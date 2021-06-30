Top 5 hotels in Hua Hin

Hua Hin is one of the best areas to see in Thailand, as its main attractions cater to tourists and locals alike. Moreover, many of their resorts are located along some absolutely beautiful beaches where the fun in the sun is just a short trip away from the hustle and bustle of bigger cities.

Travellers looking for a great hotel can find them listed below, as each one offers something unique. From nature lovers to high society digs, even the most frugal tourists can find a comfortable place to stay. Regardless of what you are looking for, Hua Hin hotels have taken serenity to a whole new level.

5 Top Hotels In Hua Hin

With a beautiful premise, this resort is one of the best in which to stay in Hua Hin. If you want to feel like a celebrity, this hotel definitely offers some amazing photo ops. With private balconies, you can be sure to have your own space to take in the beautiful scenery. Additionally, the resort is near the BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall and just 5 minutes away from the beach.

Guests can pamper themselves at the spa, or take a sports day and go golfing on the resort’s golf course. Moreover, if you want to relax and cool off, taking a dip in one of the resort’s 2 pools is delightful. Kids can go to the onsite babysitter if adult guests want to get away for a bit. Lastly, the resort offers a complimentary shuttle if you want to venture out for some sightseeing.

Facilities: 159 rooms, refrigerators, DVD players, private balconies, WiFi, toiletries, hairdryers, spa, golf course, swimming pools, concierge services, babysitting, shuttle

Pricing: 4,681 baht-14,205 baht

Address: 33/33 Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkhirikhan, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand

If staying off the beaten path a bit is your thing, then surely Blue Lotus is the place for you. Just 25 km away from the centre of Hua Hin, the hotel is located in the Pak Nam Pran neighbourhood of the Pranburi sub-district. Here, your stay will be in a serene environment on the western coast of the Gulf of Thailand. The hotel is surrounded by 2 fishing villages and national parks. The space itself features 20 acres of lush gardens to round out the natural scenery. Blue Lotus is definitely for nature lovers, as its access to the surrounding environment makes outdoor experiences convenient. The Cicada Market and the Hua Hin Market Village are nearby, where guests can mingle with locals while taking in the amazing shopping and food. Kids will surely be entertained as the options for hiking and biking are limitless. Facilities: Gardens, pool, air conditioning, WiFi, gym, restaurant

Pricing: 3,300 baht-5,400 baht

Address: 9 Moo 5, Paknampran Beach, Pranburi, 77220, Thailand

Centrally located in Hua Hin, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is just steps from Hua Hin Beach. And, if you came by train, the hotel is only a 13 minute walk from the Railway Station. Featuring beautifully designed rooms, with minibars, flat-screen TVs, desks, and safety deposit boxes, it is easy to call the Centara your temporary home.

Venturing outside, guests can definitely take part in other recreational amenities including tennis courts, pools, and a steam room. The premises also features a picnic area for a lunch or dinner outside with your family. And, the resort’s central location makes it a great starting point in which to check out other places in Hua Hin.

Facilities: Air conditioning, minibars, TVs, desks, safety deposit box, tennis courts, pools, steam room, picnic area

Pricing: 3,848 baht-17,605 baht

Address: 1 Damnernkasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand

For a budget-conscience trip to Hua Hin, Mad Panda Hostel definitely is the place to stay. If you are thinking you may not be in your room much, a hostel will save you money so you can spend more on other things. Featuring 2 air-conditioned guest rooms, the hostel comes with free WiFi, warm showers, hairdryers, and toiletries.

In addition to the basic amenities, the hostel has an arcade room, attached winery, complimentary shuttle, and a TV in the common area. Furthermore, if you are interested in taking an excursion, Mad Panda has you covered by offering tour ticket assistance. Lastly, this hostel is located by the beach and Hua Hin Night Market so guests can get some cheap and delicious street food.

Facilities: Air conditioning, WiFi, showers, toilet, hairdryers, toiletries, arcade, winery, shuttle, TV, tour/ticket assistance

Pricing: 352 baht -705 baht

Address: 76/2 Soi 72/1 Petchakasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand

Maven Stylish Hotel is one of the famous sights in Hua Hin, as its glass and bronzed metal exterior light up dramatically at night. Just walking by this amazing hotel sets tongues wagging with curiosity about what it would be like to rent a room here. And, based upon its reviews, guests are equally impressed with their overnight experiences.

The large rooms feature a beach-inspired decor, with neutral colours and oceanic artwork, reminding guests of the outdoor oasis awaiting them. The hotel is also home to a poolside bar named Manta Ray where guests can cool off. Moreover, the hotel also includes a Thai-style seafood restaurant named Mave Cafe, with equally beautiful decor consisting of sapphire blues and turquoise green gems.

Facilities: WiFi, pool, restaurant, TV, shower, guest services, safety deposit box

Pricing: 2,025 baht-3,150 baht

Address: 120, 99 Thanon Phet Kasem, Tambon Hua Hin, Chang Wat Prachuap Khiri Khan, 77110, Thailand

Taking a trip to the seaside resort of Hua Hin is quite popular with locals and expats alike. As the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as interesting activities for everyone to do. Kids will especially like the water parks and ocean activities that can turn a few hours into a whole day.

In Hua Hin, the hotels have been done right, so to say. Featuring exquisite views and decor, staying in one of these accommodations is like experiencing paradise at night. Guests can be sure to get a good night’s sleep while indulging in spas and swimming. Additionally, their central locations offer convenient access to shopping at the new village themed shopping malls, and taking in the scenery at national parks.

