the restaurant, combined with the excellent cuisine, will give you an exceptional dining experience.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 18:00 – 23:00.

Address: The Slate Resort, 116 Moo 1, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

Black Ginger Restaurant

Photo: Black Ginger Restaurant

4. Red Duck

The Red Duck Restaurant is a must-try for anyone looking for high-quality and fresh Thai cuisine in Phuket. Every dish on their menu is as good as it looks – cooked to perfection and served with style. Some of the most recommended meals are the Papaya Salad, Tom Yam, Fried Rice, Spring Rolls, Massaman Curry, and Chicken Satay. They also offer vegetarian food and thus cater to various diets. Whilst the restaurant might be small, they serve their food in generous portions. In addition, it’s very cosy, with personal touches that you might not find in larger restaurants.

Opening Hours:
Monday: 16:00 – 23:00.
Tuesday – Sunday: 12:00 – 23:00.

Address: 88/3 Khoktanod Road, Kata Beach, Kata, Muang, Phuket 83100.

Red Duck - one of the best restaurants

PHOTO: Red Duck

5. Pad Thai Shop

If you’re looking for old-fashioned Pad Thai in an authentic local shop instead of a fancy meal, then you should try the Pad Thai Shop. Located on the side of a back road of Karon Beach, the restaurant is small and modest, but don’t let the size fool you. As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes and has mastered the art of Pad Thai, so whether you love this Thai national dish or you’ve never tried it before, you’re in for a treat. However, besides Pad Thai, they also offer several other delicious dishes, such as Pad See Ew and Beef Noodle Soup.

Opening Hours: Open from Monday to Saturday 7:00 – 17:00 (closed on Sunday).

Address: 12 Tambon Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai. Image by Chris Tweten from Pixabay

6. La Gaetana – Italian Restaurant

La Gaetana is one of the best Italian restaurants in Phuket. This family-run restaurant might be small, but it has received a ‘Michelin Plate’ rating from the Michelin Guide for Phuket, which is a sign of excellent food. Here, you can try an array of classic Italian cuisine, with an emphasis on Southern-influenced classics. The pasta, limoncello, and gelato are made in-house, and they have a great selection of wine as well. In addition to the excellent cuisine, La Gaetana also has a very cosy and warm atmosphere, with artistic decor and hints of colour. The combination of the food and the atmosphere is enough to make it a must-try restaurant in Phuket.

Opening Hours: Closed on Wednesdays
Monday, Tuesday, and Friday: 12:00 – 14:00 and 18:00 to 22:00.
Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday: 18:00 – 22:00.

Address: 352 Phuket Rd, Talat Yai, Muang, Phuket 83000.

best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: La Gaetana

7. Mom Tri’s Kitchen

Mom Tri’s Kitchen Royale in Kata Noi Beach is one of the longest established restaurants in Phuket. It’s also one of the first places on the island to serve authentic Thai cuisine, which is why it’s a must-try restaurant in Phuket. Today, their extensive menu has everything from traditional cuisine to fusion creations. One of the most popular dishes on the menu, and one you shouldn’t miss, is the Phuket tuna ‘Provençal’ with carrot puree, roast yellow pepper, and cherry tomato ketchup.

All of the dishes are not only delicious but also beautifully presented. With over 750 labels and a skilled and seasoned sommelier, the wine cellar of Mom Tri’s Kitchen is another great reason why this restaurant is a staple. In addition, the decor is just as pleasant as the food. It’s set on a small cliff with stunning sea views, allowing you to enjoy some fantastic food in a divine setting.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 12:00 – 22:00.

Address: Mom Tri’s Villa Royale, 12 Kata Noi Road, Kata Noi, Muang, Phuket 83100.

Mom Tri's Kitchen

PHOTO: Mom Tri’s Kitchen

8. Acqua Restaurant

Acqua is another must-try restaurant in Phuket. Located in Kalim Beach, just outside Patong Beach, this award-winning Italian restaurant offers excellent views of the Andaman sea. The restaurant has an aesthetically pleasing design, with clean lines and futuristic decor, making your dining experience feel even more exclusive. Each dish on the menu is beautifully crafted by Chef Alessandro and his team. Furthermore, all menus are immaculately presented, so you can enjoy both visual and culinary treats. Don’t miss out on their Yellowfin Tuna and Swordfish Carpaccio with Pantelleria capers and cherry tomatoes.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 17:30 – 23:00.

Address: 324/15 Prabaramee Road, Kalim Beach, Patong, Phuket 83100.

Acqua - One of the best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Acqua

These restaurants offer different menus in different settings, but they share one thing in common: they will delight your taste buds. However, if it’s seafood you’re looking for, check out our article on the Best Seafood Restaurants in Phuket.

 

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

