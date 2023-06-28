Prawit and seek: Deputy PM shuts down Thaksin meeting rumours in UK

Picture courtesy of NNT

In response to recent speculation, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon denied meeting with exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during a visit to England. The deputy PM, a list MP and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), stated that he hadn’t been in contact with the fugitive politician in almost two decades.

The 77 year old’s recent journey to the UK was solely for medical treatment, with no political undertones, adding he has not met or spoken to the former Thai PM in about 20 years. However, whispers of a clandestine agreement between Prawit and Thaksin were instigated, suggesting the PPRP intended to form a partnership with the Pheu Thai Party.

Currently, the Pheu Thai Party is an affiliate of the Move Forward Party (MFP) alliance. If the MFP fails to create a coalition line-up, the rumoured deal could see the PPRP and Pheu Thai Party unite in their efforts.

Despite the 73 year old Thaksin’s exile, he remains a popular figure among Pheu Thai political members.

Prawit also quashed suggestions that the PPRP were deliberating the nomination of ex-list-MP and previous deputy house speaker, Suchart Tancharoen, as a candidate for the House Speaker position.

Prawit was adamant, saying, the “PPRP has not decided whom it would support to be the new House Speaker.”

It is thought that if Suchart does run for the position, he is likely to gain support from the Pheu Thai Party and MPs from the current caretaker government, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













As the Pheu Thai Party and the MFP vie for control over the Speaker’s chair, Prawit assured that he had no plans of being the new prime minister in the imminent vote. Yet, the speculation hints at the tumultuous and intriguing manoeuvres in Thai politics, leaving citizens eager for what’s coming next.

In January, Prawit bullishly declared that the PPRP would remain in office after the May General Election without having to woo the electorate. Read more about the story HERE.