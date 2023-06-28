Most amazing beach resorts in Hua Hin

PHOTO: InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

is popular with locals and expats alike. As the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand , it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok . Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as unique activities for everyone to do.

Hotels here offer great prices for all kinds of travellers’ budgets. What is most amazing about these hotels, is that almost all feature a pool and beachfront location. With spas and delicious cuisines, each hotel makes it possible for visitors to enjoy a slice of paradise in the Gulf of Thailand.

Top 5 Amazing Hua Hin Resorts

Address: 33/33 Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkhirikhan, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

With a beautiful premise, this resort is one of the best to stay at in Hua Hin. With private balconies, you can be sure to have your own space to take in the beautiful scenery. Additionally, the resort is near the BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall and just 5 minutes away from the beach.

Guests can pamper themselves at the spa, or have a sports day and go golfing on the resort’s golf course. Moreover, if you want to relax and cool off, taking a dip in one of the resort’s 2 pools is delightful. Kids can go to the onsite babysitter if adult guests want to get away for a bit. Lastly, the resort offers a complimentary shuttle if you want to venture out for some sightseeing.

Address: 91 Hua Hin-Khao Takiab Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

This hotel is the epitome of luxury. As it is located directly on the beach, the Hyatt Regency is in a great location as it is only 3 kms from the town centre. Thus, it is easy to access Hua Hin’s nearby attractions from the Hyatt’s location. Furthermore, it is home to the award-winning Barai Spa, getting a massage here is definitely recommended.

Additionally, golf enthusiasts also find the Hyatt Regency a great place to stay as it is no more than 10-minutes away from at least 7 world-class golf courses. Guests here can sign up for golf and tennis lessons or take part in a kayaking challenge. Moreover, with many places to eat and drink onsite, visitors will find endless ways to entertain themselves.

Address: 1446/23 Petchkasem Road (Km. 207), Huaisaitai, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Devasom Hua Hin is renowned for its exclusive private beach and beautiful decor. Here, guests can be sure to get excellent rooms that feature decor reminiscent of Hua Hin’s 1910 era. However, international standards are also fused into its furnishings, making it an interesting and comfortable place to spend your nights.

Guests can take advantage of the hotel’s daily shuttle service, making commuting to and from Hua Hin City Market an ease. The hotel courtyard also offers an outdoor area where guests can gather and even reserve for events such as birthday parties and other celebrations.

Address: 1 Damnernkasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Centrally located in Hua Hin, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is just steps from Hua Hin Beach. Furthermore, if you came by train, the hotel is only a 13 minute walk from the Railway Station. Featuring beautifully designed rooms, with minibars, flat-screen TVs, desks, and safety deposit boxes, the resort is more than accommodating.

Venturing outside, guests can definitely take part in other recreational amenities including tennis courts, pools, and a steam room. The premises also features a picnic area for a lunch or dinner outside with your family. Finally, the resort’s central location makes it a great starting point to explore other places in Hua Hin.

Address: 165/3 Moo 3 Paknampran, Pranburi Prachuap Khirikhan 77220 Thailand, Pranburi, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77220.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Popular with business and leisure travellers alike, Villa Maroc offers quality rooms near the Pranburi coastline, and romance district of Hua Hin. Moreover, guests here can take advantage of well-planned amenities including top class fitness facilities, an outdoor pool, hot tub, steam room and garden. Listed as a 5 star resort, it is clear why Villa Maroc tops our list of the most amazing resorts in Hua Hin.

With Moroccan architecture, the hotel is elegant and chic. In addition, visitors can easily access the Night Market, Klai Kangwon Palace and the Sam Roi Yot National Park. Villa Maroc offers rooms for every traveller with 15 different types to choose from as well.

Follow us on :













In Hua Hin, beachside hotels have been done right. Featuring exquisite views and decor, staying in one of these accommodations is like experiencing paradise right by the ocean. Guests can be sure to get a good night’s sleep while indulging in spas and swimming. Additionally, their central locations offer convenient access to shopping at the new village themed shopping malls, and taking in the scenery at national parks.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.